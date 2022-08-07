Monkeypox is now a public health emergency. Here’s how you can protect yourself in Colorado.

Read full article on original website
Summit Daily News
Letter to the Editor: Health centers and providers across the country are vital to communities
Summit Community Care Clinic is proud to celebrate National Health Center Week from Aug. 7-13. Community Health Centers — like Summit Community Care Clinic — are nonprofit, patient-governed clinics that provide high-quality, comprehensive primary care services to people living in areas with few primary care providers. Serving one in 11 people nationwide, health centers are committed to providing care to all patients, regardless of income or insurance status. In 2021, health centers marked the historic milestone of serving 30 million patients.
Summit Daily News
Opinion | Scott M. Estill: Who should pay for housing?
I have written several columns concerning the housing and income inequality issues we face in our mountain communities. Throughout this time, it has been my position that a private-public blend would be necessary to solve the myriad of competing interests at play. A reader has challenged me to consider the possibility that it is not government’s role to do anything with respect to the current housing shortage in Summit County. Challenge accepted!
Summit Daily News
West Slope water managers ask: What authority do the feds have?
COLORADO — As the deadline approaches for the seven Colorado River basin states to come up with a plan to conserve water, some Colorado water managers are asking what authority the federal government has in the upper basin and which water projects could be at risk of federal action.
Summit Daily News
Letter to the Editor: My wife’s heart attack shows how great our health care is here in Summit County
Saturday morning, my wife woke me with complaint of severe chest pain. We rushed to St. Anthony hospital in Frisco. She was OK on arrival but had a heart attack in the emergency room. The staff were like a well-oiled machine as they stabilized her. They packed her on the...
Summit Daily News
Coloradans are contributing lots of money to Liz Cheney in the Republican U.S. House primary in Wyoming
COLORADO — Colorado money is flowing into the closely watched Republican U.S. House primary next week in Wyoming between U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney and her Trump-backed challenger, Harriet Hageman. And some of the GOP’s most prominent donors are split in their support, mirroring the party’s Colorado split between those aligned with former President Donald Trump and those who want to move on.
Summit Daily News
Colorado employers say there’s still a labor shortage even as more jobs are filled
COLORADO — Colorado employers may be facing some of the highest inflation in decades, not to mention talk of recession (no, one hasn’t been officially announced). But one thing that may be finally easing up is attracting enough workers. It’s still bad, just not as bad as it...
Summit Daily News
Animal causes 52-minute power outage across parts of Summit County
Just a few minutes before 7 a.m. on the morning of Wednesday, Aug. 10, 1,605 Xcel Energy customers in Dillon, Keystone and Montezuma lost power. According to an email sent by Michelle Aguayo, a spokesperson for Xcel Energy, an animal came into contact with an Xcel feeder breaker, causing a 52-minute power outage. Power was restored by 7:46 a.m.
Summit Daily News
Law that ends state sales tax on diapers and period products begins this week
A bipartisan law recently signed by Gov. Jared Polis will end state sales and use tax on feminine hygiene products and diapers. The law goes into effect Aug. 10. Across the country, state legislatures have made moves to end sales tax on diapers for infants and adults, including bills in Florida and Maryland. Iowa lawmakers have agreed since May to get rid of the state tax on all diapers, beginning in 2023.
Summit Daily News
How to stay safe from lightning while recreating in Summit County
As thunderstorms continue for much of the state, weather experts are warning outdoor enthusiasts to remain aware of strategies to avoid lightning hazards. According to the National Weather Service’s storm data, between 1989 and 2018, the U.S. has averaged 43 reported lightning fatalities per year. Only about 10% of people who are struck by lightning are killed, leaving 90% with various degrees of disability. More recently, the U.S. has averaged about 27 lightning fatalities per year.
Summit Daily News
In Colorado mountain towns, where affordable housing is scarce, “even living out of your car is gentrified”
BRECKENRIDGE — Blocked from sleeping in vehicles parked within municipal boundaries, workers in profit-minded Colorado mountain towns now must seek “safe outdoor space” — in Walmart lots, forests or newly designated areas with Wi-Fi and access to bathrooms. But homeowners oppose these SOS zones in Salida...
Summit Daily News
Breckenridge passes first reading of short-term rental regulations
After 10 months of research and discussion about how to handle short-term rentals in the town of Breckenridge, council members unanimously approved the first readings of two bills that creates a map that is intended to keep more short-term rental units in tourism areas rather than neighborhoods. Dozens of property...
Summit Daily News
Letter to the Editor: I’m on the fence about short-term rental caps in Breckenridge
Two per bedroom plus four is the root of most short-term rental problems. There’s been a lot of great personal opinion pieces submitted to the Summit Daily News regarding short-term rental licenses in Breckenridge. Personally, I believe we should be as busy as possible during the busy seasons with a managed approach to the issues. I also believe we need our offseason’s with no tourists as a time to recover, close or get away.
Summit Daily News
Unsheltered in Summit looks for new home for the unhoused in Frisco
Unsheltered in Summit is seeking a new location for its safe parking program after Breckenridge notified the group it would lose its location at the Summit County Justice Center on Sept. 30. The program gives folks temporarily living out of their cars a place to park and stay overnight. Stakeholders...
Summit Daily News
Nominate, celebrate Colorado high school students passionate about science
The process has begun to nominate Colorado high school students who excel in science subjects for the 2022-2023 Future Leaders Program. Adults who support the high school student such as teachers, mentors and parents, may nominate students through an application on the CBS Colorado website. After six years of the...
Summit Daily News
Big game amendment looks to limit energy industry’s impacts on elk, mule deer and pronghorn
For the next few weeks, the Bureau of Land Management is asking for public comment regarding its decision to evaluate its oil and gas program and other management decisions across the state to promote the conservation of big game habitat. Specifically, this will focus on elk, mule deer and pronghorn....
Summit Daily News
Some Breckenridge property owners concerned about what’s to come from new short-term rental ordinances
Property owners and managers gathered at Breckenridge Town Hall on Tuesday night, Aug. 9 to express concerns about the town’s new ordinances, which would divide the town into tourism, downtown and residential zones for short-term rental licensing. Of the speakers, many were owners in Zone Three, which has the...
Summit Daily News
Breckenridge Town Council approves pay-as-you-throw on second reading
Breckenridge Town Council members approved two ordinances that would establish a volume-based waste system in town. The two ordinances aim to help reach the town’s goals of 40% landfill diversion by 2032 and 50% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions from waste by 2030. Across the county, the landfill is expected to close by 2056 if no intervention of waste production takes place.
Summit Daily News
Silverthorne awards $12,000 in grants to local artists, businesses
Silverthorne’s Public Art Grant Program is growing. The town announced that it has awarded $12,000 in grant funds to local artists and businesses for the program’s second year. According to a news release, nine applications were submitted for the 2022 grants, and representatives from the Silverthorne Art Board...
Summit Daily News
Taking aim: Summit’s 4-H archery program fosters new hobby, helps archery community grow
While growing up, there is sometimes nothing more important than getting involved in something that you are passionate about. Whether it be a team sport, activity or game, adolescents can oftentimes learn valuable life lessons when they participate in these programs. One such enterprise within Summit County that has worked...
Summit Daily News
Summit School District to host free school supplies drive on Saturday, Aug. 13
To welcome back students, Summit School District is hosting a school supply drive Saturday, Aug. 13 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Summit Middle School soccer field. Students can pick up free school supplies and participate in a pick-up soccer game with new Summit School District Superintendent Tony Byrd. There will be other activities and food, plus organizations like Smart Bellies and the Family & Intercultural Resource will have booths to showcase their various services.
