Congress & Courts

GOP Congresswoman Slams Severe Abortion Laws: ‘Handmaid’s Tale Wasn’t Supposed to Be a Roadmap’

By Jose Pagliery
TheDailyBeast
 4 days ago
Allison Joyce/Getty

Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) criticized her fellow Republicans on NBC’s Meet the Press on Sunday morning for aggressively putting forward severe abortion restrictions in the wake of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade earlier this summer.

“Handmaid's Tale was not supposed to be a roadmap,” she told NBC host Chuck Todd.

And she warned of the potential for the conservative party’s severe overreach to blow up in the GOP’s face come November—by drawing out a wave of otherwise tepid voters to vote Democrat. Her comments of course come on the heels of Tuesday’s stunning upset in Kansas, where a surprise showing of voters blocked the state’s attempt to roll back abortion rights.

“I’m staunchly pro-life,” Mace began with a caveat. “It will be an issue in November if we’re not moderating ourselves.”

“We can’t go to the far corners of the right or the far corners of the left,” she said. “Somewhere in the middle is where we’ve got to meet.”

On the TV news program, Mace stressed the need for making exceptions for women who have been victims of sexual assault, noting a traumatizing personal experience she first revealed publicly three years ago: that she was raped at 16 years old. And South Carolina’s lone congresswoman turned up the heat on her own state as well.

“In my state of South Carolina there’s legislation that would ban the word ‘abortion’ on a website or a website server. There are folks that want to ban women from traveling out of state, there are folks like in my state that want to ban abortion for women who are victims of rape and girls who are victims of incest,” she lamented.

“The vast majority of people here are OK with some guard rails but they don’t want the extremities of either side,” she said.

Comments / 176

Deborah Linville
3d ago

We had an excellent system in place, reasonable & not extreme either way. It was called Roe vs Wade. The Republican stacked, Catholic controlled Supreme Court ruined that for us.Women will NEVER go back!🇺🇸💙

Reply(15)
123
Vicky Graham
3d ago

constitution was written when women were not considered people, we were chattel. constitution should be amended to empower women to control their reproduction and have babies when they are ready. there are already 8 billion people on the planet

Reply(3)
37
Bbsmom
3d ago

Republicans are panicking and try to find ways to stop this. They came up with “The Big Lie” and claimed that Trump actually won the election, they tried to push laws that make it harder for people of color to vote, and now, they are pushing anti-abortion laws.But this is not about pro-life or religious beliefs—this is about straight-up racism.Why is that? Ask yourself who is more likely to have an abortion? And that’s where Republican lawmakers see their chance—they don’t want White women to have abortions; it’s simple as that. Republican maths are based on the fact that 60 percent of all abortions happen in White families—and they want to change that. 👈🏾👈🏾👈🏾👈🏾👈🏾👈🏾👈🏾👈🏾 Jane Elliot

Reply(13)
83
Mother Jones

At Least 25 States Are One Supreme Court Decision Away From Banning Same-Sex Marriage

Facts matter: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter. Support our nonprofit reporting. Subscribe to our print magazine. In his decision to help gut Roe v. Wade, Justice Clarence Thomas wrote that the Supreme Court “should reconsider all of this Court’s substantive due process precedents, including Griswold, Lawrence, and Obergefell”—cases that enshrined Americans’ right to contraception, to intimate same-sex relationships, and to marriage equality. In the past week, Democrats have raced to codify same-sex marriage, culminating in Tuesday’s passage of the Respect for Marriage Act in the House.
VIRGINIA STATE
POLITICO

A Georgia district attorney opposes Lindsey Graham’s attempt to quash a subpoena in a probe of efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

Graham’s “actions certainly appear interconnected with former President Trump’s similar efforts to pressure Georgia election officials," Fani Willis said. To quash or not to quash: Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis spelled out the scope of her office's investigation and its focus on Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) in a Thursday federal court filing responding to his attempts to challenge a special grand jury subpoena. It’s the latest step in Willis’ fast-paced investigation into efforts by former President Donald Trump and his allies to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia.
GEORGIA STATE
Law & Crime

All Four Female Justices Vote Against Supreme Court Decision to Block Biden Admin from Setting Its Own Deportation Priorities

In her first official action, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson and every other woman on the Supreme Court bench sided against the court’s ruling on Thursday denying a stay of an order preventing the Biden administration from implementing its new immigration enforcement guidelines. The justices voted 5-4 in the court’s first-ever split along gender lines to allow a conservative district judge’s order to remain in place, pending full litigation of the matter.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Slate

By a 5–4 Vote, the Supreme Court Let a Lone Judge Block Biden’s Power Over Deportations

Texas Republicans currently insist that the United States is not allowed to exercise mercy toward undocumented immigrants, but must instead carry out the most draconian consequences possible. A series of conservative judges has agreed with them, stripping Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas of his authority to set immigration enforcement priorities that focus the agency’s limited resources away from otherwise law-abiding undocumented immigrants with strong ties to the community. And on Thursday, the Supreme Court issued a 5–4 order rewarding this intrusion on executive power by refusing to restore Mayorkas’ discretion over deportation. It appears that a majority of the justices may agree with Republicans that the president must inflict unceasing cruelty on a maximum number of immigrants.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Trump claims Senate electoral count reform effort proves Mike Pence could’ve overturned 2020 election for him

Former president Donald Trump is claiming a Senate effort to clarify how Congress counts electoral votes after a presidential election is proof that his baseless theories on how former Vice President Mike Pence could’ve overturned the 2020 election for him were not as baseless, as nearly all reputable legal scholars have said.Mr Trump took to his Truth Social platform on Wednesday to weigh in on the proposed legislation, which is sponsored by Republican Senator Susan Collins of Maine, Democratic Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia, as well as a bipartisan group of 14 other senators.“Senators are meeting right now...
U.S. POLITICS
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

