Capture your video in 1080p or 4K resolution with the OBSBOT Tiny 4K AI webcam. Boasting AI-tracking with auto-framing, it uses a next-generation tracking algorithm. Make sure you stay in the frame with this gadget, which locks on you no matter where you go, following with smooth and precise movements. Additionally, the gesture control feature allows you to start video calls hands-free. So you don’t have to sit at your desk, press a button, and then move back to your presentation. Just start where you are and use your right or left hand. It may be small, but it boasts the Sony 1/2.8” sensor, providing crystal-clear video even when zoomed in—which it can do 4 times. Moreover, its dual omnidirectional microphone system has noise reduction to pick up your voice clearly within 3 meters. Finally, with HDR and AI auto exposure, it creates a professional look even in bad lighting.

