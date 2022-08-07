Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
58-Year-Old Dad Sleeping in His Basement in Attempt to Pay Off Kids $273,000 Student Loan DebtSharee B.Boston, MA
Businessman Accused of Intimidating Employees Faces Tax Fraud ChargesTaxBuzzMedford, MA
Boston apartments available starting at $736 a month at new affordable complexBeth TorresBoston, MA
Cute Critters & Safety Tips at 2-Day "Back to School Fun" Family EventDianna CarneySaugus, MA
Local Camera Club Announces New Gallery & Welcomes the Public to JoinDianna CarneyDuxbury, MA
Related
nbcboston.com
Temperatures Begin to Cool Down
Thunderstorms continue to roll through New England, mainly southern New England this evening as a cold front moves through. This will bring us a dramatic cool down for the rest of our 10-day forecast and highs in the 70s in Boston by tomorrow. Severe thunderstorm warnings have been issued in...
nbcboston.com
Large Highway Sign Falls Right Onto I-190 in Worcester
A large highway sign fell right onto two travel lanes on Interstate 190 in Worcester, Massachusetts, on Tuesday morning. Twitter user @miss_shush shared a photo showing the large green overhead road sign for Exit 1 resting in the two far right travel lanes on I-190 south. Orange traffic cones had been set up around the sign, with cars able to get by in the far left passing lane only.
nbcboston.com
Sewer Emergency in Provincetown: New Water Restrictions, Restaurants Shut Down
A sewer emergency is in place in Provincetown, Massachusetts, requiring many of the popular tourist location's restaurants to close. Some residents were asked to refrain from flushing their toilets or showering except when necessary, and public restrooms were being replaced with port-a-potties. Any food or restaurant business that is using...
nbcboston.com
Here's Why You Can Find a $2 Difference in Gas Prices Across Mass.
Gas prices are coming down across Massachusetts — but they seem to be all over the place as well. In Boston's South End Wednesday, we found $5.59 a gallon, but in nearby Fenway, the price was $4.89. In Newton, drivers could get $4.69 gas; in Westwood, $4.49; in Lynnfield, $3.89.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nbcboston.com
Portuguese Man o' War Sightings Prompt Beach Closings In Massachusetts
Several Massachusetts beaches have been closed in recent days due to sightings of Portuguese men-of-war, venomous marine animals closely related to jellyfish. Harding's Beach in Chatham was closed Sunday and part of Monday due to the animals. The town of Yarmouth closed all south side beaches on Monday for the same reason, warning that a sting from a man-of-war is "excruciatingly painful."
nbcboston.com
Boston Doctor Explains BA.4.6, the New COVID ‘Variant of Concern'
A new omicron subvariant, BA.4.6, now accounts for more than 4% of COVID-19 cases in New England and across the U.S., according to the latest data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Not much is known about the new subvariant that is beginning to make an emergence...
nbcboston.com
Boston Lights Illuminates Franklin Park Zoo For an Immersive Family Experience
Boston Lights: A Lantern Experience is a beloved tradition at the Franklin Park Zoo and, now, is promising some out-of-this-world fun to guests for its third year!. About 99% of the experience is new this year including the 82-foot octopus, stunning solar system, and interactive games throughout. There is something for everyone, kids and adults alike, to see and learn as they walk the zoo loop.
nbcboston.com
Police Investigation Overnight in Worcester
A police investigation was underway overnight in Worcester. Worcester Police Department officers and K-9 units were seen by an NBC10 Boston crew along Catharine Street. There were multiple evidence markers outside a home on the 50 block of the street, and evidence tape was up around the area as well.
