Orangeburg County, SC

Highway 61 in Dorchester County back open several hours after fatal crash

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — UPDATE (8/11/22) -- The Dorchester County Coroner has identified the victim as 20-year-old Malik Antonio Mixon of Summerville. Authorities responded to a deadly crash in Dorchester County on Thursday morning. Just after 5:10 a.m., Dorchester County Government confirmed Highway 61 near Middleton Place was...
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
GCSO: Juveniles in custody after fleeing from American Marine Institute

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Georgetown County Sheriff's Office deputies say three juveniles are back in custody after fleeing from the American Marine Institute facility on Wednesday. Around 12:50 a.m. Thursday, authorities said the three were being transported to the S.C. Department of Juvenile Justice in Columbia. Deputies were...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
Threat against Kershaw County school traced to Hawaii

KERSHAW COUNTY, SC (WACH) — New information on a fake threat against Lugoff-Elgin High School in Kershaw County. The threat on social media came from an account under the name of a student who is in special education classes at the high school. But he was the one who reached out to deputies, calling to tell them he didn’t make the threat.
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC
Colleton Co. investigators searching for answers in woman's murder

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Colleton County investigators are continuing to look for the gunman in a deadly shooting that left a woman dead in her car. On July 1, deputies responded to Featherbed Road after a passerby found 32-year-old Dominique Holmes in a car. She was reportedly not breathing.
COLLETON COUNTY, SC

