stillrealtous.com
Major Name Reportedly Fired From WWE
WWE has been going through some big changes over the last few months, and now PWInsider is reporting that several sources confirmed John Laurinaitis has been quietly let go from WWE. The termination reportedly happened over the last week or so and was being kept quiet for obvious reasons. Laurinaitis...
WWE・
mmanews.com
Rose Namajunas Reveals Priority Before UFC Return
Former two-time UFC women’s strawweight champion Rose Namajunas has provided an update on her future plans and return to action. While Namajunas entered 2022 with gold in her possession following back-to-back victories over Zhang Weili last year, the first of which saw her stop “Magnum” with a first-round head kick, she now finds herself relinquished of championship status following a performance that had everyone talking for all the wrong reasons.
mmanews.com
Cris Cyborg Set To Make Pro Boxing Debut On Sept. 25
Bellator featherweight champion Cris Cyborg‘s next combat sports appearance will come in the boxing ring against Simone Silva on Sept. 25. Cyborg announced the news during a recent appearance on The MMA Hour on Wednesday. This will be Cyborg’s first professional boxing fight after teasing a bout for months....
mmanews.com
Watch: MMA Fighter DQ’d After Ignoring Referee Warning
An amateur MMA fighter was disqualified from a recent MMA bout in Pennsylvania after appearing to disregard a warning from the referee. Competing at Maverick MMA 20, Josh Ugalde and Omerao Kellom were scheduled to meet for the promotion’s vacant amateur lightweight title in Harmony, PA. Following a competitive...
mmanews.com
12-Year-Old Aspiring MMA Fighter Dies Following Legal Battle
The 12-year-old aspiring MMA fighter that made headlines for being at the center of an intense legal battle in London has passed away. It was previously reported that Archie Battersbee was found unconscious at his home in Essex with a ligature around his neck. The incident is believed to have been related to some sort of social media challenge.
mmanews.com
Terrance McKinney Pitches Two UFC Veterans For His Next fight
UFC lightweight contender Terrance McKinney wants to test himself against a pair of UFC legends following his most recent win at UFC Vegas 59. McKinney earned another first-round finish against Erick Gonzalez this past weekend at UFC Vegas 59. He bounced back in a big way after losing to Drew Dober on short notice earlier this year.
mmanews.com
Blaydes To Jones: Why Do You Care About People On The Internet?
UFC heavyweight contender Curtis Blaydes believes that former light heavyweight champion Jon Jones pays too much attention to what’s said on social media. For over two years, Jones, a two-time titleholder at 205 pounds, has been on the sidelines preparing for a new career venture at heavyweight. But while he’s been absent from the Octagon since a February 2020 victory over Dominick Reyes, “Bones” has maintained a constant presence online, where he often interacts with fans and replies to trolls.
mmanews.com
Watch: MMA Fighter Turns Opponent Into A Statue With 1-2 KO
Lightweight MMA prospect Brayan Montero knocked Elias Manuel Vilche unconscious on the feet at United Fighting Series 15. Montero and Vilche were both making their amateur debuts at UFS 15 on Sunday in Buenos Aires, AR. The two lightweights were looking to make a name for themselves during their first appearances in the cage.
mmanews.com
Rose Namajunas Talks Potential Move To FW, Shevchenko Fight
Rose Namajunas plans on packing on the muscle in the off season and can’t rule out a 125-pound move. Coming off her most recent loss to Carla Esparza at UFC 274, Rose Namajunas’ future in the UFC was unclear. Namajunas has held the UFC strawweight title multiple times in her career now. However, after this loss, she was not offered an immediate rematch, so the door is open to new opportunities.
mmanews.com
Molly McCann vs. Erin Blanchfield Set For UFC 281 On Nov. 12
The UFC‘s 2022 trip to New York’s prestigious Madison Square Garden has received the addition of women’s flyweight action, with surging Liverpudlian Molly McCann set to collide with Erin Blanchfield. With the blockbuster headliner between middleweight king Israel Adesanya and kickboxing great Alex Pereira recently confirmed, as...
