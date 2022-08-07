Read full article on original website
Liquid Bomb reusable water balloon has a self-sealing magnetic design for endless fun
Give your kids virtually endless fun with the Liquid Bomb reusable water balloon. Using a magnet, it has a self-sealing design so you can reuse it over and over again. Fun for pool parties, backyard gatherings, and more, it’s truly an eco-friendly toy for adults and children alike. The design includes 2 silicone hemispheres with magnets on them. It fills easily when you dunk the water balloon in water, and it automatically shuts so you can quickly rejoin the water fight. It won’t break into pieces during a balloon toss, and it won’t melt even in the high heat of summer. What’s more, there’s nothing to clean up after a party! With a soft design, it won’t hurt anyone during games, and it breaks open immediately upon hitting their target if the force exceeds 5N.
Cheerble KiTiDOT Amusing Collar wearable cat toy lets your kitty chase a red laser dot
Give your kitty a smart companion for hunting in the form of the Cheerble KiTiDOT Amusing Collar wearable cat toy. This smart cat toy lets your cat run after an elusive red dot. In return, they can easily satisfy their need for hunting things all the time. In fact, the toy does this entire process in a safer way because your cat doesn’t actually kill anything. Additionally, it’s a toy that uses a low-intensity laser and also includes auto power off to ensure maximum safety. The design is tailored for cats and kittens and comes with 3 beam modes to choose from. You can also unlock different hunting plays by adjusting how far it projects ahead of your cat. Overall, this is definitely a nontoxic smart device your cat will love to wear!
Atomi Smart Ceiling Fan cools and circulates the air in rooms as large as 400 square feet
Make large rooms comfortable with the Atomi Smart Ceiling Fan. In fact, this 52-inch fan keeps rooms as large as 20′ by 20′—400 square feet—nice and cool. Offering Wi-Fi connectivity, it also has built-in LED lights and a 3-speed whisper-quiet motor. Altogether, it keeps your bedroom, living room, or home office at a comfortable temperature. Connect to the Atomi Smart app so you can use your smartphone, or the included remote control, to manage the fan. One of the best parts is that it has an easy installation process with included hardware and flexible mounting options: flush, standard, or angled. Then click the fan blades into place. Adjust the tunable white light temperature range between warm, cool, and neutral. Moreover, you can dim the light and enjoy the fan at low, medium or high speed. Set your programs, create schedules, and activate it via Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant voice control.
Stromer ST7 Speed Pedelec bike has the Pinion Smart.Shift system & Gates Carbon Belt drive
Enjoy a smooth, long-lasting ride on the Stromer ST7 Speed Pedelec bike. This impressive eBike boasts an electronic shifting system: the Pinion Smart.Shift C1.12i. This, along with its Gates Carbon Belt drive, ensures it’s a low-maintenance commuter gadget. Plus, the Pinion technology gives you automotive driving dynamics, a reliable gearbox, and pushbutton electric shifting. Moreover, its ABS brakes, headlights, and 27.5-inch tires support all your everyday commuting needs. With a powerful rear-wheel motor and optional Sport mode, it delivers assistance up to 75 km/hr! Beyond this, its powerful battery capacity of 1,440 Wh ensures you can travel as far as 260 kilometers. Enjoy the Solid Gold and Dark Platinum color options, which both have mobile connectivity, GPS tracking, and Bluetooth unlocking and locking.
Double-Hold bag with phone bracket has built-in magnets to safely hold your smartphone
Keep your phone conveniently with you all day long in the Double-Hold bag with phone bracket. This versatile phone holder uses built-in magnets to safely hold your phone. So you never have to worry about losing it. In fact, it moves with you and works without a desk or wall, allowing you to use it anywhere and free your hands. Use it to easily film POV content when you explore new places. Additionally, you can wear it as a sling bag, as a chest holder, or hanging tightly from your belt. In all of these positions, you can still use it without removing it. More than just a phone holder, it has designated spots to hold your ID and credit cards, so it replaces your everyday bag and wallet as well.
Severe thunderstorm bends 90m tall wind turbine in half
A massive wind turbine in Oklahoma was left badly damaged after a strong thunderstorm moved through the state earlier this week.Footage shows the massive GE turbine - which once stood at almost 90m tall - bent in half and on fire, as smoke fills the air around it.The incident happened at the Traverse Wind Energy Center - one of America’s biggest windfarms - at around 4:30pm on Tuesday (9 August).A spokesperson for the Public Service Company of Oklahoma said the site has been secured, and there were no injuries.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Dont Pay UK: What is it and what do they do?Hull wind turbine catches fire and billows thick black smokePolice hose down horse that collapsed pulling carriage in sweltering New York heat
Turn ordinary tap water into healthy, alkaline water with this premium water ionizer
Elevate your tap water with the Chanson Royale Under Sink Water Ionizer. This sleek, water-improving system uses Himalayan salt and ionization to transform ordinary tap water into acid and alkaline water. Is your tap water not quite mineral water quality? You can fix that with the Chanson Royale Under Sink...
