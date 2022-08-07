ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AthlonSports.com

Former Alabama Player Names The Loss That Brought Nick Saban To Tears

Nick Saban doesn't show emotion very often. When he does, he's either red in the face and screaming at a player or smiling while holding a championship trophy. But has the Alabama head coach ever been brought to tears by the sport?. According to former Alabama football player Christian Jones,...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Louisville, AL
Tuscaloosa, AL
Football
Local
Alabama Football
Tuscaloosa, AL
Sports
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
State
Alabama State
Tuscaloosa, AL
College Sports
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Alabama JUCO Commit Receives Full Ride

Class of 2023 Alabama Crimson Tide football commit Malik Benson announced that he has received a full scholarship to the Capstone on Tuesday. "Malik, we would like to help you continue your development as a person, a student, and as a football player. We believe that everyone who plays for the Crimson Tide will be more successful in life because they were involved in this program," wrote Saban. "You will find that the facilities and support systems we have in place to help our players succeed on and off the field are second to none."
TUSCALOOSA, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Alabama reportedly adds non-conference team to complete 2024 football schedule

Alabama has filled a slot on its 2024 football schedule for Mercer, the Tuscaloosa News reported. The Crimson Tide is set to play the Bears on Nov. 16, 2024 in Tuscaloosa, per the contract signed in February 2019. Other non-conference games on the 2024 schedule that have previously been reported or announced are Western Kentucky (Aug. 31), South Florida (Sept. 7) and Wisconsin (Sept. 14).
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Saban
alreporter.com

Opinion | Alabama legend: Jim Oakley

A legend in Alabama newspaper, educational, and political lore, Jim Oakley of Centreville, turned 87 last month. Jim is known statewide as the legendary owner, publisher, and editor of the Centreville Press newspaper. However, he has also been intertwined with Alabama politics for over six decades. If you only counted Jim Oakley, Jr.’s service to his city, Centreville, and his county, Bibb, he would be an icon. In addition, when you add his 33 years as an assistant dean and head of placement services at the University of Alabama, it qualifies him in my book and a good many Alabamians minds, as one of our state’s institutional legends.
CENTREVILLE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#College Football#Te Cam Latu#Dl#Wr Tyler Harrell
fox5atlanta.com

Metro Atlanta group accused of stealing $10K in diesel from Alabama gas station

PELHAM, Ala. - Officers in Alabama have arrested four Georgia men and one woman in connection with stealing diesel fuel worth thousands of dollars from a local gas station. Officials in Pelham, Alabama say 2,100 gallons of diesel fuel were stolen from the gas station between Aug. 2 and Aug. 5. The total monetary loss to the business is estimated to be around $10,000.
PELHAM, AL
AL.com

Army to spend $1.5 million to rename Fort Rucker

The price tag to rename 9 military bases will be about $21 million, according to the latest report from the Department of Defense naming commission. The commission released its report to Congress Monday outlining the proposed names for facilities that currently are named for people with ties to the Confederacy. Alabama’s Fort Rucker, named for Confederate officer and Birmingham business leader Edmund Winchester Rucker, is on the list. The Naming Commission has recommended Rucker be renamed for Chief Warrant Officer 4 Michal Novosel Sr., a Medal of Honor recipient and resident of Enterprise, Alabama. Novosel died in 2006.
FORT RUCKER, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS 42

Two people stabbed at Tuscaloosa apartment complex

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) – Two people have been stabbed at a Tuscaloosa apartment complex near the University of Alabama campus Friday evening. Tuscaloosa Police Department spokesperson Stephanie Taylor says officers responded to calls of a stabbing at the Shamrock Downs Apartments on Ninth Street at 7:32 p.m. Two male victims were transported to DCH Hospital, […]
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Alanis Morissette to make rare concert appearance in Alabama

Alanis Morissette hasn’t played many concerts in Alabama over the years, but the “Jagged Little Pill” creator is set to perform here next month. Morissette, 48, has scheduled an 8 p.m. show on Sept. 16 at Oak Mountain Amphitheatre in Pelham, promoter Red Mountain Entertainment announced on Tuesday.
CBS 42

1 dead, 4 injured in Birmingham shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police are investigating a homicide that occurred early Sunday morning that left multiple people injured and one dead. According to Truman Fitzgerald with the Birmingham Police, the shooting happened around 3 a.m. in the 800 block of 2nd Avenue North. Officers arrived and found Ja’Kia Winston, 19, of Birmingham suffering […]

Comments / 0

Community Policy