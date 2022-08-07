ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Letter to the editor: Let’s preserve and protect all of BD2

Why in the world would Edmonds give up some of the precious little business space in our downtown BD2 Mixed-use Commercial Zone for 100% residential buildings? We have residential zones and even BD2 allows for some residential, but there is very limited space that is zoned for business commercial. These spaces are critical for a vibrant and functioning downtown. As population and tourism swell we need to preserve and protect our business spaces. It makes absolutely no sense to give them up!
The human side of the housing debate: Part 4 — Edmonds at the crossroads

The one issue that generates the most intense discussion in Edmonds is housing. Residents and city officials have debated for years the issues related to how and where people should live — from housing density to homelessness to affordable housing — and how much the city should help those who struggle to afford to live here. This is the fourth and final report in My Edmonds News series on our housing debate and its human impacts – It is a story of housing and change; the story of our future. You can read Part 1 of our series here, Part 2 here and Part 3 here.
Snohomish County purchases first hotel for those without housing

Snohomish County is planning to use American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to purchase its first hotel to be converted into “time-limited, bridge housing” for those who are homeless. The Days Inn facility in Everett will provide 74 new units to those individuals living without shelter, the county...
Restoring the Edmonds Marsh: Volunteers making a difference

Community volunteers are tackling the “motherlode” of invasive bittersweet nightshade in the Edmonds Marsh along Highway 104. As volunteers manually pull the nightshade vines off the trees, chain-link fence and out of the mud, they are quickly surrounded by creek water that has been blocked for many years by the overgrown thicket of nightshade. Wood pallet “trails” are being used to prevent volunteers from sinking deep in the water/mud areas as they forge through restoring the Edmonds Marsh area on the west side of Highway 104 north of the pedestrian signal.
Ideas welcome for Civic Park public art project; meet with artist Aug. 11

You’re invited to participate in the design process for public art at the new Civic Park, including a meeting with the artist from 5-6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11. The Edmonds Art Commission notes that Clark Wiegman, the artist crafting the artwork, is looking for your ideas: “…images and sounds of native animals and plants of the Pacific Northwest that you see, hear, think about and/or love.”
Job hunting? YWCA offers appointments for free Working Wardrobe

Get ready for an interview or update your wardrobe for your job with free clothing from YWCA Seattle | King | Snohomish Working Wardrobe. The organization ofers a large selection of high-quality apparel from sizes XS-5X, and volunteers will assist you in selecting outfits from gently-used clothing to stylishly create your own working wardrobe that fits your needs.
Snohomish Film Festival set for Lynnwood Convention Center Sept. 17

The Snohomish Film Festival is holding its first in-person event on Saturday, Sept. 17, at the Lynnwood Convention Center from 3-8 p.m. The festival — which launched in 2021 as a virtual event — will screen 30 short films, many by local filmmakers, host panels featuring the films’ cast and crew and have live readings from script contest finalists. Wrapping up the night will be a live, Hollywood-style awards ceremony with 18 awards handed out to contest winners and an after-hours party.
Beach Watchers survey intertidal life at low tide

Wednesday morning as gray clouds gathered, carrying with them an approaching thunder-and-lightning storm, a team of five volunteers and one coordinator from the Snohomish County Beach Watchers were seen on Edmonds, Olympic Beach during a minus-3-foot low tide. Their task for the day was to take the yearly survey of...
Scene in Edmonds: Northern lights

Photographer Tom St. John shared his views of the northern lights early Monday morning around 12:30 a.m. from Edmonds. The northern lights, or aurora borealis, occur when solar winds create disturbances in the magnetosphere. This post from Earthsky called it a surprise geomagnetic storm, “with perhaps more geomagnetic storming to come.”
Cascade Symphony Orchestra opens season ticket sales for its 61st year

The Cascade Symphony Orchestra has opened season ticket sales for 2022-23 concerts at the Edmonds Center for the Arts. “It is going to be a great season filled with a variety of exciting music and distinguished soloists,” said Music Director Michael Miropolsky, who is entering his 21st season as the orchestra’s conductor.

