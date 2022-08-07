ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

saturdaydownsouth.com

Florida and Georgia will reportedly be allowed to host recruits at rivalry game in Jacksonville

Florida and Georgia have one of the SEC’s best rivalry games, which is played annually in Jacksonville. The fact that it is a neutral-site game is a subject of debate every offseason, as many want it to be a home-and-home series with games hosted on campus. A big reason for that is both schools would then be allowed to host recruits for that matchup.
FanSided

Florida football: We’ve got to stop saying UCF is better than Florida

Florida football had a down year last year. No doubt about it. And all of the team’s struggles and issues were summed up in a Gasparilla Bowl loss to UCF. Some would think that in an obvious down year, where the team didn’t have their head coach, best QB was hurt, and hadn’t looked motivated since week 3, a bowl game loss wouldn’t carry that much weight.
ESPN

New Florida football coach Billy Napier looks to rebuild the Gators into a championship contender

GAINESVILLE, Fla. -- Joshua Thompson walks across the street from his office inside Ben Hill Griffin Stadium earlier this year, puts on a hardhat and begins a tour of the future home of Florida football. He has recently been hired as new coach Billy Napier's director of football operations, and he's impressed by the bones of the 140,000-square foot facility, even though it was designed with the previous staff in mind.
WCJB

Countdown to Kickoff: Dunnellon Tigers

DUNNELLON, Fla. (WCJB) - Becoming successful is one of the toughest things to do in life or sports, but sustaining it is even harder. At Dunnellon High School, the Tigers have achieved a winning season for the past decade and don’t plan on slowing down. “They say you play...
mainstreetdailynews.com

Ridaught: Big things come in small packages

There are two teams in the area who have a chance to win a football state title this year, but if you’re not from Gilchrist County you may not know about another area football team that was in the state championship game last season. Riverside Christian School, a small...
Evie M.

Do you believe there's a "Garden of Evil" in Williston, Florida?

Welcome to Williston, Florida signLittleT889 on Wikimedia Commons. Florida is a state filled with many incredible secrets. I've only lived here a little under a year. Still, it's gotten to the point where I've concluded that, no matter how many stories I try to learn about Florida (and it's a continuous effort), I will never understand everything buried by time in the Sunshine State.
iheart.com

This Is Florida's Best College Town

College towns make for awesome places to live, whether you're attending college or not. These bustling centers have plenty of youthful energy and plenty of things to do. From restaurants and bars to live music, theaters, and sporting events, there's usually no shortage of activities in these cities. According to...
mainstreetdailynews.com

Bronson coach faces additional charges

Former Bronson High School basketball coach Billy McCall Jr. now faces sexual misconduct charges not only in Alachua County but Levy County as well. According to a Levy County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) press release sent Wednesday, additional victims have reportedly come forward. Alachua County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested McCall...
Ocala Gazette

It’s time for a new mayor of Ocala

Next year, the voters of Ocala will once again choose their mayor. While no one has stepped forward to challenge longtime incumbent Kent Guinn, the time has come for the community to make a change. Historically, the mayor’s duties have been largely ceremonial. The mayor has no vote on the...
WCJB

Bronson Middle High School coach faces new charges after more victims come forward

BRONSON, Fla. (WCJB) - A school basketball coach accused of sexual misconduct with students in Alachua County is now facing charges in Levy County after new victims came forward. Levy County Sheriff’s Office officials say they have filed a warrant for the arrest of Billy McCall, the former basketball coach...
The Free Press - TFP

State Pumps Brakes On Florida Turnpike Extension

  The state Department of Transportation has paused plans to extend Florida’s Turnpike northwest from Wildwood after four potential routes drew local opposition, the agency said Thursday. The Department of Transportation said in a news release that feedback turned up concerns with “portions” of all
mycbs4.com

Antisemitic flyers turn up in Gainesville neighborhoods, police seek tips

Several Gainesville residents reported antisemitic literature being left outside their homes. People that live in Sutters Landing describe the neighborhood as being filled with diversity, joy and peace. After receiving letters filled with hate, people are upset. "This is a very diversified neighborhood. I have friends of every sex, color,...
alachuachronicle.com

Letter: Don’t vote for Arreola or any other candidate that supports him

I know that many of you have seen posts that I have made on different subjects. Some agree with the comments I make, and some do not and that’s ok. Some want to fight and argue and some just leave a little emoji and move on and that’s ok too. We all have different life experiences for a lot of different reasons and that means we are not always going to agree with each other. (It also means we can learn a lot from each other if we listen.)
NewsBreak
WCJB

Road closures throughout Gainesville expected in the coming weeks

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - There are two Gainesville road closures to keep an eye out for in the near future. The round-a-bout at South Main Street and Depot Avenue, and the roads leading to it, will all be closed due to construction on the stormwater pipe at the road. The...
WCJB

GRU to return customer deposits in response to high bills

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Regional Utilities is working to return customer deposits to help offset the cost of skyrocketing utility bills this summer. According to officials with GRU, customers can receive a credit on their account equal to the amount of their deposit. Customers without a utility deposit will not receive a credit to their accounts.
L. Cane

Gainesville, Florida Has Produced 8 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Musicians. Here's a Look at 3 of the Most Famous

Ирина Лепнёва, CC BY-SA 3.0 via Wikimedia Commons. When you think of Gainesville, you probably think of the University of Florida and Gators football. But Gainesville has produced more than football yards and college graduates. It is also home to many Rock and Roll Hall of Famers - 8 to be exact. There are Stephen Stills, Bernie Leadon, Don Felder, Tom Petty, Stan Lynch, Mike Campbell, Benmont Tench and Ron Blair.
