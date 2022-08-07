One dead in Northeast Memphis shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was shot and killed Saturday night in the 700 block of North White Station Road in northeast Memphis.
Officers responded to the call just before 11:30 p.m. They found one man suffering from gunshot wounds.
He was pronounced dead on the scene.
No arrests have been made at this time.
Call (901)-528-CASH with any information on this shooting.
