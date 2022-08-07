Read full article on original website
Related
Panic in Wuhan as one million people are thrust back into world’s strictest lockdown after Covid re-surfaces
ONE million people have been thrust back into the world's strictest lockdown after Covid resurfaced. Citizens in the district of Jiangxia, in the Chinese metropolis of Wuhan, have been ordered to follow three days of “temporary restriction” from Wednesday. The nation's leaders are upholding their zero tolerance policy...
China’s billionaires want to flee the country, and take $60 billion of wealth with them on their way out
Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Last month, Shanghai-based billionaire Yimeng Huang—the CEO and chairman of gaming company XD—announced in a company memo that he and his family would relocate from China. The note leaked onto the internet and went viral on Chinese social media, sparking netizen discussions on the growing number of prominent businesspeople leaving China.
China Is Planning to Turn the Moon Into a Giant Space ‘Shield’
ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Chinese astronomers aim to peer for the first time into the cosmic “dark ages,” an unexplored era about 200 million years after the Big Bang, by using the Moon as a shield to block out noisy radio signals caused by human activity on Earth, reports the South China Morning Post.
China has a stranglehold on the world’s supply of critical rare earths. These firms are trying to loosen its grip
Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. China is the world’s largest producer of rare earth metals, dominating 80% of global supply for the materials that are essential to much of today’s high-end tech. Magnets spun from rare earth are needed to create the engines that power electric vehicles, the motors inside wind turbines and guiding systems inside missiles.
IN THIS ARTICLE
americanmilitarynews.com
US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game
American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
The Lapedo Child had the chin and arms of a human but the jaw and build were Neanderthal
Reconstruction of a Homo neanderthalensis faceCredit: Guérin Nicolas ; CC-BY-SA-3.0 The Lapedo Child (also called the Lagar Velho boy) was first discovered in Portugal in 1998. It was the first Ice Age burial that was discovered in the Iberian Peninsula. Its skeleton was recovered largely intact in the Lagar Velho rock shelter in Leiria, Portugal.
I suffered 6 months of agony, couldn’t eat & lay in bed crying after getting Turkey teeth – but worst is yet to come
EVERY year thousands of Brits flock to Turkey for cosmetic surgery, lured by cheap treatment with a holiday thrown into the deal. But for Lisa Martyn, from Ireland, her dream of returning from the sunshine with a new set of pearly whites turned into a nightmare. She suffered six months...
Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral
A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Model who was slapped with $2,664 fine for bringing a half-eaten Subway into Australia ‘deserved’ to have the 'book thrown at her' as devastating disease edges closer to home
A politician has taken aim at a young model after she brought home a half-eaten Subway sandwich amid growing fears foot and mouth disease could enter Australia. Perth model Jessica Lee bought a foot-long Subway sandwich while in transit at Singapore Airport last week while travelling home from Greece. However,...
Cursed cruise ship where 120 passengers tested positive for COVID-19, now is facing 20-foot waves and brutal wind, stranding it off Australia
A Coral Princess cruise ship with more than 2,000 passengers onboard is stranded at sea. Strong winds and 20-foot waves are preventing the ship from safely docking in Australia, per reports. This isn't the ship's only challenge in recent days. Last week, it reported 120 cases of COVID-19 onboard.
China's Most Advanced Fighter Jets Compared to U.S. F-22 Raptor
As House Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrives in Taiwan, Chinese fighter jets patrol the nearby airspace. Here's how they compare to U.S. jets.
Will We All Soon Be Drinking Pee and Eating Crickets on a Floating Prison Barge? An Investigation
Mike Adams—the self-proclaimed “Health Ranger,” owner of the conspiracy-addled “health” website Natural News, and a frequent guest on Alex Jones’ InfoWars—churns out articles with admirable frequency; nearly as often, he creates a truly indelible turn of phrase. Natural News is a major hub in the conspiratorial universe, a place where disinformation often trickles from the fringe to the so-called mainstream, and a reliable heat check for what kinds of narratives are gaining traction. Which brings us to one of Adams’ most recent missives, in which he warned his readers, unforgettably: “Welcome to your police state future: You will eat crickets and drink pee on a floating prison barge.” But will we? Let’s dig in.
A US carrier and a pair of ships carrying F-35 stealth fighters are operating near Taiwan amid Chinese warnings: report
The ships are conducting normal operations but could linger in the area should a need arise, a senior defense official told USNI News.
Passengers spent 2 hours flying at low altitude because the plane took off with too much fuel, reports say
A Vueling flight flew at low altitude for two hours over a fuel issue, The Independent reported. Twitter users said the plane was carrying too much fuel and had to burn it off. It returned to London's Gatwick Airport after circling for two hours, according to flight data. Passengers had...
Unvaxxed person from Upstate New York is diagnosed with first case of polio in the US nearly a decade: Patient believed to have contracted virus overseas and suffered severe symptoms including paralysis
America's first polio patient in nearly a decade is an adult in Upstate New York who had refused to get vaccinated against the virus, health chiefs revealed Thursday. The unnamed individual was hospitalized in Rockland County after suffering 'significant' symptoms of the disease including paralysis. It is not clear when...
“Incredibly Rare”: A Mysterious Creature Spotted in Deep Sea “Gobsmacked” Scientists
The monster was initially thought to be a mystery jellyfish known as Chirodectes maculatus, according to Dr. Lisa-ann Gershwin of the Australian Marine Stinger Advisory Services. A strange-looking species that could be a new species of jellyfish was recently discovered off the coast of Papua New Guinea. Dorian Borcherds, the...
Washington Examiner
China made huge land purchase just minutes from top secret US military drone base
A Chinese government-linked company bought a huge plot of land just miles from a crucial military drone base in North Dakota. Fufeng Group, a massive agricultural company with strong ties to Beijing, purchased 370 acres as a location for its new wet corn mill in the agribusiness park in Grand Forks, a short distance from Grand Forks Air Force Base.
Time Out Global
Can you guess which is the world’s safest country right now?
It’s all very well living dangerously (who doesn’t love white-water rafting?) but sometimes, feeling safe can be really, really important. That’s especially true for solo travellers: safety can totally impact how you feel about a place. But given crime and violence isn’t exactly something tourism bureaus tend to advertise, it can sometimes be tricky to work out which places to travel are safe, and which are… less so.
'My God what have we done': Original logbook revealing 'Enola Gay' co-pilot's tragic words after nuclear bomb was dropped on Hiroshima in 1945 sells for £450,000
A logbook featuring a first-hand account of the nuclear attack on the Japanese city of Hiroshima at the end of the Second World War has sold for more than £450,000. The devastating attack on the city in August 1945 caused the deaths of up to 130,000 Japanese men, women and children.
'The biggest war the world has seen': Military expert lays out what Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan could mean for Australia as Carrie Bickmore questions China's 'empty threats'
'All bets are off' for Australia if the US gets involved in tensions between China and Taiwan, one of the country's leading security experts has warned. American House Speaker Nancy Pelosi made a historic visit to Taiwan this week to mark the island's highest level US diplomatic visit in 25 years - a move which sparked outrage in Beijing and even threats of military action.
Comments / 0