One dead in Northeast Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was shot and killed Saturday night in the 700 block of North White Station Road in northeast Memphis.

Officers responded to the call just before 11:30 p.m. They found one man suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead on the scene.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Call (901)-528-CASH with any information on this shooting.

More Local Top Stories

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.