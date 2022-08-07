Rochester teen shot on First St. and Central Pk.
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A teenager is recovering after being shot Saturday night, Rochester Police said.
AT around 11:30 p.m., officers say they responded to the area of First Street and Central Park for the reports of gunshots.
Officers say they found evidence of a weapon being fired at the scene, but could not locate anybody injured. Moments later, officers say they discovered that a 17-year-old Rochester resident had arrived to Strong Memorial Hospital via a private vehicle.
He sustained at least one gunshot wound to the lower body, and his injuries were deemed non-life-threatening.
Anyone with any information is asked to call 911.
