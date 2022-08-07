Read full article on original website
Do you believe there's a "Garden of Evil" in Williston, Florida?Evie M.Williston, FL
Fun to be found off the beaten path.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Popular discount grocery store chain set to open another new location in Florida this monthKristen WaltersStarke, FL
Opinion: Why is there such a divide?Elle BrownGainesville, FL
Parking, restrooms, new trails planned for Four Creeks Preserve.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
LB Jaden Robinson Flips From South Carolina to Florida
The Gators success recruiting the defensive side of the ball continue with Jaden Robinson flipping from South Carolina.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Florida and Georgia will reportedly be allowed to host recruits at rivalry game in Jacksonville
Florida and Georgia have one of the SEC’s best rivalry games, which is played annually in Jacksonville. The fact that it is a neutral-site game is a subject of debate every offseason, as many want it to be a home-and-home series with games hosted on campus. A big reason for that is both schools would then be allowed to host recruits for that matchup.
Florida football: We’ve got to stop saying UCF is better than Florida
Florida football had a down year last year. No doubt about it. And all of the team’s struggles and issues were summed up in a Gasparilla Bowl loss to UCF. Some would think that in an obvious down year, where the team didn’t have their head coach, best QB was hurt, and hadn’t looked motivated since week 3, a bowl game loss wouldn’t carry that much weight.
ESPN
New Florida football coach Billy Napier looks to rebuild the Gators into a championship contender
GAINESVILLE, Fla. -- Joshua Thompson walks across the street from his office inside Ben Hill Griffin Stadium earlier this year, puts on a hardhat and begins a tour of the future home of Florida football. He has recently been hired as new coach Billy Napier's director of football operations, and he's impressed by the bones of the 140,000-square foot facility, even though it was designed with the previous staff in mind.
Florida Gators Welcome an Emphasis on Discipline Within Program
A new era of Florida Gators football will feature a renewed interest in discipline at the forefront.
WCJB
Countdown to Kickoff: Dunnellon Tigers
DUNNELLON, Fla. (WCJB) - Becoming successful is one of the toughest things to do in life or sports, but sustaining it is even harder. At Dunnellon High School, the Tigers have achieved a winning season for the past decade and don’t plan on slowing down. “They say you play...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Ridaught: Big things come in small packages
There are two teams in the area who have a chance to win a football state title this year, but if you’re not from Gilchrist County you may not know about another area football team that was in the state championship game last season. Riverside Christian School, a small...
cltampa.com
Video shows alligator named 'Big Head Fred' eating smaller gator at Florida spring
Big Head Fred is hungry, and meat is back on the menu, boys. A recent video posted to Facebook by Kayla Jane of Kayla Jane's Crystal Kayaks shows a large alligator in Florida's Silver Springs savagely enjoying a much smaller gator for lunch. "Big Head Fred is back at it...
Do you believe there's a "Garden of Evil" in Williston, Florida?
Welcome to Williston, Florida signLittleT889 on Wikimedia Commons. Florida is a state filled with many incredible secrets. I've only lived here a little under a year. Still, it's gotten to the point where I've concluded that, no matter how many stories I try to learn about Florida (and it's a continuous effort), I will never understand everything buried by time in the Sunshine State.
iheart.com
This Is Florida's Best College Town
College towns make for awesome places to live, whether you're attending college or not. These bustling centers have plenty of youthful energy and plenty of things to do. From restaurants and bars to live music, theaters, and sporting events, there's usually no shortage of activities in these cities. According to...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Bronson coach faces additional charges
Former Bronson High School basketball coach Billy McCall Jr. now faces sexual misconduct charges not only in Alachua County but Levy County as well. According to a Levy County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) press release sent Wednesday, additional victims have reportedly come forward. Alachua County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested McCall...
It’s time for a new mayor of Ocala
Next year, the voters of Ocala will once again choose their mayor. While no one has stepped forward to challenge longtime incumbent Kent Guinn, the time has come for the community to make a change. Historically, the mayor’s duties have been largely ceremonial. The mayor has no vote on the...
WCJB
Bronson Middle High School coach faces new charges after more victims come forward
BRONSON, Fla. (WCJB) - A school basketball coach accused of sexual misconduct with students in Alachua County is now facing charges in Levy County after new victims came forward. Levy County Sheriff’s Office officials say they have filed a warrant for the arrest of Billy McCall, the former basketball coach...
State Pumps Brakes On Florida Turnpike Extension
The state Department of Transportation has paused plans to extend Florida’s Turnpike northwest from Wildwood after four potential routes drew local opposition, the agency said Thursday. The Department of Transportation said in a news release that feedback turned up concerns with “portions” of all
mycbs4.com
Antisemitic flyers turn up in Gainesville neighborhoods, police seek tips
Several Gainesville residents reported antisemitic literature being left outside their homes. People that live in Sutters Landing describe the neighborhood as being filled with diversity, joy and peace. After receiving letters filled with hate, people are upset. "This is a very diversified neighborhood. I have friends of every sex, color,...
alachuachronicle.com
Letter: Don’t vote for Arreola or any other candidate that supports him
I know that many of you have seen posts that I have made on different subjects. Some agree with the comments I make, and some do not and that’s ok. Some want to fight and argue and some just leave a little emoji and move on and that’s ok too. We all have different life experiences for a lot of different reasons and that means we are not always going to agree with each other. (It also means we can learn a lot from each other if we listen.)
WCJB
Road closures throughout Gainesville expected in the coming weeks
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - There are two Gainesville road closures to keep an eye out for in the near future. The round-a-bout at South Main Street and Depot Avenue, and the roads leading to it, will all be closed due to construction on the stormwater pipe at the road. The...
WCJB
GRU to return customer deposits in response to high bills
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Regional Utilities is working to return customer deposits to help offset the cost of skyrocketing utility bills this summer. According to officials with GRU, customers can receive a credit on their account equal to the amount of their deposit. Customers without a utility deposit will not receive a credit to their accounts.
Gainesville, Florida Has Produced 8 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Musicians. Here's a Look at 3 of the Most Famous
Ирина Лепнёва, CC BY-SA 3.0 via Wikimedia Commons. When you think of Gainesville, you probably think of the University of Florida and Gators football. But Gainesville has produced more than football yards and college graduates. It is also home to many Rock and Roll Hall of Famers - 8 to be exact. There are Stephen Stills, Bernie Leadon, Don Felder, Tom Petty, Stan Lynch, Mike Campbell, Benmont Tench and Ron Blair.
alachuachronicle.com
Candidates and Republican Party say Facebook ads posted by Alachua County Democrats are false
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – According to Alachua County School Board candidate Kay Abbitt, Gainesville Mayor candidate Ed Bielarski, and Ed Braddy, Chairman of the Alachua County Republican Executive Committee (ACREC), ads placed on Facebook by the Alachua County Democrats account provide false information to area voters. The ads, paid...
