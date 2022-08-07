ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
One dead in Northeast Memphis shooting

By Destinee Hannah
 4 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was shot and killed Saturday night in the 700 block of North White Station Road in northeast Memphis.

Officers responded to the call just before 11:30 p.m. They found one man suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead on the scene.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Call (901)-528-CASH with any information on this shooting.

