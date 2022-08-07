Read full article on original website
Full Sturgeon Moon could cause higher than normal tides late this week
A full moon late this week could lead to higher than normal high tides, especially in the evening. The good news is that for most areas flooding will not be an issue. However, the usual spots in Little River, Cherry Grove, Garden City, Murrells Inlet, and Pawleys Island may still see some standing water on the roadways the next four evenings around high tide.
Showers Possible Thursday & Friday Before Drier Weekend!
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Warm, muggy weather is expected once again over the next few days. A few afternoon storms are possible again on Thursday ahead of a cold front that will arrive on Friday. This front will bring a good chance of showers and storms Friday afternoon and evening. The front will push south of our area Friday leading to a dry, sunny weekend with lower humidity and temperatures not as hot. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s this weekend with morning lows in the upper 60s and low 70s.
Scattered downpours to continue today!
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Tropical moisture and an onshore flow will continue to keep a decent chance of showers and storms in the forecast today. Morning rain and storms along the coast will slowly shift inland through the day as a seabreeze develops and tracks toward I-95. The afternoon is likely to be the driest along the coast, opposite of the morning pattern. Highs today will top out in the upper 80s. The rain chance will be down slightly on Tuesday and Wednesday before increasing again late this week. Scattered rain and storms are likely Thursday and Friday due to an approaching cold front. Behind this front, there is the potential for lower rain chances and lower humidity this upcoming weekend. We’ll keep you updated!
FIRST ALERT: Storm chances increase ahead of weekend cold front
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Storm chances will increase through Thursday and Friday as a cold front moves into the region. Much lower humidity arrives just in time for the weekend. THURSDAY. Summertime heat and humidity will continue on Thursday as temperatures return to the lower 90s and the heat...
'Shake, shiver and shovel': Farmer's Almanac predicts cold winter
The Farmer's Almanac for 2022 and 2023 is out. They predict we should be prepared to bundle up this winter. The Almanac says this winter is expected to start earlier than last year's and December could be stormy and cold nationwide. The Maine-based publication predicts January will be particularly chilly...
Santee Cooper planning dam siren tests during full-scale exercise
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – Santee Cooper is planning to test dam sirens in part of the utility’s emergency action plan in late August. Santee Cooper will be testing sirens located at the Santee Dam and in the Santee River floodplain, starting at 9:30 a.m. and again at 11 a.m. on August 23. “Tone-alert radios […]
Perseid meteor shower visible over Charleston this week
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Keep your eye on the sky because one of the year’s most spectacular astronomical events will be visible over the Charleston area this week. The Perseids meteor shower runs each summer between July and late August, but typically peaks shortly before mid-August. This year, it will peak over Charleston on the night […]
Waterspouts seen along South Carolina coast
Forecasters with the National Weather Service said several waterspouts formed near Charleston on Sunday, but said there were no reports of any moving over land.
Steamy Night Ahead... More Heat Tuesday w/Pop-Up Storms!
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Tropical moisture and an onshore flow will continue to keep a decent chance of showers and storms in the forecast for the rest of the evening. The rain chance will be down slightly on Tuesday and Wednesday before increasing again late this week. Scattered rain and storms are likely Thursday and Friday due to an approaching cold front. Behind this front, there is the potential for lower rain chances and lower humidity this upcoming weekend. We’ll keep you updated!
Businessman frustrated over large potholes in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A businessman in North Charleston said he is frustrated over what he calls a major pothole problem. “I want to be known for having the best Mini and BMW service in town, not for having the best potholes on my street,” said Chad Matthews, owner of Total Mini and BMW […]
Fort Sumter temporarily closed following discovery of a historic ordnance
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – An item believed to be a historic ordnance was safely removed from Fort Sumter over the weekend. The fort, now a popular tourist destination that sits on an island in the middle of Charleston Harbor, was closed on Saturday after the ordnance was discovered, according to officials with Fort Sumter National […]
Report from SC geologists dives deeper on recent earthquakes
Some of South Carolina’s leading geologists have authored a report exploring the factors behind recent earthquakes in the Elgin area, an effort to help the public understand what is happening and why. The geologists, from the S.C. Department of Natural Resources Geological Survey, the University of South Carolina and...
Most Scenic View Restaurants in South Carolina
Looking to enjoy a great dinner with an even better view? Well, South Carolina is home to some amazing restaurants that have some of the best scenic views you can imagine. As a girl from South Carolina, I surely know some of these restaurants, and trust me when I say they are not lying about the views!
City of Charleston asks for community involvement for next step of the Peninsula Plan
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - For the first time in more than 20 years, the City of Charleston is working on a new plan to guide development throughout the Peninsula; But the next step in the process requires people with a certain skill set to become involved. Robert Summerfield, who is...
Breeze Airways adds nonstop flights from Charleston to West Coast cities
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Starting this fall, Lowcountry travelers will have a new connection to reach cities on the West Coast. This November, Breeze Airways will begin nonstop flights from Charleston to Phoenix and Los Angeles. The airline will also provide its “BreezeThru” service from Charleston to Provo, Utah. “Research tells us the Lowcountry […]
Final phase of Berlin G. Myers Parkway in Summerville begins
SUMMERVILLE — The $137 million project to build 3.9 miles of the Berlin G. Myers Parkway began its final phase on Aug. 8. Through this project, the S.C. Department of Transportation, the town of Summerville and the Dorchester County Transportation Authority are delivering a new four-lane roadway as well as a multipurpose pathway along the Sawmill Branch Trail for bicycle and pedestrian users.
Central Ave. in Summerville down to one lane as crews repair leak
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Summerville town leaders issued a traffic advisory regarding Central Avenue through Wednesday evening. Central Avenue will be down to only one lane from W. Carolina Avenue to Dan Miler Lane through Wednesday evening while Summerville CPW works on a leak at the intersection of Dan Miler Ln. and Central Ave. Summerville’s […]
Local stewards of the Angel Oak reflect on what’s to come
Past a cavernous stretch of dirt road off Maybank Highway that rattles the entire car and around a little bend sits the sprawling Angel Oak on Johns Island. Ancient. Enormous. Quiet. The matriarchal tree faces a time of change as its caretakers, the City of Charleston and Lowcountry Land Trust,...
Discount grocer closes 2nd Charleston-area store this year; new chicken restaurant on way
A discount grocer recently shuttered a second location in the Charleston area this year. Save A Lot at 5060 Dorchester Road in the recently upgraded and renamed Shoppes at Montague Corners, formerly Oak Ridge Plaza, has joined a store in Goose Creek that also closed earlier this year. Each store...
Turtle hatchlings emerge from nest in South Carolina
It's sea turtle nesting season, and eggs are hatching on Folly Island, just south of Charleston, in South Carolina.
