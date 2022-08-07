Read full article on original website
Click here to read the full article. Editor’s Note: Since we originally published this story on August 3, Amazon has dropped the price of the 2021 iPad 9 even lower. Now priced at $299 even, this is officially the lowest price we’ve ever seen on this popular iPad. In addition, Walmart has also dropped prices on this tablet to match Amazon. We’ve added this additional purchase option and updated the pricing in our original story, which you can read below. Not too long ago, the idea of a $300 iPad seemed absurd. While these popular Apple tablets are typically cheaper than...
Cheerble KiTiDOT Amusing Collar wearable cat toy lets your kitty chase a red laser dot
Give your kitty a smart companion for hunting in the form of the Cheerble KiTiDOT Amusing Collar wearable cat toy. This smart cat toy lets your cat run after an elusive red dot. In return, they can easily satisfy their need for hunting things all the time. In fact, the toy does this entire process in a safer way because your cat doesn’t actually kill anything. Additionally, it’s a toy that uses a low-intensity laser and also includes auto power off to ensure maximum safety. The design is tailored for cats and kittens and comes with 3 beam modes to choose from. You can also unlock different hunting plays by adjusting how far it projects ahead of your cat. Overall, this is definitely a nontoxic smart device your cat will love to wear!
CodeRover sustainable and programmable robot teaches STEM skills in an engaging way
Desire to learn programming in a fun way? Choose the CodeRover sustainable and programmable robot. With a build-it-yourself design, this cross-platform robot comes in 2 models: SUMO and OFF-ROAD. They share the same CodeRover core, which is compatible with Arduino, Raspberry Pi, Micro:Bit, and ESP32-CAM. This allows you to program CodeRover using C++, Javascript, Python, or visual programming languages such as Blockly and Scratch. CodeRover comes with a beginner-friendly Code:Bit that you can just plug in to use the Controller or your phone to navigate. Add on the CodeArm or CodeArm Max robot arms, the Rubber Band Launcher, and the BB Gun for more fun. Created with a sustainable material, MDF, each piece of the robot is easily replaceable and customizable using a laser cutter or a 3D printer. Finally, this durable product is sure to last a long time.
GhostBed Venus Williams Collection mattress & bedding series boosts recovery & performance
The exclusive Venus FIT Layer provides a circulation boost for rejuvenation. Gadget Flow is the original product discovery platform that keeps you up to date with the latest tech, gear, and most incredible crowdfunding campaigns. Reaching over 31 million people per month, we also have iOS and Android apps that support AR and VR for next-level product exploration.
Atomi Smart Ceiling Fan cools and circulates the air in rooms as large as 400 square feet
Make large rooms comfortable with the Atomi Smart Ceiling Fan. In fact, this 52-inch fan keeps rooms as large as 20′ by 20′—400 square feet—nice and cool. Offering Wi-Fi connectivity, it also has built-in LED lights and a 3-speed whisper-quiet motor. Altogether, it keeps your bedroom, living room, or home office at a comfortable temperature. Connect to the Atomi Smart app so you can use your smartphone, or the included remote control, to manage the fan. One of the best parts is that it has an easy installation process with included hardware and flexible mounting options: flush, standard, or angled. Then click the fan blades into place. Adjust the tunable white light temperature range between warm, cool, and neutral. Moreover, you can dim the light and enjoy the fan at low, medium or high speed. Set your programs, create schedules, and activate it via Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant voice control.
laptopmag.com
Best Buy Anniversary sale — best deals this weekend
Best Buy's Anniversary sale is in full swing right now with tempting summer deals. The sitewide savings event features epic discounts on laptops, tablets, headphones and more. During the sale, save up to $300 on select Intel CPU-powered laptops (opens in new tab) like the fantastic HP Envy X360 2-in-1, Asus ZenBook 14, and Dell Inspiron 2-in-1. Prices start at $529. And if you want to spend the least amount on a budget laptop, you can get the Intel-based Lenovo Chromebook 3 for just $79 (opens in new tab) ($60 off). Yeah, you read that right.
Elon Musk Sells Nearly $7 Billion in Tesla Shares in Preparation for ‘Hopefully Unlikely’ Close of Twitter Deal
As Elon Musk continues to try and back out of his agreement to purchase Twitter, the CEO sold almost $7 billion in Tesla stocks on Tuesday. He says the move was made to “avoid an emergency sale of Tesla stock” down the line. In new filings this week,...
