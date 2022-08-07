Read full article on original website
Related
kmmo.com
TWO VEHICLE CRASH IN WARRENSBURG
A two vehicle crash occurred at 7:20 a.m. today in Warrensburg. According to a release from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred when a vehicle driven by 79 year old Sharon A. Miller pulled out onto U.S. Highway 50 from West Young Street and struck a vehicle driven by 23 year old Krysten A. Ford. Ford’s vehicle overturned and came to a rest in the median on Highway 50. Miller’s vehicle came to rest in the crossover.
kjluradio.com
Authorities search for Sedalia man, woman, who fled from troopers and abandoned child
Authorities in Pettis County are searching for a man and a woman from Sedalia who led troopers on a chase earlier this week. The Pettis County Sheriff's Office says a pickup truck fled from the Missouri State Highway Patrol on highway 65 Monday. The chase continued onto Hughesville Road before the suspects drove into a hay field near Turkey Creek Road east of Hughesville and fled on foot.
KOMU
Jefferson City woman killed in weekend motorcycle crash
JEFFERSON CITY - A Jefferson City woman was killed in a three-car vehicle accident Friday night. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened at 11:15 p.m. on Westbound US 54 west of Route CC. Chantelle Gianino, 24, was riding her motorcycle when it was struck by another...
KOMU
Columbia man charged after damaging more than 700 car windows, causing $350k estimated damage
COLUMBIA - A man was arrested Tuesday after authorities said he shattered the windows of 705 cars at a car lot in east Columbia, causing an estimated $350,000 of damage. Cody Tyler Boehmer, 18, is charged with two counts of first-degree property damage and two counts of first-degree trespassing for the ensuing damage at the A-1 Auto Recyclers, located at 3821 East Broadway. He is a former employee of A-1, according to staff.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kansas City man hurt in rollover crash at Lake of the Ozarks
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Kansas City man was hurt late Monday night in a single-vehicle rollover crash at the Lake of the Ozarks. The crash happened on Bumper Hill Road near Route D in Camden County around 11:20 p.m., according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers said 41-year-old Gregory W. Hepner was thrown The post Kansas City man hurt in rollover crash at Lake of the Ozarks appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Columbia Police investigate after a suspicious person reported entering an apartment Tuesday night
Columbia police are investigating a suspicious person that was inside an apartment on the 4300 block of Kentsfield on Tuesday night. The post Columbia Police investigate after a suspicious person reported entering an apartment Tuesday night appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Columbia man charged after allegedly breaking windows in over 700 cars in Boone County
A Columbia is facing multiple charges after he allegedly damaged 705 cars by breaking their windows over several days at A1 Auto. The post Columbia man charged after allegedly breaking windows in over 700 cars in Boone County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Six Injured in JoCo Crash
Six people were injured in a two-vehicle accident that occurred early Sunday morning in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 2017 Nissan Rogue, driven by 28-year-old Jason Eckhart of Knob Noster, was on US 50, two miles east of Route D, around 1 a.m., when the Nissan struck the rear of an eastbound 2015 Toyota, driven by 34-year-old Narsy Sirom from Sedalia.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kjluradio.com
Colorado man seriously injured in fiery Boone County crash
A Colorado man is seriously injured in a fiery crash in Boone County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Taylor Bryant, 37, of Denver, was driving on I-70, through Columbia, Saturday, when he ran off the side of the road. Troopers say Bryant’s vehicle rolled into the eastbound lanes of the interstate and caught fire.
KOMU
Phone scammers impersonate members of the Boone County Sheriff's Office
BOONE COUNTY − Scammers are impersonating members of the Boone County Sheriff's Office in mid-Missouri's latest phone scam, the office reports. The sheriff's office says the scammers are impersonating deputies and claim the victim has failed to do show up for court or jury duty and are asking people to pay over the phone.
kwos.com
Missouri man’s body pulled from Boone County lake
Searches find the body of a man missing at Rocky Fork Lakes Conservation Area. 61 – year old Michael Smith had been fishing Sunday when he disappeared. Two companions couldn’t find him when they returned from a trip to town. Foul play is not suspected.
kmmo.com
BOONVILLE WOMAN CHARGED WITH FELONIES FOR ASSAULT
A Boonville woman has been charged with felonies for assault after an incident on August 8. According to a probable cause statement, authorities from the Boonville Police Department responded to a residence in regards to a domestic assault in progress. Dana Bender was allegedly verbally abusing and punching another man in the residence. The victim spoke to officers, who noted bruising on the side of his face and scratch marks on his arm. The man also recorded four videos of the assault.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man charged after allegedly stealing over $8,000 worth of merchandise from Midway Antique Mall
A Koshkonong, Missouri man who allegedly stole over $8,000 worth of merchandise from the Midway Antique Mall on Sunday morning was arrested and charged on Monday. The post Man charged after allegedly stealing over $8,000 worth of merchandise from Midway Antique Mall appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Man charged after allegedly burglarizing Midway Antique Mall
On Sunday at 9:11 a.m., a Boone County Sheriff's deputy arrested a suspect that allegedly burglarized the Midway Antique Mall Sunday morning. The post Man charged after allegedly burglarizing Midway Antique Mall appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Authorities search for missing person at Rocky Fork Lakes Conservation Area
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The scene location has been corrected. The Boone County Fire District and Boone County Sheriff's Office are searching the Rocky Fork Lakes Conservation Area in Columbia on Sunday, for a person who went missing while fishing. Search and rescue teams told ABC 17 News crews they arrived at the state park around The post Authorities search for missing person at Rocky Fork Lakes Conservation Area appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KOMU
Woman sentenced to probation after Jefferson City church arson
COLE COUNTY − A woman was sentenced Tuesday in Cole County Circuit Court for her involvement in a church arson last May. Anna-Marie Mullins pleaded guilty to third-degree arson, stealing and second-degree property damage, all misdemeanors. She was sentenced to two years of unsupervised probation. Mullins was arrested in...
KOMU
CPD seeks public's help in identifying 'suspicious' man who invaded a local home
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department were dispatched to the 4300 block of Kentsfield Lane after receiving a report of a 'suspicious' person Tuesday night, according to a release. CPD was dispatched around 10:12 p.m. after the caller reported an adult male approximately 6 feet tall "entered their home and...
Woman charged after firing gun in Brunswick
A woman is facing a gun charge after allegedly shooting from her house at someone in Brunswick. The post Woman charged after firing gun in Brunswick appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
CLOSURE: Highway 42 outside Osage Beach closed after crash
OSAGE BEACH, Mo.– Highway 42 South of Osage Beach is experiencing closures in both lanes, estimated to last at least two more hours by the Missouri Department of Transportation. The closure began at about 1:38 p.m. when a power line was knocked down on the road. It is unclear if any injuries were sustained in […]
KOMU
Here's what you need to know: Thursday, August 11
Phone scammers impersonate members of the Boone County Sheriff's Office. Scammers are impersonating members of the Boone County Sheriff's Office in mid-Missouri's latest phone scam, the sheriff's office reports. According to this report, scammers are impersonating deputies and claim the victim has failed to show up for court or jury duty and are asking people to pay over the phone.