LEGO ICONS Atari 2600 building set allows you to reveal 3 Atari games you know and love
Go back in time to the 1980s when you enjoy the LEGO ICONS Atari 2600 building set. It recreates the replica console, game cartridges, and joystick in a unique way. It depicts themes from 3 popular Atari games through 3 mini-builds. Additionally, if you want to enjoy the nostalgia even more, you’ll love the 1980s scene that comes with it. This set rediscovers 3 of the most popular Atari games: Asteroids, Adventure, and Centipede. There are separate cartridges available for each game as well as 3 scenes to highlight the story of each game. Together with the LEGO design and the retro theme, this Atari building set is a nostalgic gift you can get for anyone who loves the classics.
Hydrow Wave Rower smart rowing machine has a contemporary design for small spaces
Make the most of your workout schedule without leaving the house. That is, when you have the Hydrow Wave Rower smart rowing machine. This smart rower comes with a contemporary design that fits small spaces beautifully. Additionally, you can also purchase the Vertical Anchor, which is sold separately. With this, you can easily store this rower upright when it’s not in use. Thanks to the patented electromagnetic drag technology, this workout device brings the outdoor experience of rowing to your home. With this smart machine, you can easily work out 86% of your muscles by following to fun rowing workouts from around the globe. In fact, with 1:1 personal coaching and more, it makes at-home fitness sessions more fun and interesting.
Spider M1 laser engraver & cutter has a portable design and an infinite Y-axis work area
Change the way you create with the Spider M1 laser engraver & cutter. This advanced gadget is both a laser engraver and cutter, and its incredible design gives it an infinite Y-axis. In fact, its work area of 200/400 mm*∞ means that you don’t need to constantly reposition it for long items. Yep, it works infinitely along the Y-axis to engrave and cut on any project! You’ll get highly accurate creations from this easy to use and portable device. Boasting infinite possibilities for hobbyists and professionals alike, it’s a powerful tool for artwork, DIY, and business. A compact laser engraver and cutter, it features an integrated design. Moreover, it doesn’t require much setup, meaning it’s convenient to take outdoors, on the go, or from one production facility to another. Use it to engrave on hundreds of materials, from paper to bamboo and wood to leather.
REDMAGIC 7S Pro mobile gaming smartphone delivers with the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor
Get speed and performance from the REDMAGIC 7S Pro mobile gaming smartphone. Boasting the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, this gamer phone also has an upgraded GPU and CPU. So you not only get speed but also power—the power you need to win. Beyond this powerful chip, the 7S Pro also has a no-notch 6.8″ FHD AMOLED display for a full-screen experience. In fact, it also delivers a 120 Hz refresh rate and 960 Hz touch sampling response. Moreover, its ICE 10.0 Multi-dimensional Cooling System keeps it at the right temperature even with you game with intensity. Incredibly, it also has a 20,000 RPM built-in turbofan with 4 energy-saving coils, a noise-dampening metal cover, and a Shark Fin Vortex cut-out design. Choose from Mercury, Supernova, and Obsidian color options, this phone has a transparent back and RGB LED lights for added personality.
Asus Zenfone 9 palm-size smartphone has an effortless design you can carry comfortably
Make the most of the power-packed Asus Zenfone 9 palm-size smartphone in your everyday life. Together with the premium Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Mobile Platform and long-lasting 4,300 mAh battery, this smartphone packs a punch in a compact design. Additionally, the dual camera system also includes a 6-axis hybrid gimbal stabilizer for super-steady snaps and videos. The 5.9″ single-handed design comes in four beautiful colors to choose from. In fact, you can easily unlock the phone. All you have to do is touch your thumb on the conveniently located sensor on the power button on the right side. The multifunction button also makes it super easy for you to access your phone with just one hand. Enjoy your daily life to the fullest with this cool Android smartphone from ASUS.
BOTE AeroRondak Chair has a traditional Adirondack chair design and it’s inflatable
Bring your favorite outdoor chair to the beach with the BOTE AeroRondak Chair. It’s everything you love about a traditional Adirondack chair, plus it’s inflatable. So you can sit back and relax during your beach vacation. What’s more, this chair is super comfortable with EVA foam-covered armrests and an inflatable backrest and base. Even better, it’s extremely portable with the AeroBote construction. This allows the beach chair to transform from a backpack size into a functioning outdoor chair in just minutes. And, since it deflates when you want to pack up for the day, it’s a breeze to carry. Moreover, this chair isn’t just for the beach. Take it to your tailgate, camping trip, or backyard BBQ because it’s ready to travel with you. Meanwhile, the military-grade PVC skin is pretty tough. So you can throw this chair around and bump it with low risk for permanent damage.
Logitech G Aurora Collection G713 gaming keyboard has an 87-key tenkeyless design
Add an inclusive gadget to your setup: the Logitech G Aurora Collection G713 gaming keyboard. With an 87-key tenkeyless design, it maintains a compact profile for any workspace or gaming setup. Moreover, it has individually lighted RGB mechanical switches as well as under-case perimeter lighting with 16 LEDs. This wired TKL keyboard comes with a super fun and soft cloud-shaped palm rest. With an adjustable-height design, it’ll give you optimal comfort no matter what angle you choose. Game the day away with this whimsical gadget, which also has a rechargeable battery. This gives you 25 hours of nonstop gaming time. Use LIGHTSPEED wireless or Bluetooth connectivity, it also comes with your choice of GX mechanical switches. While the keyboard itself comes in White Mist, you can choose fun colorway accessories to add on.
