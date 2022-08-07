ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

China’s billionaires want to flee the country, and take $60 billion of wealth with them on their way out

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Last month, Shanghai-based billionaire Yimeng Huang—the CEO and chairman of gaming company XD—announced in a company memo that he and his family would relocate from China. The note leaked onto the internet and went viral on Chinese social media, sparking netizen discussions on the growing number of prominent businesspeople leaving China.
ECONOMY
Vice

China Is Planning to Turn the Moon Into a Giant Space ‘Shield’

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Chinese astronomers aim to peer for the first time into the cosmic “dark ages,” an unexplored era about 200 million years after the Big Bang, by using the Moon as a shield to block out noisy radio signals caused by human activity on Earth, reports the South China Morning Post.
ASTRONOMY
Fortune

China has a stranglehold on the world’s supply of critical rare earths. These firms are trying to loosen its grip

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. China is the world’s largest producer of rare earth metals, dominating 80% of global supply for the materials that are essential to much of today’s high-end tech. Magnets spun from rare earth are needed to create the engines that power electric vehicles, the motors inside wind turbines and guiding systems inside missiles.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pollution#Linus Music#Entertain#Heavy Metals#Art#Vegan
americanmilitarynews.com

US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game

American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
MILITARY
Maya Devi

Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral

A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Music
Country
China
Daily Mail

Model who was slapped with $2,664 fine for bringing a half-eaten Subway into Australia ‘deserved’ to have the 'book thrown at her' as devastating disease edges closer to home

A politician has taken aim at a young model after she brought home a half-eaten Subway sandwich amid growing fears foot and mouth disease could enter Australia. Perth model Jessica Lee bought a foot-long Subway sandwich while in transit at Singapore Airport last week while travelling home from Greece. However,...
CELEBRITIES
Vice

Will We All Soon Be Drinking Pee and Eating Crickets on a Floating Prison Barge? An Investigation

Mike Adams—the self-proclaimed “Health Ranger,” owner of the conspiracy-addled “health” website Natural News, and a frequent guest on Alex Jones’ InfoWars—churns out articles with admirable frequency; nearly as often, he creates a truly indelible turn of phrase. Natural News is a major hub in the conspiratorial universe, a place where disinformation often trickles from the fringe to the so-called mainstream, and a reliable heat check for what kinds of narratives are gaining traction. Which brings us to one of Adams’ most recent missives, in which he warned his readers, unforgettably: “Welcome to your police state future: You will eat crickets and drink pee on a floating prison barge.” But will we? Let’s dig in.
ANIMALS
Daily Mail

Unvaxxed person from Upstate New York is diagnosed with first case of polio in the US nearly a decade: Patient believed to have contracted virus overseas and suffered severe symptoms including paralysis

America's first polio patient in nearly a decade is an adult in Upstate New York who had refused to get vaccinated against the virus, health chiefs revealed Thursday. The unnamed individual was hospitalized in Rockland County after suffering 'significant' symptoms of the disease including paralysis. It is not clear when...
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
Washington Examiner

China made huge land purchase just minutes from top secret US military drone base

A Chinese government-linked company bought a huge plot of land just miles from a crucial military drone base in North Dakota. Fufeng Group, a massive agricultural company with strong ties to Beijing, purchased 370 acres as a location for its new wet corn mill in the agribusiness park in Grand Forks, a short distance from Grand Forks Air Force Base.
GRAND FORKS, ND
Time Out Global

Can you guess which is the world’s safest country right now?

It’s all very well living dangerously (who doesn’t love white-water rafting?) but sometimes, feeling safe can be really, really important. That’s especially true for solo travellers: safety can totally impact how you feel about a place. But given crime and violence isn’t exactly something tourism bureaus tend to advertise, it can sometimes be tricky to work out which places to travel are safe, and which are… less so.
WORLD
Daily Mail

'The biggest war the world has seen': Military expert lays out what Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan could mean for Australia as Carrie Bickmore questions China's 'empty threats'

'All bets are off' for Australia if the US gets involved in tensions between China and Taiwan, one of the country's leading security experts has warned. American House Speaker Nancy Pelosi made a historic visit to Taiwan this week to mark the island's highest level US diplomatic visit in 25 years - a move which sparked outrage in Beijing and even threats of military action.
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy