Southington man identified as victim in fatal East Haven shooting

By Alison Cross, Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
 4 days ago
East Haven police cruiser Hartford Courant/TNS

East Haven police have identified a Southington man as the victim in Saturday’s fatal shooting at Bullseye Billiards.

Julius Bolden-Lowe, 26, died at Yale New Haven Hospital after suffering a gunshot wound Saturday, Aug. 6, police said.

Officers arrived at Bullseye Billiards at 655 Main St. in East Haven early Saturday morning after receiving a report of a shooting.

East Haven Fire Department personnel treated Bolden-Lowe and second person with injuries at the scene before they were transported to Yale New Haven Hospital.

Police say that the shooting occurred after an altercation inside the bar turned physical.

The East Haven Police Department asks that witnesses with any information on the perpetrator or the events preceding the shooting contact detectives at 203-468-3820. Police say witnesses may remain anonymous.

Alison Cross can be reached at across@courant.com .

