Highway 61 in Dorchester County back open several hours after fatal crash
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — UPDATE (8/11/22) -- The Dorchester County Coroner has identified the victim as 20-year-old Malik Antonio Mixon of Summerville. Authorities responded to a deadly crash in Dorchester County on Thursday morning. Just after 5:10 a.m., Dorchester County Government confirmed Highway 61 near Middleton Place was...
Driver dead after pickup truck and dump truck collide in Dorchester County
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — South Carolina Highway Patrol officials say one person is dead after a collision involving a pickup truck and dump truck Wednesday. The crash occurred at Zion Road and Powder Horn Road at 11:42 a.m., SCHP officials said. Officials said a dump truck was traveling...
GCSO: Juveniles in custody after fleeing from American Marine Institute
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Georgetown County Sheriff's Office deputies say three juveniles are back in custody after fleeing from the American Marine Institute facility on Wednesday. Around 12:50 a.m. Thursday, authorities said the three were being transported to the S.C. Department of Juvenile Justice in Columbia. Deputies were...
Man leads police on chase through Summerville neighborhood in stolen box truck | VIDEO
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — UPDATE (8/10/22) -- Police say McCants has been charged with Failure to Stop for Blue Lights and will also be charged with grand larceny and escape. McCants also has two holds, one from Charleston County and one from Berkeley County, according to police. A suspect...
Mother devastated after Bull Street wreck; her second loss of a child in less than a year
COLUMBIA, SC — WACH FOX News has new details about a woman who died in a wreck on Bull Street in Columbia. Her three children, two of them who were also in the car, are now left without their mother. Tonya Parker is remembering her 24- year- old daughter...
Richland County deputy struck with car, suspect charged with attempted murder
RICHLAND COUNTY (WACH) — UPDATE: Officials from Richland County say, SRT Operator Sarah Merriman has been released from the hospital Wednesday evening. ORIGINAL: A Richland County deputy is in the hospital and a suspect is in custody after he allegedly struck the deputy with a stolen car. According to...
State wants bond revoked for Murdaugh associate Eddie Smith for breaking house arrest
COLUMBIA, SC (WCIV) — State prosecutors in South Carolina want a judge to revoke bond for Curtis Edward "Eddie" Smith, an alleged co-conspirator of disgraced attorney Alex Murdaugh in an apparent drug trafficking and money laundering scheme. The S.C. Attorney General's Office announced Wednesday a bond revocation hearing for...
Threat against Kershaw County school traced to Hawaii
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC (WACH) — New information on a fake threat against Lugoff-Elgin High School in Kershaw County. The threat on social media came from an account under the name of a student who is in special education classes at the high school. But he was the one who reached out to deputies, calling to tell them he didn’t make the threat.
10-year-old impaled, 4 others hurt during 6-vehicle collision on I-95 Monday morning
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Colleton County Fire-Rescue officials say five people were injured after a collision involving six vehicles on I-95 Monday morning. The collision occurred around 6:11 a.m. on Monday, August 8. Witnesses told investigators a southbound car left the roadway near the 59 mile marker, hit...
2-month-old in stable condition after car flips over on woman, ejects man in Colleton Co.
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Two people were critically injured and a baby is in stable condition after their vehicle left the roadway and struck a ditch Saturday, according to Colleton County Fire-Rescue officials. Fire-Rescue officials said the single-vehicle collision occurred just after 8 a.m. on August 6, in...
Colleton Co. investigators searching for answers in woman's murder
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Colleton County investigators are continuing to look for the gunman in a deadly shooting that left a woman dead in her car. On July 1, deputies responded to Featherbed Road after a passerby found 32-year-old Dominique Holmes in a car. She was reportedly not breathing.
