Bobby Bonilla’s notorious Mets contract sells for $180K at auction

Bobby Bonilla is still getting paid by the Mets , and the agreement to that contract is still worth good money, too.

The addendum sold for $180,000 in an auction Saturday night.

Every July 1, Bonilla receives $1,193,248.20 from the Mets up until 2035. The deferring payment has become known as “Bobby Bonilla Day.”

The winner of the auction will get more than that piece of paper, though. The person will have a 30-minute Zoom call with Bonilla and agent Dennis Gilbert, who handled the deferment deal.

A signed baseball, game-used bat from Bonilla’s collection, and a 1-of-1 Bobby Bonilla contract NFT is also part of the deal, along with a day with Bonilla and a trip to Citi Field for a batting practice viewing and Mets game and dinner in 2023.

Gilbert previously had the contract in his possession before it went on sale