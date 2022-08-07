Read full article on original website
Ronda Rousey And More Reacts To the Death of Legendary ‘Judo’ Gene LeBell at 89
Gene LeBell, the legendary “Judo” icon, has passed away at 89. It’s no secret that LeBell introduced judo to MMA. During Ronda Rousey’s UFC career, he was her mentor. Ex-UFC women’s bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey, and other prominent mixed martial arts (MMA) names have reacted to the recent passing of judo legend Gene LeBell.
Saying goodbye to Ezekiel, Vince McMahon’s last good WWE idea
“Hey everyone, since Elias is gone, I’m going to be taking over his Instagram, I’m his younger brother – Ezekiel!” With this single sentence posted on his/his brother’s Instagram page, the most entertaining angle on RAW in what felt like forever burst into the WWE Universe and took on a life of its own. The […] The post Saying goodbye to Ezekiel, Vince McMahon’s last good WWE idea appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PWMania
Two More Wrestlers Expected to Return to WWE
At least two more wrestlers might be returning to WWE soon. According to Fightful Select, higher-ups discussed contacting Dexter Lumis (Samuel Shaw) last week as WWE is interested in having him back. When Lumis was let go last April as a result of company budget cuts, it was widely believed that Vince McMahon did not consider him deserving of a spot on the main roster.
UFC champion Kamaru Usman explains why he tapped instead of being choked unconscious in his lone career MMA defeat
Kamaru Usman has explained why he tapped out instead of going unconscious in his only pro defeat in mixed martial arts. For many MMA fans across the globe, Kamaru Usman is the pound-for-pound best in the sport right now. ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ is the UFC welterweight champion and after successfully defending his belt five times, there are very few individuals who would dispute just how good he is.
ComicBook
Top Wrestler Robbed in Nashville During SummerSlam Weekend
Like WWE WrestleMania 38 before it, this past weekend's WWE SummerSlam was a mecca for all things professional wrestling. Nashville hosted WWE's biggest party of the summer on Saturday night, but also welcomed Game Changer Wrestling, Black Label Pro, Starrcast V, and many more to the country music town. Among those events was New Japan Pro Wrestling's Music City Mayhem, which featured major players like AEW's Jon Moxley and FTR, the United Empire, and former IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion Hiromu Takahashi. While Takahashi was victorious in his singles bout against Blake Christian, he left Nashville as the victim of a robbery. Upon returning to his hotel room after the NJPW event, Takahashi noticed that a bulk of his possessions had gone missing.
stillrealtous.com
Former WWE Star Makes Surprise Appearance On Raw
This week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw took place from Cleveland, and AJ Styles main evented the show with The Miz when they faced off in a no disqualification match. The match featured interference from Ciampa, but Styles managed to take him out when he put him through a table that was set up at ringside. The Phenomenal One continued to battle back and forth with The Miz and AJ picked up the win when he put Miz away with the Styles Clash.
PWMania
Photo: AEW Star Gets Engaged During OVW Event
AEW star Leila Grey and ‘Certified’ Luke Kurtis, the current OVW Rush Champion, just got engaged. The proposal took place during the OVW event on Friday. A big congratulations to the happy couple!. At an Ohio Valley Wrestling event on Friday in Nashville, Grey successfully defended her OVW...
wrestlingrumors.net
WWE Star Seems To Be Written Off Television This Week On Monday Night Raw
He might be gone for a bit. With so many wrestlers on the WWE roster, there is only so much television time to go around. It can be difficult to keep track of everyone and it is even worse now with more wrestlers either coming up from NXT. At some point someone is going to have to loser their spot and that very well may have been the case this week on television.
Jon Jones applauds Glover Teixeira for being the only fighter to have kept “kicking ass” after fighting him: “I’ve always found this interesting”
Jon Jones has applauded Glover Teixeira as being his only opponent to continue thriving after fighting him. While he may not be ‘undefeated’ in the traditional sense as a result of a DQ loss and a no contest, Jon Jones is considered by many to be one of the greatest fighters of all-time – and the only one of the modern era, alongside Khabib Nurmagomedov, who has technically never lost a fight.