Ultimate Ears UE DROPS wireless earbuds use a FitKit process to create customized molds
Go for custom-fit earbuds with the UE DROPS true wireless earbuds. These earbuds use a patented FitKit process to create fully customized molds made for your unique earprint. No matter your style, these true wireless earbuds will match your everyday look and feel. Additionally, the app helps you use custom sound profiles and controls. In fact, the earbuds also come with a transparency mode that lets you pass audio through your device so you can stay in touch with your surroundings. With a 22-hour playtime, they are also compatible with Apple and Android products. You can pair them with up to 8 different devices at the same time. Overall, these earbuds suit your daily life and make a great addition to your everyday carry setup.
Engadget
This powerful mini flashlight is on sale for under $20
This content is made possible by our sponsor; it is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Engadget's editorial staff. Most smartphones feature a flashlight, which may be helpful if you need to tackle a quick chore in the dark. But if you work in dimly lit spaces often or enjoy outdoor activities like and night hikes, you might want to reconsider relying on your phone too much.
Stromer ST7 Speed Pedelec bike has the Pinion Smart.Shift system & Gates Carbon Belt drive
Enjoy a smooth, long-lasting ride on the Stromer ST7 Speed Pedelec bike. This impressive eBike boasts an electronic shifting system: the Pinion Smart.Shift C1.12i. This, along with its Gates Carbon Belt drive, ensures it’s a low-maintenance commuter gadget. Plus, the Pinion technology gives you automotive driving dynamics, a reliable gearbox, and pushbutton electric shifting. Moreover, its ABS brakes, headlights, and 27.5-inch tires support all your everyday commuting needs. With a powerful rear-wheel motor and optional Sport mode, it delivers assistance up to 75 km/hr! Beyond this, its powerful battery capacity of 1,440 Wh ensures you can travel as far as 260 kilometers. Enjoy the Solid Gold and Dark Platinum color options, which both have mobile connectivity, GPS tracking, and Bluetooth unlocking and locking.
Prodrive Racing Simulator concept home furniture is a striking piece to add to your home
Enjoy a first-class racing simulator experience from the comfort of your home with the Prodrive Racing Simulator. This setup has a sculpted carbon monocoque that houses the driver’s seat. Additionally, the screen, steering wheel, and pedal box appear to float beneath a striking canopy of 16 layers of birch. In fact, the entire simulator also encases an elegant lacquered gloss black finish. The entire setup is so beautiful to look at that it will make the player feel like they are gaming from the cockpit of a race car. Blending traditional and modern materials together, this piece of furniture looks beautiful anywhere. Finally, if you want an immersive yet luxurious gaming experience, this piece of concept home furniture truly delivers.
LEGO ICONS Atari 2600 building set allows you to reveal 3 Atari games you know and love
Go back in time to the 1980s when you enjoy the LEGO ICONS Atari 2600 building set. It recreates the replica console, game cartridges, and joystick in a unique way. It depicts themes from 3 popular Atari games through 3 mini-builds. Additionally, if you want to enjoy the nostalgia even more, you’ll love the 1980s scene that comes with it. This set rediscovers 3 of the most popular Atari games: Asteroids, Adventure, and Centipede. There are separate cartridges available for each game as well as 3 scenes to highlight the story of each game. Together with the LEGO design and the retro theme, this Atari building set is a nostalgic gift you can get for anyone who loves the classics.
JBL Tune Flex transformable TWS earbuds have 6 modes of ANC and Sound Fit technology
Enjoy personalized sound for your everyday life with the JBL Tune Flex transformable TWS earbuds. These earbuds come with 6 modes of ANC tuning. So you can easily choose the level of active noise cancellation based on your needs. It’s more like having a pair of buds with 2 different styles. In fact, you can take the experience one step further with Sound Fit technology, which you use via the JBL Headphones app. Additionally, the natural open design together with the sealing ear tips make them a must-have for your everyday life. There are also three sizes included with the design to block out leakage and any kind of distractions. The 8-hour battery life extends to 24 hours with the case. This makes these great fun to use in your day-to-day life.