mmanews.com
Uriah Hall Announces MMA Retirement
Long-time UFC middleweight contender Uriah Hall has announced his retirement from the sport of mixed martial arts. Hall, a two-time Ring of Combat middleweight champion, broke onto the scene during season 17 of The Ultimate Fighter, during which he recorded three knockouts, including a particularly notable and much-replayed spinning hook kick KO of Adam Cella.
mmanews.com
Blachowicz Responds After Ankalaev Says Fight Is A “Done Deal”
UFC light heavyweight contenders Jan Blachowicz and Magomed Ankalaev have gone back and forth on Twitter as talk of a potential fight intensifies. Late last month at the UFC 277 pay-per-view, Ankalaev threw his name into the title contention hat with a second-round TKO victory over one-time title challenger Anthony Smith. With the result, which extended his win streak to nine, the Dagestani ascended to #3 in the rankings.
mmanews.com
Legendary MMA Trainer Gene LeBell Has Passed Away At 89
Gene LeBell, a legend in the world of combat sports, passed away at the age of 89. When you look at the careers of many of the biggest names in combat sports and looked at the people standing behind them throughout their careers, many times you would have seen Gene LeBell.
mmanews.com
Aljamain Sterling Compares Kamaru Usman To Other MMA Greats
Aljamain Sterling is high on Kamaru Usman and places him among the greats. UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling seems to be just stepping into his own as a UFC champion. He has now won his first title defense and could be getting ready for his second. He might be a ways away from being called one of the greatest UFC champions ever, but he could get there eventually. One man who Sterling believes is even closer to achieving that status is Kamaru Usman.
mmanews.com
Demetrious Johnson Has Three Superfights In Mind
Demetrious Johnson will get his second shot at the ONE Championship bantamweight title against Adriano Moraes this August on ONE On Prime Video 1 but remains open to the prospect of super-fights. While Demetrious Johnson has almost every UFC record imaginable at flyweight under his belt, his short time in...
mmanews.com
Dan Hooker To Tony Ferguson: Fight Me Or Retire
UFC lightweight Dan Hooker says fellow contender Tony Ferguson has no excuses for avoiding a potential fight at UFC 281 in November. After a 1-3 run at lightweight and a failed attempt to rebound at featherweight, Hooker is looking to return to 155 pounds and mount a journey back towards the elite of the division. It’s safe to say that the #13-ranked contender has identified his target.
mmanews.com
Watch: MMA Fighter Learns Hard Lesson About Dropping Hands
Alessandro Macedo got into early trouble against Alexandre Gonçalves at Upper Sport Combat 5 but ended up turning the tide in a big way. Macedo and Gonçalves squared off on the main card of Upper Sport Combat 5 on Sunday in Rio de Janeiro, BR. The two middleweights were looking to get back on track after going winless in their last fights.
mmanews.com
Watch: Video Of UFC Fighter Stopping “Batman” Resurfaces
UFC fighter Jared Gordon recently re-uploaded footage that shows him subduing a baseball bat-wielding man who seemingly attacked him and his family in 2019. It seems like not a day goes by without a mixed martial artist or combat sports practitioner subduing a criminal. Whilst UFC welterweight Kevin Holland has made a habit of it, stopping multiple thefts in his home state, another recent instance saw a Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt take down and restrain a homeless man accused of sucker-punching multiple people on the streets of New York.
mmanews.com
Jeff Monson Announces Retirement Fight After Loss To Neo-Nazi
Former UFC heavyweight title challenger Jeff Monson has announced his upcoming retirement having fallen to defeat against a Russian Neo-Nazi in his most recent outing. Across a career spanning 25 years and over 100 professional combat sports fights, Monson has thrown hands with names like Daniel Cormier, Fedor Emelianenko, Tim Sylvia, Chuck Liddell, and Aleksei Oleinik.
