FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
He Killed This Beautiful Philadelphia Mother Of Six Little GirlsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedPhiladelphia, PA
Dr. Oz Gets Controversial $50,000 a Year Tax Break on Philly ManorTaxBuzzMontgomery County, PA
Bank & Bourbon to Host 6th Annual Bourbon BashMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Dallas Based American Airlines Cutting Back on Fall FlightsLarry LeasePhiladelphia, PA
Patchwork at the Hyatt Centric Center City Philly Revamps MenusMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
firststateupdate.com
Happening Now: Multiple People Reportedly Shot In New Castle
Police and rescue crews are currently on scene at the Colonial Village Apartments in New Castle, off of Moores Lane, for reports of a shooting involving multiple patients. Arriving crews are reporting that at least two patients will be transported. A third ambulance that responded to the scene did not...
firststateupdate.com
Police Update Wednesday’s Double Shooting In New Castle
New Castle County Police have updated a story that only First State Update told you about earlier today. Officials said earlier today (Aug 10) at 10:44 a.m., patrol officers from the New Castle County Division of Police were dispatched to the 600 block of Moore’s Lane in the community of Colonial Village Apartments for the report of a shooting that had just occurred.
CBS News
Tractor-trailer crashes into house in Cecil County
BALTIMORE -- A tractor-trailer crashed into a home Wednesday in Cecil County, volunteer firefighters said. Units responded shortly before 10 p.m. to the scene of the crash at W. Main Street Road in Cecilton, the Cecilton Volunteer Fire Company said. No injuries have been confirmed. Stay with WJZ on this...
WDEL 1150AM
Two hurt in accidental shooting near New Castle
New Castle County police detectives continue to investigate a shooting near New Castle on Wednesday morning that they said, so far, appears to be accidental. Police responded to Colonial Village Apartments off of Moores Lane around 10:45 a.m. on August 10, 2022, and found two victims. A 28-year-old man had...
nccpdnews.com
POLICE INVESTIGATE SHOOTING IN COLONIAL VILLAGE APARTMENTS
(New Castle, De 19720) Earlier today (Aug 10) at 10:44 a.m., patrol officers from the New Castle County Division of Police were dispatched to the 600 block of Moore’s Lane in the community of Colonial Village Apartments for the report of a shooting that had just occurred. When the...
1 Dead, Multiple People Injured In Crash Involving Bus On New Jersey Turnpike
WOODBRIDGE, N.J. (CBS) — A crash on the New Jersey Turnpike involving a Megabus left one person dead and 5 others injured. It happened just before 7 p.m. Tuesday in Woodbridge Township, Middlesex County. Megabus says the double-decker was en route to Philadelphia when it collided with a Ford F-150 near the Thomas Edison Service Area. The southbound outer roadway and service area ramp remains closed as police investigate. The bus driver was among several people hurt. There were a total of 19 people, including the driver, on the bus. State police say the occupants inside the Ford weren’t injured.
fox29.com
Crews battle West Philly fire in same location where over 150 gallons of gasoline were found
WEST PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia fire crews were called to an early morning house fire in West Philly. The call came a little before 12:30 Sunday morning, on the 100 block of North 59th Street. Firefighters were able to contain the blaze in about 20 minutes. RELATED HEADLINES:. The fire happened...
Two People Found Dead in Kennett Square: Police Investigate
KENNETT SQUARE, PA — Two people were found dead in Kennett Square on August 6, 2022, in an apparent murder-suicide. The Chester County District Attorney’s Office and the Kennett Township Police Department are investigating the incident, which occurred in the 1000 block of Kaolin Rd. Police and EMS from the Longwood Fire Co. responded to the scene and found an 87-year-old man and a 65-year-old woman dead from apparent gunshot wounds. A handgun was recovered at the scene; no one else was inside the home.
20 shots fired on West Philadelphia block, 2 injured
At least 20 shots were fired during a double shooting in West Philadelphia.