LEGO Ideas The Starry Night brings swirling clouds and rolling hills to life in a 3D form
Capture stunning details with a unique building experience with the LEGO Ideas The Starry Night. It offers a 3D recreation to bring the swirling clouds and rolling hills to life, making it a unique design. Moreover, this building set is a LEGO original and interprets Van Gogh’s unique brushstrokes in bricks. In fact, once built, you can keep it on display on your wall because it’s also a work of art. All the while, the 3D illusion adds a mesmerizing effect. Furthermore, it includes a Van Gogh minifigure, a paintbrush, a palette and an easel. In particular, the adjustable arm holds the Vincent van Gogh minifigure. Finally, this set, which is suitable for 18+, includes 2,316 pieces for hours of fun.
Philips Screeneo U4 ultra short throw projector gives you a huge screen without a huge TV
Enjoy your next movie night at home even without a huge TV when you have the Philips Screeneo U4 ultra short throw projector. It gives you a crystal clear image measuring up to 120 inches. And that’s with just 22.2 inches between the Screeneo U4 and the projection surface. In fact, the projector’s size and its distance from the wall makes it super useful for small rooms. So you won’t have to have a big room for a big screen anymore. Not only that, but it can also create images as small as 35 inches. Additionally, auto-keystone and 4-corner correction let you project from almost any angle. Enjoy fast autofocus, 1080p Full HD resolution, HDR10, and even a Bluetooth BoomBox function. Finally, there’s an internal camera to adjust the projection instantly for a clear picture every time.
Journal 29 Oblivion interactive book game comes with a digital-friendly user interface
Play your favorite mystery game in a different way with the Journal 29 Oblivion interactive book game. This book game is a 110 pages physical book with over 40 puzzles to solve. All you have to do is solve the puzzles and submit your answers online to get the keys to move forward in the story. Together with the physical and digital interface, this interactive book game makes a great combination of mystery solving you will get involved in for hours. Use the book and a pencil to write, draw, sketch and figure out the answers to the mysteries. Then, with the help of the digital device (smartphone), you can easily enter your answer and play more. There is no app required to play this game. You can do the same from any web browser, preferably from your smartphone.
OBSBOT Tiny 4K AI webcam provides AI-tracking, auto-framing, and gesture control features
Capture your video in 1080p or 4K resolution with the OBSBOT Tiny 4K AI webcam. Boasting AI-tracking with auto-framing, it uses a next-generation tracking algorithm. Make sure you stay in the frame with this gadget, which locks on you no matter where you go, following with smooth and precise movements. Additionally, the gesture control feature allows you to start video calls hands-free. So you don’t have to sit at your desk, press a button, and then move back to your presentation. Just start where you are and use your right or left hand. It may be small, but it boasts the Sony 1/2.8” sensor, providing crystal-clear video even when zoomed in—which it can do 4 times. Moreover, its dual omnidirectional microphone system has noise reduction to pick up your voice clearly within 3 meters. Finally, with HDR and AI auto exposure, it creates a professional look even in bad lighting.
Logitech G Aurora Collection G735 wireless gaming headset suits those with smaller heads
Designed for inclusivity, the Logitech G Aurora Collection G735 wireless gaming headset fits smaller head sizes. So, even if you have a smaller head circumference, it remains comfortable for hours of gaming. Not only that, but it also accommodates glasses and small earrings. Additionally, it weighs only 260 grams and has a comfortable padded headband as well as cushy rotatable ear cups. With a White Mist finish, it has ethereal zonal RGB lighting, gaming-grade audio quality, and on-ear dual-audio mixing. Offering Blue VO!CE microphone technology, it modulates your voice and lets you save audio settings. Delivering 56+ hours of battery life without lighting, it has 16+ hours of gaming battery life. Furthermore, it has LIGHTSPEED wireless technology and Bluetooth connectivity. The headset has 4 immersive Play Mood animations and Aurora Collection lighting. Finally, connect the USB receiver to your PC, use on-ear controls, and enjoy the 40 mm audio drivers.
hardgraft Bear Hug snug iPhone case has a classic design and a slim fit for your phone
Give your iPhone a comfy case with the hardgraft Bear Hug snug iPhone case. Its side-seam-free design provides your phone with a truly snug fit. Thanks to the opening on both sides, it lets you comfortably access your iPhone. And that’s when it has this case on. Choose either the traditional leather or vegan leather option, which are both made to the highest of standards. Locally sourced from Italy, the leather used comes in a classic color. Together with the timeless design and aesthetic, this case is something that will age beautifully over time. Additionally, the push buttons won’t touch your iPhone. So, if you plan to upgrade your iPhone case or give someone a new case, this is a great one to go for.
