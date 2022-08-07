Read full article on original website
Letter to the editor: Let’s preserve and protect all of BD2
Why in the world would Edmonds give up some of the precious little business space in our downtown BD2 Mixed-use Commercial Zone for 100% residential buildings? We have residential zones and even BD2 allows for some residential, but there is very limited space that is zoned for business commercial. These spaces are critical for a vibrant and functioning downtown. As population and tourism swell we need to preserve and protect our business spaces. It makes absolutely no sense to give them up!
The human side of the housing debate: Part 4 — Edmonds at the crossroads
The one issue that generates the most intense discussion in Edmonds is housing. Residents and city officials have debated for years the issues related to how and where people should live — from housing density to homelessness to affordable housing — and how much the city should help those who struggle to afford to live here. This is the fourth and final report in My Edmonds News series on our housing debate and its human impacts – It is a story of housing and change; the story of our future. You can read Part 1 of our series here, Part 2 here and Part 3 here.
Letter to the editor: Time to share your ‘views’ about Civic Park light poles
Edmonds is engaged in an elaborate upgrade of our Civic Park. Part of the upgrade includes six new light poles, which appear to be much taller than the old eight wooden poles they replaced. When this upgrade is complete:. The height of the new lights will increase light spillage onto...
Snohomish County purchases first hotel for those without housing
Snohomish County is planning to use American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to purchase its first hotel to be converted into “time-limited, bridge housing” for those who are homeless. The Days Inn facility in Everett will provide 74 new units to those individuals living without shelter, the county...
Restoring the Edmonds Marsh: Volunteers making a difference
Community volunteers are tackling the “motherlode” of invasive bittersweet nightshade in the Edmonds Marsh along Highway 104. As volunteers manually pull the nightshade vines off the trees, chain-link fence and out of the mud, they are quickly surrounded by creek water that has been blocked for many years by the overgrown thicket of nightshade. Wood pallet “trails” are being used to prevent volunteers from sinking deep in the water/mud areas as they forge through restoring the Edmonds Marsh area on the west side of Highway 104 north of the pedestrian signal.
Ideas welcome for Civic Park public art project; meet with artist Aug. 11
You’re invited to participate in the design process for public art at the new Civic Park, including a meeting with the artist from 5-6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11. The Edmonds Art Commission notes that Clark Wiegman, the artist crafting the artwork, is looking for your ideas: “…images and sounds of native animals and plants of the Pacific Northwest that you see, hear, think about and/or love.”
Job hunting? YWCA offers appointments for free Working Wardrobe
Get ready for an interview or update your wardrobe for your job with free clothing from YWCA Seattle | King | Snohomish Working Wardrobe. The organization ofers a large selection of high-quality apparel from sizes XS-5X, and volunteers will assist you in selecting outfits from gently-used clothing to stylishly create your own working wardrobe that fits your needs.
Sponsor spotlight: For some, saving money at the gas pump means sharing the ride to work
Inflation in the Puget Sound region has spiked by 10.1% over the past year, with the price of gas rising 48.4% year-over-year. As people in Snohomish County look for ways to save money, some are finding a lesser-known local public transit option: commuter vanpool service. Snohomish County-based Community Transit has...
Snohomish Film Festival set for Lynnwood Convention Center Sept. 17
The Snohomish Film Festival is holding its first in-person event on Saturday, Sept. 17, at the Lynnwood Convention Center from 3-8 p.m. The festival — which launched in 2021 as a virtual event — will screen 30 short films, many by local filmmakers, host panels featuring the films’ cast and crew and have live readings from script contest finalists. Wrapping up the night will be a live, Hollywood-style awards ceremony with 18 awards handed out to contest winners and an after-hours party.
Southbound I-5 work in Seattle will close left lanes, ramps starting Friday, Aug. 12
People driving through Seattle on southbound Interstate 5 should plan for lane and ramp closures starting at about 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12. The closures will last all weekend and wrap up by 5 a.m. Monday, Aug. 15. Two lanes of southbound I-5 will be open while contractor crews working...
Beach Watchers survey intertidal life at low tide
Wednesday morning as gray clouds gathered, carrying with them an approaching thunder-and-lightning storm, a team of five volunteers and one coordinator from the Snohomish County Beach Watchers were seen on Edmonds, Olympic Beach during a minus-3-foot low tide. Their task for the day was to take the yearly survey of...
Scene in Edmonds: Northern lights
Photographer Tom St. John shared his views of the northern lights early Monday morning around 12:30 a.m. from Edmonds. The northern lights, or aurora borealis, occur when solar winds create disturbances in the magnetosphere. This post from Earthsky called it a surprise geomagnetic storm, “with perhaps more geomagnetic storming to come.”
Sponsor spotlight: Carefree summer meals at Scotty’s Food Truck Thursday-Saturday
Whether you want to enjoy a carefree summer evening on the deck or a picnic dinner at the park or beach, Scotty’s Food Truck has you covered in Edmonds’ Five Corners neighborhood Thursday-Saturday this week. Blackened Salmon Caesar Salad, fish and chips and more seafood delights are available.
Walter Kalb: Known for his sharp wit, he was a loving father and devoted husband
Walt, loving father of two sons and devoted husband to the late Stacie Ann Donohue-Kalb, has passed away after a lifetime of coping with Crohn’s Disease. Walt, who died in an Everett hospital on July 26, 2022, joins deeply loved Stacie; the two were married in 1987. Walt was...
Edmonds K-9 Keb wins search and rescue category; now competing for top hero dog honors
Edmonds search and rescue dog Keb has won the search and rescue category of the American Humane Hero Dog Awards, an annual nationwide competition. Keb now is vying for the overall title of “American Humane Hero Dog,” joining six other dogs in pursuit of the top award. A...
Cascade Symphony Orchestra opens season ticket sales for its 61st year
The Cascade Symphony Orchestra has opened season ticket sales for 2022-23 concerts at the Edmonds Center for the Arts. “It is going to be a great season filled with a variety of exciting music and distinguished soloists,” said Music Director Michael Miropolsky, who is entering his 21st season as the orchestra’s conductor.
