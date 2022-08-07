WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — Two Wilmington residents are taking the city to court, claiming it illegally towed and scrapped their vehicles over unpaid parking tickets. On Tuesday, a federal judge gave the green light for the lawsuit to move forward. Ameera Shaheed says her car was legally parked right across the street from her home when she noticed a parking enforcement officer writing tickets. “I got into a little dispute with a PEO. He said things to me and I said some things to him, in the words of ‘my car is worth more than the shirt on your back,’ and he promised...

WILMINGTON, DE ・ 1 DAY AGO