OBSBOT Tiny 4K AI webcam provides AI-tracking, auto-framing, and gesture control features
Capture your video in 1080p or 4K resolution with the OBSBOT Tiny 4K AI webcam. Boasting AI-tracking with auto-framing, it uses a next-generation tracking algorithm. Make sure you stay in the frame with this gadget, which locks on you no matter where you go, following with smooth and precise movements. Additionally, the gesture control feature allows you to start video calls hands-free. So you don’t have to sit at your desk, press a button, and then move back to your presentation. Just start where you are and use your right or left hand. It may be small, but it boasts the Sony 1/2.8” sensor, providing crystal-clear video even when zoomed in—which it can do 4 times. Moreover, its dual omnidirectional microphone system has noise reduction to pick up your voice clearly within 3 meters. Finally, with HDR and AI auto exposure, it creates a professional look even in bad lighting.
Logitech Aurora Collection G715 wireless gaming keyboard his LIGHTSPEED wireless connectivity
Express yourself while you play with the Logitech Aurora Collection G715 wireless gaming keyboard. It features ultra-responsive LIGHTSPEED wireless connectivity, switching to Bluetooth mode with just 1 button. What’s more, LIGHTSYNC brings your gameplay to life with an ethereal halo perimeter and under-key lighting. Switch between 4 preloaded Play Mood animations or customize your lighting with the 16.8M programmable RGB colors. Moreover, you’ll play comfortably on this keyboard thanks to the comfy palm rest, shaped like a dreamy cloud. Furthermore, the compact design and adjustable height keep you playing conveniently all day long. Even better, the satisfying mechanical GX switches, wired/wireless design, and full media controls keep everything you need at your fingertips. Finally, the 25-hour battery life lets you play on your lap, couch, or while traveling.
Journal 29 Oblivion interactive book game comes with a digital-friendly user interface
Play your favorite mystery game in a different way with the Journal 29 Oblivion interactive book game. This book game is a 110 pages physical book with over 40 puzzles to solve. All you have to do is solve the puzzles and submit your answers online to get the keys to move forward in the story. Together with the physical and digital interface, this interactive book game makes a great combination of mystery solving you will get involved in for hours. Use the book and a pencil to write, draw, sketch and figure out the answers to the mysteries. Then, with the help of the digital device (smartphone), you can easily enter your answer and play more. There is no app required to play this game. You can do the same from any web browser, preferably from your smartphone.
Bellroy Venture Backpack 22L provides extra contoured padding and lumbar support
Receive all-day comfort during travel with the Bellroy Venture Backpack 22L. It’s crafted with an adjustable sternum strap, lumbar support, and extra contoured padding to minimize back pain during heavy loads. Moreover, the Bellroy Venture Backpack 22L features dual front zippers to allow for lay-flat packing and easy access to your belongings on flights. Additionally, this bag includes raised mesh slip pockets to hold food or dirty laundry. This design also keeps your valuables out of the crush zone for added protection. Furthermore, it comes with a padded 16″ laptop sleeve and a document slip pocket. You’ll also receive dual-zippered dropdown front panel access and 2 water bottle pockets. Finally, it’s completely leather-free and available in 2 colors: Midnight, Nightsky, and Ranger Green.
The James Brand The Midland minimalist key solution carries your items with a slim design
Attach your keys to your backpack or belt loop using The James Brand The Midland minimalist key solution. It may have a minimal design, but this key management solution also offers everything you need. Additionally, milled from a solid block of Billet 6AL4V titanium, it has no moving parts whatsoever. This not only adds to its minimalism but also its durability. Moreover, the flat-profile design fits easily in your pocket without adding any unnecessary bulk. Beyond holding your keys, this useful everyday carry gadget also has a bottle opener. So you can pop open those caps wherever and whenever you like. Measuring 3.4 inches long, it’s big enough to hold your items without taking up too much space. Finally, its deep-carry proprietary belt loop design works with any loop or strap.
Nokia 5710 XpressAudio long-lasting phone boasts weeks of battery life & earbud storage
Take a break from smartphones with the Nokia 5710 XpressAudio long-lasting phone. With a unique design, it actually holds wireless earbuds in place beneath a slider component. This sleek and robust gadget lets you talk on the phone, listen to songs, and tune into the radio whenever you want. Incredibly, this phone has such a long-lasting battery that it can deliver you weeks of standby battery life as well as hours of time to talk. Not only that, but its earbuds also charge when they are stored. Additionally, environmental noise cancellation and VoLTE1 provide you with clear sound no matter where you are. Rigorously tested for durability standards, the earbuds easily pop out when you want to listen. Moreover, you can use the phone’s speaker if you want to hear to music aloud. Store thousands of songs with the MP3 player feature, and enjoy wireless FM radio as well.
