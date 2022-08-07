CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Tropical moisture and an onshore flow will continue to keep a decent chance of showers and storms in the forecast today. Morning rain and storms along the coast will slowly shift inland through the day as a seabreeze develops and tracks toward I-95. The afternoon is likely to be the driest along the coast, opposite of the morning pattern. Highs today will top out in the upper 80s. The rain chance will be down slightly on Tuesday and Wednesday before increasing again late this week. Scattered rain and storms are likely Thursday and Friday due to an approaching cold front. Behind this front, there is the potential for lower rain chances and lower humidity this upcoming weekend. We’ll keep you updated!

CHARLESTON, SC ・ 3 DAYS AGO