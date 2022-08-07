Read full article on original website
Related
Elon Musk On Why First Moon Landing Was An 'Anomaly'
SpaceX and Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk said recently that the 1969 Apollo 11 Moon-landing mission was an “anomalous situation.”. What Happened: “The fact that we were able to go to the Moon in '69 was such an anomalous situation it was like reaching into the future and bringing the technology forward,” said Musk on the "Full Send" podcast.
Elon Musk Sells Nearly $7 Billion in Tesla Shares in Preparation for ‘Hopefully Unlikely’ Close of Twitter Deal
As Elon Musk continues to try and back out of his agreement to purchase Twitter, the CEO sold almost $7 billion in Tesla stocks on Tuesday. He says the move was made to “avoid an emergency sale of Tesla stock” down the line. In new filings this week,...
motor1.com
UK: Arrival said to put its car and bus projects on hold, focus on van
Commercial electric vehicle startup Arrival is reportedly pausing development of its Bus and Car projects as it seeks to cut costs by a third and focus on putting its Van into production to generate revenues. According to three people familiar with the matter cited by Financial Times, the London-based company...
Mystery as abandoned Boeing 737 suddenly appears in the middle of a field in Bali - and no-one is sure how it got there
An abandoned Boeing 737 has appeared out of no-where parked in a field in Bali, with many travellers scratching their heads about where it came from. The large plane sits in a limestone quarry near the Raya Nusa Dua Selatan Highway, not far from the Pandawa beach - a tourist hub.
RELATED PEOPLE
u.today
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Is Ready to Show Exceptional Performance: Details
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
SHIB Owners to Be on “Lookout,” Someone Massively Buys ADA for Unknown Reason, Vitalik Buterin Presents New Feature for ETH: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Here are the top four news stories over the past day presented to you by U.Today. Shiba Inu owners should be on "lookout," says David Gokhshtein. Founder of Gokhshtein Media David Gokhshtein has once again shown support for the Shiba Inu cryptocurrency. In a recent tweet, he hinted at the bursting potential of the meme crypto, writing that the meme crypto looks like “it wants to rip” and posting a "watch out" emoji alongside. This is not the first time Gokhshtein endorses SHIB. In May, the former U.S. congressional candidate stated that Shiba Inu has a great model and that the next few months could be essential for the canine coin. In the meantime, Shiba Inu teases upcoming new implementations such as Shibarium, the Layer 2 platform in which SHIB: The Metaverse will be developed, along with SHI, the Shiba ecosystem stablecoin.
First Look at 60 Curzon in London, Architect Thierry Despont’s Debut European Residential Project
Click here to read the full article. Thierry Despont is a household name in the interior design and architecture world, having worked on several impressive projects including Casa Cipriani, Fasano, the Carlyle Hotel, The Ritz, Paris, and Claridge’s in London. Now, the architect’s first-ever residential project in Europe is unveiled: 60 Curzon in London’s posh Mayfair neighborhood. Drawing on London’s history of private members’ clubs, Despont says that being a resident here is like being part of an exclusive club—and it’s no coincidence that Mayfair is home to some of the most exclusive private members’ clubs in the world. After all,...
motor1.com
UK van market has shrunk every month in 2022 amid supply issues
The UK new light commercial vehicle market suffered its seventh consecutive month of decline in July, according to new figures. Data from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) showed registrations were down by more than a fifth compared with the same month last year. In total, 18,722 new...
IN THIS ARTICLE
InvestorPlace
A Single Space Stock Could Soar 10X By December
Space will be the defining technological megatrend of the 2020s -- we’ll make things, generate power, mine materials, and produce data in space. For the first time in history, we’re at the inflection point of space becoming accessible, and with that enormous hurdle out of the way, we can now begin colonizing and commercializing space.
