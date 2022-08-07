ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange Beach, AL

OBA

GCAA Art Market returns to Gulf Shores on Sept. 10

Gulf Shores First Presbyterian will host outside event. Gulf Shores, Ala. – (OBA) – The next Gulf Coast Arts Alliance (GCAA) art market is just around the corner on Saturday, Sept. 10 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. outside the First Presbyterian Church in Gulf Shores. As always, the Art...
GULF SHORES, AL
OBA

Latest airport grant to help Gulf Shores recruit airlines

Gulf Shores, Ala. – (OBA) – Gulf Shores International Airport in recent months has received more than $1 million in federal grants this year as officials continue to work toward having more commercial passenger service. Throw in the funding for the air traffic control tower and the authority has received more than $7 million in federal funds.
GULF SHORES, AL
OBA

Haunted Hustle Returning to Gulf Shores beachfront on Oct. 22

Gulf Shores, Ala. – (OBA) – The City of Gulf Shores is excited to announce the Haunted Hustle coming to Gulf Place Public Beach on Saturday, Oct. 22. Locals and visitors are invited to wear their best Halloween costume and participate in this horrifyingly fun event featuring a Haunted Hustle 5K, Fun Run, Witches on Wheels, and a live DJ.
GULF SHORES, AL
getthecoast.com

Tech Park approved for new Hilton hotel in FWB

It’s the first day of school in Okaloosa County! Please be sure to watch for children and I hope that everyone has a great first-day back!. Aldi, Ulta, among 6 stores coming to Crestview Commons. The City of Crestview has confirmed 6 stores coming to the highly-anticipated Crestview Commons....
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
utv44.com

Market By the Bay in Daphne reopening with new owners

DAPHNE, Ala. (WPMI) — The iconic Eastern Shore restaurant 'Market By the Bay' -- which served up fresh seafood and gumbo for nearly 20 years -- is getting a new lease on life after closing its door in July. Co-owners Garret DeLuca and Michael Sullivan -- who is also...
DAPHNE, AL
WKRG News 5

Sea turtles hatch at Perdido Key

PERDIDO KEY, Fla. (WKRG) — The first sea turtle hatch of the season happened Monday, Aug. 8, for Perdido Key. Escambia County Sea Turtle Patrol volunteers discovered the hatch during routine nest checks and were able to safely recover a small number of hatchlings, but the majority of the hatchlings disoriented towards artificial lights,” The […]
PERDIDO, AL
OBA

Turquoise owners file suit to have all windows replaced

Since the tint can't be matched, Turquoise contends all windows should be replaced. Orange Beach, Ala. – (OBA) – Opulent condo complex Turquoise Place is suing its insurance providers because it says all windows in gleaming towers need replacing because new ones can’t be matched to the same color.
ORANGE BEACH, AL
WKRG News 5

What are the short-term rental rules on Alabama beaches?

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — While Dauphin Island officials consider a ban on short-term rentals on the east end of the island, other Alabama beach communities have already established rules about rentals like Airbnb and Vrbo. Here are the rules about short-term rentals on Alabama’s Gulf Coast: Gulf Shores, Ala. short-term rental rules Gulf Shores […]
GULF SHORES, AL
WKRG News 5

Bear-resistant trash cans offered in northwest Florida

MARY ESTHER, Fla. (WKRG) — Black bear videos are constant on a northwest Florida social media feed. Waste Management customers in the area now have another option when it comes to bear sightings and security in neighborhoods. WM is offering bear-resistant trash carts in Okaloosa County. The city of Mary Esther said WM received an […]
MARY ESTHER, FL
OBA

Gulf Shores Finance Department wins three awards

This is the 12th consecutive year to win the budget presentation honor. Gulf Shores, Ala. – (OBA) – The City of Gulf Shores is pleased to announce that the Finance & Administration Department has earned three awards from the Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA), qualifying the it as a Triple Crown Winner for the first time.
GULF SHORES, AL
OBA

First Responders honored at OWA Parks & Resort

Foley, Ala. - (OBA) - Summertime is in full swing at OWA Parks & Resort this August, and we have a variety of activities to help beat the heat! Bring your loved ones and celebrate at our End of Summer Bash and 5th annual Community Safety Day or catch a family-friendly movie at our Island Movie Nights.
FOLEY, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Baldwin County schools prepare for first day amid MCPSS threats

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WALA) - Summer waved goodbye to Baldwin County students, and lots of kids went to bed early Tuesday night to be bright eyed for the first bell Wednesday. Spanish Fort police told drivers what they need to be prepared for in the morning traffic. Be on the lookout for kids loading and unloading and remember all lanes of traffic must stop.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
OBA

OBA

Orange Beach, AL
OBA® News - News, Weather & Information Directory on the Alabama/Florida Gulf Coast. Keeping residents & visitors up-to-date on the latest happenings in the Orange Beach Area, OBA®. Coverage area: Orange Beach ~ Gulf Shores ~ Fort Morgan ~ Foley ~ Perdido Key ~ NAS Pensacola

 https://www.obawebsite.com

