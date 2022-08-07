Read full article on original website
California Legislative Employee Unionization and Lawmaking
My memory says it was the last week in August. It was 2:00AM. The California Legislature would adjourn for the year on August 31. The fate of hundreds of bills hung in the balance. In the Legislative Office Building across the street the from the State Capitol, we in the Assembly Republican Office of Policy toggled between two TV channels to watch the latest action on the floors of the State Senate and Assembly.
California Safe Harbor Agreement Program Act
California has a number of formal acts in statute. Fish and Game Code Division 3, Chapter 1.5, Article 3.7 provides the California State Safe Harbor Agreement Program Act, which is contained in Section 2089.2 to 2089.25. Article 3.7 was added in 2009 by Chapter 184. Section 2089.2 names the Act....
California Water Recycling in Landscaping Act
California has numerous formal acts in statute. Government Code Title 7, Division 1, Chapter 3, Article 10.9 provides the Water Recycling in Landscaping Act, which is contained in Sections 65601 to 65607. Article 10.9 was added in 2000 by Chapter 510. Section 65601 names the act. Section 65602 provides five...
LA Sets New Monthly Water Conservation Record in July
The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power (LADWP) announced on Tuesday that they received an 11% reduction in water use, quickly rushing to meet state and local goals. In the last few years, with the drought in California being reclassified as a megadrought extended across much of the American west, Governor Gavin Newsom and local officials across the state have set reduction benchmarks to get residents to conserve water in preparation for dry years ahead. In July of 2021, Newsom set the goal at 15% reduction statewide, with Los Angeles aiming at lower usage. While many counties and cities had reductions in the first month, especially in hard hit Northern and Central California, the state only saw a 1.8% reduction in the first month, with LA and San Diego actually seeing 1% increases. By the end of 2021, the state only saw a reduction of 7.7% when compared to the year previous.
CA Supreme Court Associate Justice Patricia Guerrero Nominated by Gov Newsom For Chief Justice Slot
Governor Gavin Newsom nominated Supreme Court Associate Justice Patricia Guerrero as the next Chief Justice of the California Supreme Court on Wednesday, replacing current Chief Justice Tani Cantil-Sakauye, who announced last month that she would not be seeking another term. In addition to Guerrero’s elevation, Newsom also announced that Alameda...
Division of Worker’s Compensation to Resume Accepting In-Person Documents
The Division of Worker’s Compensation, part of the Department of Industrial Relations, announced on Tuesday that “in-person walk-through” documents will once again be accepted next month, appeasing many workers who have been asking for the in-person option for years. Like the vast majority of state departments and...
LAO Report Details Astounding Failures within Newsom Admin’s Unemployment Department
A new report by the California Legislative Analyst’s Office details astounding failures and errors within Gov. Gavin Newsom’s Employment Development Department (EDD), including payments that were delayed for 5 million workers and improperly denied for likely 1 million more. “The department’s phone lines were routinely overwhelmed by the...