InvestorPlace
Dear TSLA Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for Aug. 17
Shareholders of record will receive two additional shares after the market close on Aug. 24. TSLA stock is down about 15% year-to-date (YTD). Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) stock is in focus today after the company confirmed Aug. 17 as its date of record for the upcoming 3-for-1 stock split. After the split, shareholders on record will receive an additional two shares of TSLA stock which will be distributed after the market close on Aug. 24. The two shares will be received as a dividend. Based on current prices, shares of Tesla will trade in the $300 range following the split, which will be effective come the morning of Aug. 25.
motor1.com
VW shows how it made the most powerful Golf ever
The Volkswagen Golf has had hundreds of engine variants since its introduction in 1974. Even though there used to be a bigger VR6, the fourth generation of the EA888 four-pot is the most potent ever fitted to the compact hatchback. The turbocharged 2.0-litre petrol mill makes 329 bhp (245 kilowatts) in the Golf R 20 Years Edition. A new video from the company's R division shows how they were able to extract the extra oomph over a regular Golf R.
motor1.com
2023 MG4 EV starts at £25,995 in the UK, offers 218 miles of range
MG Motor has announced UK pricing for the all-new MG4 EV, which it describes as an "affordable compact EV without compromise." Arriving in the United Kingdom in September, the all-electric compact hatchback will be offered in three specifications at launch: MG4 EV SE Standard Range, SE Long Range and Trophy Long Range.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
motor1.com
Bentley's "friendly takeover" of Monterey will include 103 cars
The 2022 Monterey Car Week is almost upon us. Happening from 12 to 21 August 2022, the series of car-centric events will feature several automakers that exhibit their vehicles to thousands of attendees. Bentley announces its attendance at the event, which will feature 103 vehicles all over the Monterey Peninsula.
motor1.com
Mercedes-AMG One production starts in UK, assembly is done by hand
Five years have passed since Mercedes-AMG unveiled the Project One concept at the Frankfurt Motor Show and now production of the F1-engined hypercar has started. The fastest road car ever to carry the three-pointed star was delayed due to development hurdles with making the turbocharged 1.6-litre V6 petrol engine meet emissions and noise regulations. It's all in the past now as the first of 275 cars is currently being assembled.
motor1.com
Singapore F1 track to be playable map in new Call of Duty game
The Marina Bay circuit, host of the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix, will be a playable map in the next Call of Duty game, developers Infinity Ward have announced. F1 in recent years has enjoyed a boom in popularity thanks largely to Netflix's fly-on-the-wall docuseries Drive to Survive, which has ushered in a legion of new fans to the racing series.
electrek.co
Aptera teases clean new interior of its solar electric car with 1,000 miles of range
Aptera is teasing a new clean interior of for the latest prototype of its solar electric car with up to 1,000 miles of range. A lot of people get into electric vehicles for their efficiency, and there’s nothing more efficient than Aptera’s solar electric vehicle (SEV). Thanks to an extremely lightweight, three-wheel design and a drag coefficient (Cd) of only 0.13, the Aptera SEV can achieve 250 miles of range on a fairly small battery pack and 1,000 miles with bigger battery packs.
motor1.com
Porsche revisits its Cayenne S rally car, road-legal special edition model
As Porsche continues the development of the refreshed Cayenne and Cayenne Coupe, the Stuttgart-based automaker takes the time to revisit the Cayenne S rally car it built for the Rally Transsyberia. One of the toughest motorsport competitions on the planet with a total length of more than 6,200 miles (10,000+...
motor1.com
UK: Porsche 911 answers the question of whether bigger (tyres) is better
How much difference does an inch make? If we're talking about the Michelin Pilot Sport 4S NAO tyres that come on the Porsche 911, then there's a big distinction between them. In this video, the UK's Tyre Reviews tests both sizes and digs into their characteristics. Michelin makes the Pilot...
motor1.com
See stock Ferrari SF90 Stradale hit 60 mph in 2.33 seconds
Comparing 0 to 60 mph times is not enough to fully assess a car's performance credentials since there's more to the story than just accelerating in a straight line. Nevertheless, it's a quick and easy way to get an idea of how it stacks up against segment rivals. If you needed more proof the Ferrari SF90 Stradale is neck-twisting quick, Brooks Weisblat from DragTimes did a few hard launches using different sets of tyres with its $556,000 (starting price £375,000 in UK) machine.
Comments / 0