Victim in central Pa. crash on Saturday is identified: coroner
A man was killed Saturday afternoon in an automobile collision on Strasburg Road in Sadsbury Township, according to the Lancaster County coroner. The coroner’s office announced Sunday that it had identified William Mullen, 41, of Parkesburg, as the person who died in the two-vehicle crash. The coroner’s office was...
Police searching for man accused of exposing himself at Lancaster County garden shop
LANCASTER, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are seeking to identify a man accused of exposing himself in the parking lot of a garden shop in Lancaster County. The incident allegedly occurred at Esbenshade's Garden Center located at East 28th Division Highway in Elizabeth Township on July 22 around 6:40 p.m.
Wilmington Police Investigating Fatal Shooting, 20-Year-Old Victim Identified
WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police are investigating a fatal shooting incident that occurred at approximately 9:55 p.m. Sunday, in the 2400 block of North Tatnall Street. Police located a 20-year-old female gunshot victim who was transported to the hospital where she succumbed to her injuries. The victim in this incident has been identified as 20-year-old Darnashia Green. This incident remains under investigation.
firststateupdate.com
30-Year-Old Man Shot In Wilmington Late Monday Night
Wilmington Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred at approximately 10:26 p.m. Monday, in the 800 block of West 4th Street. Police located a 32-year-old male gunshot victim who arrived at the hospital in stable condition. This incident remains under investigation and further details will be released when possible.
Security guard killed after approaching 'suspicious' vehicle in Berks County, police say
Investigators say the two guards approached a suspicious car. That's when someone inside started shooting.
Lawsuit: 2 Wilmington Residents Claim City Illegally Towed, Scrapped Vehicles
WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — Two Wilmington residents are taking the city to court, claiming it illegally towed and scrapped their vehicles over unpaid parking tickets. On Tuesday, a federal judge gave the green light for the lawsuit to move forward. Ameera Shaheed says her car was legally parked right across the street from her home when she noticed a parking enforcement officer writing tickets. “I got into a little dispute with a PEO. He said things to me and I said some things to him, in the words of ‘my car is worth more than the shirt on your back,’ and he promised...
dsp.delaware.gov
Delaware State Police Issue Gold Alert for Missing Sussex County Man
Delaware State Police Troop 5 is issuing a Gold Alert for 61-year-old Donald Macek of Georgetown, DE. Macek was last seen on August 10, 2022, at approximately 11:30 a.m. in the Greenwood, DE area. Attempts to contact or locate Macek have been unsuccessful, and there is a concern for his safety and well-being.
Dover northbound EZ-Pass lanes to close Wednesday
The northbound EZ-Pass highway speed lane through the Dover Toll Plaza will be closed from Wednesday. Aug. 10 from 8 p.m. until 4 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 11. The closure of the northbound lane will allow for loop and sensor replacement and preventative maintenance, according to the Delaware Department of Transportation. All traffic will use the cash lanes with no ... Read More
WMDT.com
Three officers injured during arrest of domestic assault suspect
DOVER, Del. – Three police officers were injured Wednesday evening during the arrest of a domestic assault suspect in Dover. Shortly after 8:30 p.m., officers with the Dover Police Department made contact with a female victim who had reportedly sustained injuries during a physical altercation with 40-year-old Corey Reyes. It was learned that during the incident, Reyes placed his hands around the victim’s neck, impeding her breathing and causing serious injury to her lower body.
Police SUV involved in crash while responding to shooting in North Philadelphia
Video from Chopper 6 showed a white Philadelphia police SUV with damage to the side and a red SUV with damage to the front end.
fox29.com
Man, home health worker found dead with gunshot wounds in Kennett Square, police say
KENNETT SQUARE, Pa. - A man and a woman were found dead with gunshot wounds in Kennet Square, according to the police. Authorities say police and EMS arrived on the 100 block of Kaolin Road on Saturday. They found an 87-year-old man and a 65-year-old woman dead from gunshot wounds,...
