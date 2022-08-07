ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Augusta, ME
Maine Cars
Maine Crime & Safety
Maine's newest invasive species are here thanks to climate change

(BDN) -- Maine is under attack from species that don’t belong here. And they are getting a great deal of help from the effects of climate change. The Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry’s Division of Animal and Plant Health has added 27 plant species to it “do not sell” list. As of the end of this year these plants may no longer be bought or sold in the state due to the threats they pose to native species.
7 arrested in Block Island Ferry brawl; 1 arrested in bar fight

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WJAR) — Officers with guns drawn boarded a chaotic Block Island Ferry while it was still on the water Monday night after a fight broke out on board. Rhode Island State Police told WJAR that seven people were arrested and that two people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
Janet Mills
Topsham Fair kicks off Maine's fair season

TOPSHAM (WGME) – Fair season kicked off this week in Maine, as the Topsham Fair gets underway. This is the 168th year for the fair. The midway is already lined with vendors and the exhibition halls are full of items ready for judging. In addition to celebrating Maine's thriving...
Maine voters can now request absentee ballots for Nov. 8 election

PORTLAND (WGME) -- It may only be August, but Mainers can now request absentee ballots for the November 8 election. Secretary of State Shenna Bellows made the announcement Monday. The ballots themselves won't be available until 30 days before Election Day, but under Maine law, voters can request ballots three...
Perseid meteor shower, beneficial rain on the way for Maine

PORTLAND (WGME)-- One of the largest meteor showers of the year begins Thursday night, and will be visible from Maine. The weather is looking great for viewing meteors at the peak of the shower, which is Friday and Saturday nights. However, there is a catch. The Sturgeon moon, the full...
