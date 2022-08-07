The Texas Rangers got the better of Alex Bregman and the Houston Astros to the tune of an 8-4 score Wednesday to even up the three-game series at Minute Maid Park. It took some bold managerial decision from Chris Woodward to ensure that the Astros will not be able to steal a win in the bottom of the 10th after the Rangers just put up five runs in the top of the same frame, as noted by Richard Justice of Texas Monthly.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 11 HOURS AGO