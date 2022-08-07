ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

2Pac Allegedly Turned Down A Collab With Michael Jackson

By Keenan &quot;HIGz&quot; Higgins
NewsOne
NewsOne
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JWy6W_0h8Bps1d00

Portrain of 2Pac in 1994 Source: Bob Berg / Getty

T he 1990s predated the era of social media by about a decade and a half, leaving a shroud of behind-the-scenes mystery around some of the biggest acts in music at that time.

The rumor mill has been churning heavily in relation to two fallen pop heroes, late rap icon Tupac Shakur and the dearly missed King Of Pop himself Michael Jackson. One in particular makes the allegation that 2Pac actually walked out on an opportunity to collaborate with MJ after feeling disrespected in the studio.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by THE HIP-HOP WOLF® (@thehiphopwolf)

According to a recent “Cam Capone News” interview with Outlawz member Napoleon (seen above), Pac was once given the opportunity to lay down a verse for a MJ song in the same vain of his equally missed rap rival The Notorious B.I.G. While the Biggie x MJ collab actually came to fruition on the 1995 commercial juggernaut “HIStory: Past, Present and Future, Book I,” Pac’s opportunity ended before it even began due to the “Hit ‘Em Up” emcee allegedly choosing morals over being starstruck.

“He told his mother, his family — he was excited,” says Napoleon, going on to recall the chance occasion by adding, “He went to the studio and he’s like, ‘Where’s Michael Jackson?’ They said, ‘Oh he can’t come. They want you to lay the verse.’ He got up and left.”

Napoleon made the emphasis of it being the Michael Jackson that 2Pac walked out on, further proving that status had nothing to do with his decision to not accept disrespect. He later put himself in Pac’s perspective, speaking on his behalf by adding, “He wasn’t man enough to come say hi to me and speak to me? I don’t want to get on his song.”

Ironically enough, a separate story regarding these two also began circulating recent. The tables were turn around in the version told by producer and music heir Quincy “QD3” Jones III, who according to HipHopDX says it was Jackson who turned down a collab with 2Pac out of loyalty for Biggie after recording the aforementioned song “This Time Around.”

Hip-hop soul veteran Danny Boy denied those claims in an interview of his own with “The Art Of Dialogue,” which you can watch a clip of below. Can we just let our fallen music legends rest in peace?!

SEE ALSO:

Solange’s Tribute To Her Late Uncle Johnny Is All The Feels

5 Things You Didn’t Know About The Legendary Bill Russel l

Usher Will Executive Produce New Series ‘Storyville’ About Brothels During New Orleans Jazz Age

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1w0SZd_0h8Bps1d00

The post 2Pac Allegedly Turned Down A Collab With Michael Jackson appeared first on NewsOne .

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Jennette McCurdy’s mother warned her not ‘to get too close’ to Miranda Cosgrove because she didn’t ‘believe in God’

Jennette McCurdy said her late mother warned her not “to get too close” with former iCarly costar Miranda Cosgrove because “she doesn’t believe in God”.The now 30-year-old actor starred as Sam Puckett alongside Cosgrove’s Carly Shay in the hit Nickelodeon teen sitcom. In her new memoir, I’m Glad My Mom Died – in which McCurdy disclosed details about her abusive childhood – she further recalled her first encounter with Cosgrove. “She was leaning against a wall, sipping Coke from a glass bottle and texting on her Sidekick,” the former child star wrote in her book released today (9 August).The...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

‘Yellowjackets’ Season 2 Casts Lauren Ambrose as Adult Van

Click here to read the full article. Lauren Ambrose has been cast in the second season of the Emmy-nominated drama “Yellowjackets,” Showtime announced on Thursday. “Yellowjackets” will begin production on Season 2 later this month in Vancouver, and Ambrose is set to play the adult version of Van, who’s portrayed as a teenager by Liv Hewson. The company simultaneously announced that Hewson has been promoted to be a series regular in the show’s second season. The casting of Ambrose answered a question the “Yellowjackets” fandom has had about whether Van had made it home alive. “Yellowjackets” follows the aftermath of a...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Jackson
Person
Bob Berg
Person
Biggie
Person
Tupac Shakur
The Hollywood Reporter

Chayanne to Receive Icon Award at 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards

Chayanne will be honored with the icon award at the 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards, Billboard and Telemundo said Thursday. The Billboard Icon Award is given to an artist who has carved out a career that has not only remained relevant through time, but has also made them the most distinguished artist in their genre, celebrated globally for achieving both musical and commercial success. The Puerto Rican balladeer and pop star — whose career spans more than four decades — has built a legacy as one of the most beloved and respected artists in the entertainment industry.More from The Hollywood ReporterYouTube...
MIAMI, FL
Reality Tea

Lisa Rinna Wanted To Change Last Name To “Hamlin”; Explains Why She Did Not

Well, we’ve seen The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna boast about her many accomplishments throughout her life and career during her run on the hit Bravo show. Whether she’s talking about her huge payday for wearing an adult diaper, her ability to (sometimes) own it, her stint on Broadway, or her husband Harry Hamlin’s […] The post Lisa Rinna Wanted To Change Last Name To “Hamlin”; Explains Why She Did Not appeared first on Reality Tea.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
OK! Magazine

Savannah Guthrie Oversleeps, Makes It To 'Today' Show With 20 Minutes To Spare As Staffers Enraged Over Her Latest Antics

Savannah Guthrie started her day on the wrong note, as she overslept and barely made it to the Today show with about 20 minutes to spare. On Thursday, August 11, the news anchor revealed via social media that she "overslept big time" and was still in the car at 6:34 a.m. (The Today show starts airing at 7 a.m. ET.) Fortunately, she was able to put things together quickly, as she was in the hair and makeup chair at 6:40 a.m., and 14 minutes later, she walked into the studio. "I'm going to make it!" she said as she sat...
CELEBRITIES
NewsOne

NewsOne

New York City, NY
32K+
Followers
4K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

NewsOne.com is your destination for news and information for and about Blacks in America. Filled with original stories, diverse opinions, photos, videos and polls, NewsOne is dedicated to deepening out audiences’ understanding about current events and their impact on black lives.

 https://newsone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy