As firefighters and resources pour into the small Humboldt County town of Willow Creek and its smaller Trinity County neighbor, Salyer, the Six Rivers Lightning Complex that started five days ago has grown to 10,138 acres as of last night (close to 2000 acres) and, still, it is 0% contained. The Ammon Fire and the Oak Fire are almost nudging each other (see maps below) and seem certain to unify as one larger fire. At the same time, the Ammon Fire which previously had spotted out towards Titlow Hill continues to slowly grow in that direction.

HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO