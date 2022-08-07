Boston Lights: A Lantern Experience is a beloved tradition at the Franklin Park Zoo and, now, is promising some out-of-this-world fun to guests for its third year!. About 99% of the experience is new this year including the 82-foot octopus, stunning solar system, and interactive games throughout. There is something for everyone, kids and adults alike, to see and learn as they walk the zoo loop.

