WPFO
'Thieves are going to find a way:' New catalytic converter law goes into effect in Maine
PORTLAND (WGME) -- A law to help prevent catalytic converter thefts goes into effect Monday. A catalytic converter can cost an upwards of $2,500 depending on the vehicle. "It keeps the smog and the air clean as it comes out of the vehicle to help with emissions," Portland Service Center Co-Owner Cody Webster said.
WPFO
Maine man expected to admit he stole $300,000 in pandemic relief money
BANGOR (BDN) -- The second Maine man accused of defrauding a pandemic business loan program is set to plead guilty to federal charges on Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Bangor. Craig Franck, 40, is expected to admit that he used more than $300,000 from two loan programs Congress authorized...
WPFO
CLYNK sites across Maine overflowing with bags amid unprecedented demand
PORTLAND (WGME) -- CLYNK is still taking cans and bottles even as bags pile up. Sites from York to Damariscotta have been backed up recently. The company says there are a lot of issues contributing to the problem. Betty Lasu collects cans to help children in Sudan. “Like right now...
WPFO
'Significant' update expected in search for missing New Hampshire girl Harmony Montgomery
CONCORD, NH (WGME) -- The New Hampshire Attorney General's Office says it will provide an update on the investigation into the 2019 disappearance of Harmony Montgomery Thursday. Fox25 in Boston reports the update is "significant." Attorney General John M. Formella and Manchester Police Chief Allen D. Aldenberg will deliver a...
WPFO
Portland police catch man wanted for alleged kidnapping in New Hampshire
PORTLAND (WGME) – Portland police say they caught a man wanted for kidnapping in New Hampshire after he led them on a chase. Monday, police say they were called to check on a man sleeping in a truck on Sherman and High Streets. Inside, they say they found 34-year-old...
WPFO
Maine's newest invasive species are here thanks to climate change
(BDN) -- Maine is under attack from species that don’t belong here. And they are getting a great deal of help from the effects of climate change. The Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry’s Division of Animal and Plant Health has added 27 plant species to it “do not sell” list. As of the end of this year these plants may no longer be bought or sold in the state due to the threats they pose to native species.
WPFO
7 arrested in Block Island Ferry brawl; 1 arrested in bar fight
NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WJAR) — Officers with guns drawn boarded a chaotic Block Island Ferry while it was still on the water Monday night after a fight broke out on board. Rhode Island State Police told WJAR that seven people were arrested and that two people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
WPFO
National gas average drops below $4 for the first time since March
The national average for a gallon of gas dipped to just under the $4 mark for the first time in more than five months. According to AAA, the national average for a gallon of regular is $3.99 as of Thursday. Prices have dropped 15 cents in the past week and...
WPFO
More people shopping at Maine thrift stores as inflation continues to raise prices
FALMOUTH (WGME) -- Inflation is still surging, even as gas prices are going down. In July, the cost of pretty much everything was up 8.5 percent over July last year. The ongoing rise in prices is leading to a rise in people shopping at thrift stores. "We're up maybe 30...
WPFO
Topsham Fair kicks off Maine's fair season
TOPSHAM (WGME) – Fair season kicked off this week in Maine, as the Topsham Fair gets underway. This is the 168th year for the fair. The midway is already lined with vendors and the exhibition halls are full of items ready for judging. In addition to celebrating Maine's thriving...
WPFO
Nationwide caregiver shortage leaves nursing homes, assisted living facilities struggling
WASHINGTON (TND) — The widespread worker shortage is now impacting the quality of care for some of America's most vulnerable people. Nursing homes and assisted living facilities are sounding the alarm about an ongoing staffing crisis. One advocate described the situation as "dire," warning that in his state, Wisconsin,...
WPFO
Maine voters can now request absentee ballots for Nov. 8 election
PORTLAND (WGME) -- It may only be August, but Mainers can now request absentee ballots for the November 8 election. Secretary of State Shenna Bellows made the announcement Monday. The ballots themselves won't be available until 30 days before Election Day, but under Maine law, voters can request ballots three...
WPFO
Perseid meteor shower, beneficial rain on the way for Maine
PORTLAND (WGME)-- One of the largest meteor showers of the year begins Thursday night, and will be visible from Maine. The weather is looking great for viewing meteors at the peak of the shower, which is Friday and Saturday nights. However, there is a catch. The Sturgeon moon, the full...
