GCAA Art Market returns to Gulf Shores on Sept. 10
Gulf Shores First Presbyterian will host outside event. Gulf Shores, Ala. – (OBA) – The next Gulf Coast Arts Alliance (GCAA) art market is just around the corner on Saturday, Sept. 10 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. outside the First Presbyterian Church in Gulf Shores. As always, the Art...
Latest airport grant to help Gulf Shores recruit airlines
Gulf Shores, Ala. – (OBA) – Gulf Shores International Airport in recent months has received more than $1 million in federal grants this year as officials continue to work toward having more commercial passenger service. Throw in the funding for the air traffic control tower and the authority has received more than $7 million in federal funds.
Haunted Hustle Returning to Gulf Shores beachfront on Oct. 22
Gulf Shores, Ala. – (OBA) – The City of Gulf Shores is excited to announce the Haunted Hustle coming to Gulf Place Public Beach on Saturday, Oct. 22. Locals and visitors are invited to wear their best Halloween costume and participate in this horrifyingly fun event featuring a Haunted Hustle 5K, Fun Run, Witches on Wheels, and a live DJ.
Tech Park approved for new Hilton hotel in FWB
It’s the first day of school in Okaloosa County! Please be sure to watch for children and I hope that everyone has a great first-day back!. Aldi, Ulta, among 6 stores coming to Crestview Commons. The City of Crestview has confirmed 6 stores coming to the highly-anticipated Crestview Commons....
Market By the Bay in Daphne reopening with new owners
DAPHNE, Ala. (WPMI) — The iconic Eastern Shore restaurant 'Market By the Bay' -- which served up fresh seafood and gumbo for nearly 20 years -- is getting a new lease on life after closing its door in July. Co-owners Garret DeLuca and Michael Sullivan -- who is also...
Sea turtles hatch at Perdido Key
PERDIDO KEY, Fla. (WKRG) — The first sea turtle hatch of the season happened Monday, Aug. 8, for Perdido Key. Escambia County Sea Turtle Patrol volunteers discovered the hatch during routine nest checks and were able to safely recover a small number of hatchlings, but the majority of the hatchlings disoriented towards artificial lights,” The […]
Turquoise owners file suit to have all windows replaced
Since the tint can't be matched, Turquoise contends all windows should be replaced. Orange Beach, Ala. – (OBA) – Opulent condo complex Turquoise Place is suing its insurance providers because it says all windows in gleaming towers need replacing because new ones can’t be matched to the same color.
Northwest Florida commissioners speak out against Mobile Bay I-10 toll bridge
Some Northwest Florida elected officials are speaking out against the proposed toll bridge over Mobile Bay.
What are the short-term rental rules on Alabama beaches?
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — While Dauphin Island officials consider a ban on short-term rentals on the east end of the island, other Alabama beach communities have already established rules about rentals like Airbnb and Vrbo. Here are the rules about short-term rentals on Alabama’s Gulf Coast: Gulf Shores, Ala. short-term rental rules Gulf Shores […]
Bear-resistant trash cans offered in northwest Florida
MARY ESTHER, Fla. (WKRG) — Black bear videos are constant on a northwest Florida social media feed. Waste Management customers in the area now have another option when it comes to bear sightings and security in neighborhoods. WM is offering bear-resistant trash carts in Okaloosa County. The city of Mary Esther said WM received an […]
How an Alabama Winn-Dixie changed Joni Mitchell
When Julie Nordmann walked into the Grand Hotel in Point Clear, Alabama, she was starstruck. There, sitting in the hotel’s Birdcage lounge with two pitchers of margaritas flanking her, was Joni Mitchell.
Wow! This Bayou St. John Alabama Estate Home Provides Mesmerizing Views
There are so many mesmerizing views that this estate home on the Bayou St John in Orange Beach, Alabama. It’s massive with over 8K in square feet that provides 7 bedrooms and 8 ½ baths. You won’t believe the super exclusive vibes that this home gives you, your...
Gulf Shores Finance Department wins three awards
This is the 12th consecutive year to win the budget presentation honor. Gulf Shores, Ala. – (OBA) – The City of Gulf Shores is pleased to announce that the Finance & Administration Department has earned three awards from the Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA), qualifying the it as a Triple Crown Winner for the first time.
Fluffy Aussie looking for laid-back owner
Our Pet of the Week is a two-year-old Australian shepherd mix named Percy.
New school year, new school in Baldwin County
The 2022-23 school year is officially underway in Baldwin County as more than 30 thousand students headed back to class but for one school this first day was a first.
The story behind one of Pensacola Graffiti Bridge’s well-known artists
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Rod “Rodman” Leisure has been one of the main artists adding his tag to the Pensacola Graffiti Bridge, but who is the man behind the spray can? The son of a hardworking plumbing contractor, the Indiana native said since elementary school, he would get in trouble for drawing during class. “I […]
Fort Walton Beach City Council approves 8-foot fences throughout the city
Back in May, the Fort Walton Beach City Council voted to amend the Land Development Code to allow for 8-foot fences on residential properties abutting school properties. The current allowable fence height in the city is 6-feet. The current allowable fence height in the county is 8-feet. In the Fall...
Alabama NewsCenter — Hefty sandwiches are the hallmark at The Beli, a thriving Alabama beach deli
The pandemic caused suffering and hardships all over the globe. But, as is the case with so many dark clouds, there have been silver linings. One of them glints brightly in Gulf Shores: The Beli. The outside of The Beli, with its rainbow-lettered sign and cute cottage-like style, will make...
First Responders honored at OWA Parks & Resort
Foley, Ala. - (OBA) - Summertime is in full swing at OWA Parks & Resort this August, and we have a variety of activities to help beat the heat! Bring your loved ones and celebrate at our End of Summer Bash and 5th annual Community Safety Day or catch a family-friendly movie at our Island Movie Nights.
Baldwin County schools prepare for first day amid MCPSS threats
SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WALA) - Summer waved goodbye to Baldwin County students, and lots of kids went to bed early Tuesday night to be bright eyed for the first bell Wednesday. Spanish Fort police told drivers what they need to be prepared for in the morning traffic. Be on the lookout for kids loading and unloading and remember all lanes of traffic must stop.