MMA Fighting
Jiu-jitsu legend Leandro Lo shot to death in Brazil
Leandro Lo was declared brain dead after getting shot in the head during a concert in Sao Paulo on early Sunday morning, his lawyer confirmed to news outlet G1. According to the police report filed Sunday (h/t Combate), before Lo was confirmed dead, police officer Henrique Otávio Oliveira Velozo is a suspect in the investigation of Lo’s murder.
ESPN
What upset? Why Julianna Peña was always built to defeat Amanda Nunes
JULIANNA PEÑA IS one of the youngest members of a long line of Peña family members who are unbothered by judgment or criticism. Her father, Ernie, left a small agricultural village in Venezuela when he was 12 in search of better opportunities. He eventually emigrated to the U.S. through a scholarship program and attended Seattle Pacific University. Coming from so little and changing his life so much, Ernie never had the luxury of caring what people think.
'You’re not beating anyone, you're washed': Conor McGregor is mocked on social media as the UFC star labels his next fight in the octagon as the 'biggest sports comeback in all of history'
Connor McGregor is never far away from the headlines and has once again caught the attention of sports fans in a recent post as he announced in a montage video that he will again be returning to the octagon. McGregor - one of the world's biggest sports stars - has...
Tyson Fury announces comeback from retirement and explains reason behind it
Tyson Fury has made a U-turn on his retirement plans by sharing a new video explaining why he's decided to return to boxing. Check it out:. In the clip shared on his Twitter account today (9 August), the 33-year-old heavyweight champion said: "I've decided to come back to boxing because I can be the first heavyweight champion in history to have two trilogies - one with Deontay Wilder and a second one with Derek Chisora.
Report: WWE Fires Talent Executive in Wake of McMahon’s Scandal
John Laurinaitis is officially gone from WWE after initially being placed on leave amid Vince McMahon’s hush money scandal.
ComicBook
Current WWE Champion Approached to Fight Mike Tyson
WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley was recently approached about competing against Mike Tyson in a bare-knuckle fight, as "The All Mighty" confirmed in a recent interview with Fightful. Lashley's fighting background is primarily in wrestling, as he won the NAIA National Wrestling Championship in the 177 lb class three times from 1996-98. His eventual transition to MMA saw him build up a 15-2 record, including a perfect 5-0 record in Bellator. And while Tyson's boxing career initially ended in 2005, he stepped back in the ring for an exhibition fight in 2020 against Roy Jones Jr.
mmanews.com
Watch: MMA Fighter Turns Opponent Into A Statue With 1-2 KO
Lightweight MMA prospect Brayan Montero knocked Elias Manuel Vilche unconscious on the feet at United Fighting Series 15. Montero and Vilche were both making their amateur debuts at UFS 15 on Sunday in Buenos Aires, AR. The two lightweights were looking to make a name for themselves during their first appearances in the cage.
Jake Paul accepts KSI’s offer for a big-money fight at Wembley Stadium
It’s finally going ahead. Jake Paul has accepted KSI’s challenge to a winner-takes-all mega-fight at Wembley. YouTube scrollers and boxing fans alike will be excited to hear that the big-money grudge match, which has been in the works for what seems like years, is actually happening. The fight...
mmanews.com
12-Year-Old Aspiring MMA Fighter Dies Following Legal Battle
The 12-year-old aspiring MMA fighter that made headlines for being at the center of an intense legal battle in London has passed away. It was previously reported that Archie Battersbee was found unconscious at his home in Essex with a ligature around his neck. The incident is believed to have been related to some sort of social media challenge.
MMAmania.com
Cris Cyborg officially set to make boxing debut in September
Cris “Cyborg” Justino is officially returning to the squared circle, but this time it’s for her first boxing match. The current Bellator MMA women’s Featherweight champion announced today (Weds., Aug. 10, 2022) via press release that her next time out will be for a boxing match against Simone Silva (17-21) on Sept. 25, 2022, in her hometown of Curitiba, Brazil. The match will be a two-minute, eight-round, 154-pound contest with eight-ounce gloves, taking place at the Arena Da Baixada soccer stadium, the same venue Cyborg made her Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) debut in May 2016.
