Keep your phone conveniently with you all day long in the Double-Hold bag with phone bracket. This versatile phone holder uses built-in magnets to safely hold your phone. So you never have to worry about losing it. In fact, it moves with you and works without a desk or wall, allowing you to use it anywhere and free your hands. Use it to easily film POV content when you explore new places. Additionally, you can wear it as a sling bag, as a chest holder, or hanging tightly from your belt. In all of these positions, you can still use it without removing it. More than just a phone holder, it has designated spots to hold your ID and credit cards, so it replaces your everyday bag and wallet as well.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 16 DAYS AGO