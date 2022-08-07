ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mizzou to Face Ivy League Foe in Non-Conference Play

By Zach Dimmitt
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3P3hog_0h8Bq6DZ00

Mizzou is 7-0 all-time against Ivy League opponents.

Missouri Tigers men's basketball is set to face an Ivy League opponent for just the eighth time in program history this upcoming season.

The Tigers will host the Penn Quakers in Columbia for non-conference play this season, per reports Saturday from CBS Sports. The date and time of the game is still TBD.

Mizzou is 7-0 all-time against Ivy League opponents. The last meeting came in 2009 against the Cornell Big Red in the first round of the NCAA tournament. The third-seeded Tigers won 78-59 over 14th-seeded Cornell.

Former Tiger Leo Lyons led all scorers with 23 points and 10 rebounds while DeMarre Carroll stuffed the stat sheet with 13 points, seven rebounds, five assists, and two steals.

The victory helped propel Mizzou to wins over Marquette in the second round and Memphis in the Sweet 16 before reaching the Elite Eight, where the Tigers fell 82-75 to the UConn Huskies.

That season, the Tigers secured a 31-7 record, the most wins in a single season in program history.

Along with the newly-announced matchup with Penn, Mizzou also has non-conference meetings with teams like Illinois, Kansas, UCF, and Iowa State, with more to be announced at a later date.

First-year coach Dennis Gates will have some tough early-season tests to prove he's the right man for the job, as continuing Mizzou's undefeated streak against Ivy League schools is now one of many.