RELATED PEOPLE
nbcboston.com
Saugus Firefighters Battle House Fire in Record-Setting Heat
Firefighters in Saugus, Massachusetts, are battling a house fire in extreme temperatures on Monday. The fire was reported around 1 p.m. in the 200-block of Essex Street. The Essex Street westbound ramp from Route 1 north has been shut down so firefighters can battle the flames. No injuries have been...
nbcboston.com
Timeline: A Look at the Desperate Search to Find Harmony Montgomery
The case of Harmony Montgomery, the now 8-year-old New Hampshire girl who has been missing for over two years, has been closely followed by people throughout New England. Complete strangers, even, have become so invested in finding the little girl that they volunteer for intense searches in wooded areas in Manchester.
nbcboston.com
At Least 1 Person Injured in Dramatic Rollover Crash in Boston
At least one person was injured in a dramatic rollover crash in Boston's South End on Tuesday afternoon. The crash was reported shortly after 1 p.m. on East Berkeley Street at Albany Street. Two vehicles collided with each other, and the street is completely blocked. One person was extricated from...
nbcboston.com
Beloved Edaville Family Theme Park to Reopen Later This Year Under New Operators
New owners have taken over a beloved local theme park. The Edaville Family Theme Park in Carver, Massachusetts, announced it was under new operators on Wednesday. The park was on the market for months after a pandemic shutdown. The plan is to reopen the park in time for the traditional...
IN THIS ARTICLE
nbcboston.com
Bear Spotted in Middleton
A black bear was spotted wandering near King Street in Middleton, Massachusetts, on Monday. "The bear walked down the hill and across the street into the woods," Susan Morrissey, who lives in the area, said. “My mom caught him out of the corner of her eye and as you can...
nbcboston.com
Original Dunkin' in Quincy Hosting Grand Reopening With Free Coffee Giveaway
The original Dunkin' store in Quincy is celebrating its grand reopening Wednesday, and some lucky customers will walk away with free coffee for an entire year. The iconic restaurant will be showcasing its recent remodel Wednesday, which includes new features like a cold beverage tap system, all while staying true to the location's classic roots.
nbcboston.com
Man Charged in Fatal Everett Shooting Is Son of MBTA Transit Police Chief, Sources Say
A man has been charged in connection with a deadly shooting in Everett, Massachusetts, last month. Brian Green, 35, is accused in the death of 38-year-old Jarmahl Sutson, the Middlesex District Attorney's Office said Wednesday. Sources told NBC10 Boston Wednesday night that the alleged shooter is the son of MBTA...
nbcboston.com
Body Pulled From Water at Park in Manchester, NH
A man's body was pulled from the water at Precourt Park in Manchester, New Hampshire, Tuesday morning. Manchester police said the man was found dead in the water at Nutts Pond around 9 a.m. They are calling this an untimely death investigation. Residents are advised to avoid the area while...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
nbcboston.com
Pomeranian Abandoned in Dedham Up for Adoption Soon; Police Exhaust All Leads
Police in Dedham say they've exhausted all leads into an investigation to learn who left a Pomeranian in a cage by the side of a road during last month's heat wave. Someone found the dog in a black crate by the side of Bussey Street on July 23, when the temperature was close to or already had reached 90 degrees, according to Dedham police.
nbcboston.com
Floramo's Restaurant in Chelsea Announces Closing Date
[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. A restaurant and bar known for its steak tips and ribs will be closing its original location next month. According to a tweet from the place, Floramo's Restaurant in Chelsea is planning to close on Sept. 9, with the post referring customers to their new location in Wakefield and their upcoming restaurant in Malden.
nbcboston.com
A Boston Surgeon Is the First Woman to Lead National Cancer Institute
President Joe Biden has officially named Dr. Monica Bertagnolli, a surgical oncologist in the Dana-Farber Brigham Cancer Center and Brigham and Women’s Hospital, as the the next director of the National Cancer Institute. The announcement was first reported three weeks ago by Stat News.The Biden Administration and Dana-Farber made...
nbcboston.com
NH Governor, AG Stand by Reactions to Motorcycle Crash Verdict
Defense lawyers are denouncing comments made by New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu and his attorney general after a jury acquitted a truck driver in the deaths of seven motorcyclists, but both men said Wednesday they stand by their statements. After a two-week trial, jurors deliberated for less than three hours...
Comments / 0