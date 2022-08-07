ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biden exits isolation after second negative COVID test: White House

By Shant Shahrigian, New York Daily News
 4 days ago

President Biden’s back — again.

The 46th commander-in-chief began to “safely return to public engagement and president travel” on Sunday after again testing negative for COVID in the morning, White House doc Kevin O’Connor said in a statement .

He’d tested negative on Saturday but was still in “strict isolation” pending a follow-up test, the White House previously said.

Last month, after testing positive for COVID, isolating and then testing negative, Biden got a “rebound” case of the dreaded virus. His second quarantine began July 30.

He’s set to visit Kentucky on Monday to meet Gov. Andy Beshear, a fellow Democrat, and families impacted by recent deadly flooding there.

