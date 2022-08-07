Read full article on original website
Alabama WR JoJo Earle Out with Broken Foot
Head coach Nick Saban revealed that Earle had suffered the injury during practice.
Former Alabama Player Names The Loss That Brought Nick Saban To Tears
Nick Saban doesn't show emotion very often. When he does, he's either red in the face and screaming at a player or smiling while holding a championship trophy. But has the Alabama head coach ever been brought to tears by the sport?. According to former Alabama football player Christian Jones,...
Alabama’s McKinstry Will Only Play Football This Season
McKinstry arrived on campus as a dual-sport athlete and practiced with the basketball team as a freshman.
Three-and-Out: Reacting to Alabama Basketball's Win over Spain Select
Led by the newcomers, the Crimson Tide had a dominant appearance in its first of three international games.
Alabama JUCO Commit Receives Full Ride
Class of 2023 Alabama Crimson Tide football commit Malik Benson announced that he has received a full scholarship to the Capstone on Tuesday. "Malik, we would like to help you continue your development as a person, a student, and as a football player. We believe that everyone who plays for the Crimson Tide will be more successful in life because they were involved in this program," wrote Saban. "You will find that the facilities and support systems we have in place to help our players succeed on and off the field are second to none."
Alabama A&M lands former Alabama Crimson Tide lineman
Kyle Mann is staying in Alabama The post Alabama A&M lands former Alabama Crimson Tide lineman appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Alabama reportedly adds non-conference team to complete 2024 football schedule
Alabama has filled a slot on its 2024 football schedule for Mercer, the Tuscaloosa News reported. The Crimson Tide is set to play the Bears on Nov. 16, 2024 in Tuscaloosa, per the contract signed in February 2019. Other non-conference games on the 2024 schedule that have previously been reported or announced are Western Kentucky (Aug. 31), South Florida (Sept. 7) and Wisconsin (Sept. 14).
3 Alabama high schools named to MaxPreps’ top 100 football teams this season
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — MaxPreps has officially devised its top 100 high school football teams ahead of the start of the season later this month and Alabama is well represented. The list named three schools from the Yellowhammer State to its annual top 100 teams in the nation, including a three-time defending state champion. Thompson […]
American Kolache opens from former NFL player, Chad Slade + 5 more new businesses that you need to know about
Your day is about to get sweeter, Birmingham. From kolache shops, trading card shops, frozen custard, boutiques and more, Birmingham is welcoming new businesses to The Magic City community. Ready to take a look?. Birmingham businesses like these need great services behind them, like CanopyTitle: Birmingham’s premier service for for...
Opinion | Alabama legend: Jim Oakley
A legend in Alabama newspaper, educational, and political lore, Jim Oakley of Centreville, turned 87 last month. Jim is known statewide as the legendary owner, publisher, and editor of the Centreville Press newspaper. However, he has also been intertwined with Alabama politics for over six decades. If you only counted Jim Oakley, Jr.’s service to his city, Centreville, and his county, Bibb, he would be an icon. In addition, when you add his 33 years as an assistant dean and head of placement services at the University of Alabama, it qualifies him in my book and a good many Alabamians minds, as one of our state’s institutional legends.
Popular Tuscaloosa BBQ Restaurant Closes It’s Doors
There is another Tuscaloosa business that has announced its closing. Tuscaloosa has plenty of great bbq restaurants that residents hold close to their hearts. Full moon bbq is a t town favorite. There is no way you can mention bbq in Alabama and not speak about Dreamland Bbq. The place...
Dreamcakes closing both Alabama locations: ‘One cannot exist without the other’
Dreamcakes, a bakery known for its creative and decadent cupcakes, is closing two locations in Alabama after 13 years of business. Dreamcakes Bakery in Homewood and Dreamcakes Cafe in Hoover will close their doors on Saturday, Aug. 13, the company announced Tuesday on social media. “It is with great sadness...
Bayer Properties sold, upscale Alabama malls Summit, Bridgestreet under new management
Birmingham-based Bayer Properties has been sold to a Dallas real estate investment firm, a move that puts some of Alabama’s most high-profile retail properties under new management. Centennial announced the acquisition last week. Under the terms of the deal, Bayer’s Birmingham headquarters will remain open and will become a...
Metro Atlanta group accused of stealing $10K in diesel from Alabama gas station
PELHAM, Ala. - Officers in Alabama have arrested four Georgia men and one woman in connection with stealing diesel fuel worth thousands of dollars from a local gas station. Officials in Pelham, Alabama say 2,100 gallons of diesel fuel were stolen from the gas station between Aug. 2 and Aug. 5. The total monetary loss to the business is estimated to be around $10,000.
Tuscaloosa Police Confirm Kangaroo We Have Exclusive Photo
Alabama is slowly becoming the wild kingdom. We have received confirmation from Animal Control Investigator Martha Lindsey Hocutt, that yes the rumor of a “ Roo “ running loose is true!. Yes, you did read that correctly, we have a kangaroo running amuck in Tuscaloosa County. Where has...
Army to spend $1.5 million to rename Fort Rucker
The price tag to rename 9 military bases will be about $21 million, according to the latest report from the Department of Defense naming commission. The commission released its report to Congress Monday outlining the proposed names for facilities that currently are named for people with ties to the Confederacy. Alabama’s Fort Rucker, named for Confederate officer and Birmingham business leader Edmund Winchester Rucker, is on the list. The Naming Commission has recommended Rucker be renamed for Chief Warrant Officer 4 Michal Novosel Sr., a Medal of Honor recipient and resident of Enterprise, Alabama. Novosel died in 2006.
Two people stabbed at Tuscaloosa apartment complex
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) – Two people have been stabbed at a Tuscaloosa apartment complex near the University of Alabama campus Friday evening. Tuscaloosa Police Department spokesperson Stephanie Taylor says officers responded to calls of a stabbing at the Shamrock Downs Apartments on Ninth Street at 7:32 p.m. Two male victims were transported to DCH Hospital, […]
Alanis Morissette to make rare concert appearance in Alabama
Alanis Morissette hasn’t played many concerts in Alabama over the years, but the “Jagged Little Pill” creator is set to perform here next month. Morissette, 48, has scheduled an 8 p.m. show on Sept. 16 at Oak Mountain Amphitheatre in Pelham, promoter Red Mountain Entertainment announced on Tuesday.
1 dead, 2 injured in major crash that shut down Highway 31 in Calera
A major accident involving several vehicles and a tractor trailer has a portion of Highway 31 temporarily shut down.
1 dead, 4 injured in Birmingham shooting
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police are investigating a homicide that occurred early Sunday morning that left multiple people injured and one dead. According to Truman Fitzgerald with the Birmingham Police, the shooting happened around 3 a.m. in the 800 block of 2nd Avenue North. Officers arrived and found Ja’Kia Winston, 19, of Birmingham suffering […]
