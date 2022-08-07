Read full article on original website
Related
kymkemp.com
Humboldt Botanical Garden Hosting Annual Garden Gala on September 10th
Join the discussion! For rules visit: https://kymkemp.com/commenting-rules. Comments system how-to: https://wpdiscuz.com/community/postid/10599/
kymkemp.com
8 New Hospitalizations, 438 New Cases During Past Seven-Day Period
Humboldt County Public Health reported today eight new hospitalizations including a resident in their 40s, two in their 50s, three in their 60s, one in their 70s and one aged 80 or older. No new deaths were reported. An additional 309 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 were announced as well...
kymkemp.com
Over 12 Million in DCC Grant Funds Available to Humboldt County Cannabis Cultivators
Press release from the Humboldt County Administrative Office:. $12,182,400 of funding from the Department of Cannabis Control (DCC) will soon be available to Humboldt County cannabis cultivators. Administered by the Humboldt County Planning and Building Department, the funding will support projects to install water storage and conservation equipment as well as replacing generators with renewable energy systems.
kymkemp.com
CDFW Offering Cannabis Technical Assistance Workshop in Southern Humboldt
The California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW), California Department of Cannabis Control (DCC) and State Water Resources Control Board (SWRCB). What: A cannabis technical assistance workshop and community presentation on the Redwood Creek Watershed. When: Thursday, August 18, 2022. One-on-one appointments for the technical assistance workshop can be scheduled...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kymkemp.com
Nature Writing Workshop Lead by North Coast Writer Jerry Martien on August 20th
North Coast writer Jerry Martien will lead the hour long session starting at 1 p.m. [on Saturday, August 20th,] at the Headwaters Education Center, about a half-mile down the Elk River Trail from the trailhead. Martien will guide participants through his process of “listening” to nature and “translating” what is heard into poetry and prose. Participants should meet at the education center. To reach the Elk River Trailhead take the Elk River exit from Highway 101 at the south end of Eureka and turn onto Elk River Road. Drive about six miles to the Elk River Trailhead parking area.
kymkemp.com
Redwood Art Association Judged Exhibition Accepting Entries
Redwood Art Association will host the 64th Fall Exhibition from August 24-September 23,2022. This in-gallery judged exhibition will feature art in such varied forms as ceramics/pottery, collage, drawing, fiber/stitchery glass, jewelry/metalwork, mixed media, painting (any media), photography, printmaking/graphics, sculpture and woodworking. RAA membership is required. The judged exhibition entry fees...
kymkemp.com
‘They put a lot of people’s lives in danger’…HRC Employee Accuses Protestors of Setting Excavator on Fire
Just before 4 p.m. on August 8, a piece of heavy equipment belonging to Shinn Construction and used by the Humboldt Redwood Company to build roads in the Rainbow Ridge area went up in a blaze of fire and black smoke north of Honeydew terrifying locals who have ample evidence in recent years of the destructive power of wildfires.
kymkemp.com
11,618 Acres and 0% Containment: Six Rivers Lightning Complex Continues to Expand
The Six Rivers Lightning Complex increased relatively slowly yesterday (about 1480 acres) and, as of, late yesterday, the incident was mapped at approximately 11,618 acres. But the fires burning in the steep, rugged mountains around Willow Creek in Humboldt County and Salyer in Trinity County are difficult to fight and still have 0% containment. However, no lives have been lost nor have any structures burned as of the last reports from the Six Rivers National Forest Service.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kymkemp.com
Six Rivers Lightning Complex Grows Several Thousand Acres and Is the Number 1 Priority in the State Right Now (PHOTOS)
A swarm of aircraft dropped water and retardant on the western fires of the Six Rivers Lightning Complex yesterday afternoon and hundreds of personnel had boots and shovels on the ground for the last 24 hours. However, the incident grew from 6773 acres to 8975 acres. The Complex is still 0% contained.
kymkemp.com
Coffee with a Cop at the Garberville Farmers’ Market on August 12th
This is a press release from Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. Join your neighbors and local Sheriff’s Deputies for coffee and conversation while shopping for produce. This event is hosted by the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office and the Southern Humboldt Chamber of Commerce. Coffee and treats will be available for free to the public.
kymkemp.com
Molly Thinks You Would Make a Great Pet Parent
This information is provided by phshelter.com. If you know someone who can help get this potential pet into a forever home, please pass this along to them. Located At : Humboldt County Sheriff’s Animal Shelter. Description : My name is Molly. I am a female, black and tricolor German...
kymkemp.com
Colorful Murals Add Vibrant Addition to Waterfront Scenery
The Caltrans District 1 Facebook page showed off pictures of the new murals underneath the Samoa Bridge along Eureka’s Waterfront. The mural project is part of the Clean California Beautification Project, in collaboration with the Eureka Street Art Festival. Four mural artists completed the unique artwork on the pillars...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kymkemp.com
HCSO Issues Evacuation Order for Zone South of Willow Creek
HUM-E077-B NORTH OF Friday Ridge Road, Forest Route 5n01. Residents in this zone should evacuate now. There is no immediate threat to Willow Creek proper. An evacuation shelter has been established at Trinity Valley Elementary School, located at 730 Highway 96, Willow Creek. Maps of evacuation zones and routes are...
kymkemp.com
Mia is Looking for a Good Home
This information is provided by phshelter.com. If you know someone who can help get this potential pet into a forever home, please pass this along to them. Located At : Humboldt County Sheriff’s Animal Shelter. Description : My name is Mia. I am a female, tortie Domestic Shorthair. Age...
kymkemp.com
EPD Walks Away with the Battle of the Badges Blood Drive Trophy
Although the Eureka Police Department walked away with the Battle of the Badges Blood Drive trophy this year, everybody wins. Twenty-three agencies from Humboldt and Del Norte counties competed in the annual blood drive hosted by the Northern California Community Blood Bank for a total of 157 donors from the participating agencies.
kymkemp.com
Six Rivers Lightning Complex Expands to 6,773 Acres
According to the Six Rivers National Forest Public Affairs Office,. Yesterday as of 6:00 pm California Interagency Incident Management Team 11, led by Incident Commander Chris Fogle, assumed management of the Six Rivers Complex Incident. This morning, the Six Rivers Lightning Complex Fire is 6,773 acres and is 0% contained.
kymkemp.com
Albert Mela: 100-Year-Old Local Man Passes Away
This section includes announcements of important events in our lives–births, graduations, engagements, marriages, and deaths. If you want to share an event with your community, please send a photo and a written piece to [email protected]. Albert was born on February 27, 1922 in Scotia to John and Connie...
kymkemp.com
Milo Needs a Forever Home
This information is provided by phshelter.com. If you know someone who can help get this potential pet into a forever home, please pass this along to them. Located At : Humboldt County Sheriff’s Animal Shelter. Description : My name is Milo. I am a male, black Domestic Shorthair. Age...
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE 3:29 p.m.] Steady Growth and New Evacuation Warnings: Six Rivers Lightning Complex August 10
As firefighters and resources pour into the small Humboldt County town of Willow Creek and its smaller Trinity County neighbor, Salyer, the Six Rivers Lightning Complex that started five days ago has grown to 10,138 acres as of last night (close to 2000 acres) and, still, it is 0% contained. The Ammon Fire and the Oak Fire are almost nudging each other (see maps below) and seem certain to unify as one larger fire. At the same time, the Ammon Fire which previously had spotted out towards Titlow Hill continues to slowly grow in that direction.
kymkemp.com
Mobile Home Fire in Myers Flat
At 12:40 p.m. scanner traffic indicates there was a mobile home on fire in the Myers Avenue, cross of Boy Scout Road, in the town of Myers Flat. Fire personnel have been requested to the area even though the reporting party indicated that the fire was extinguished by people at the scene.
Comments / 0