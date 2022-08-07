Read full article on original website
Is tax relief ahead for Forsyth County homeowners?
Discussion will start after Labor Day that could see tax rates drop.(Photo/Kate Hall) (Forsyth County, GA) The Forsyth County Board of Education decided to move forward with the county’s legislators to find possible solutions for lowering tax rates.
Edith Ayers Duncan
Edith Ayers Duncan, age 95, of Alto, Georgia passed away on Wednesday, August 10, 2022. Mrs. Duncan was born on July 31, 1927, in West Palm Beach, Florida to the late Rom and Bessie Brock Ayers. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband of 57 years, John William Duncan; son, Lloyd Winston Duncan; and her sister, Bonnie Shubert. Mrs. Duncan was a member of Belton Baptist Church for over 50 years. Edith loved to spend time in her garden. She was an excellent cook, spending many hours in the kitchen cooking and baking for her family and friends. Edith was known to her grandchildren as “Granny”.
Dianne Briggs Gallager
Dianne Briggs Gallagher, age 77, of Cornelia, passed away on Sunday, August 7, 2022. Born on October 4, 1944, in Stephens County, she was a daughter of the late Wiley Crawford Briggs and Martha Marlene Adams Briggs. Mrs. Gallagher was a lifelong resident of Habersham County and a beloved teacher who retired from South Habersham after 24 years. She was a devoted member of the Habersham Board of Education, where she served as Chairman and Vice-Chairman. She also served eight years as Curriculum Director in White County and one year in Hall County. Mrs. Gallagher was a member of the Georgia Association of Educators, National Association of Educators, Habersham Association of Educators and the Cornelia Kiwanis Club. She was inducted into the GA Teachers Hall of Fame in 1991 and was voted the 1993 State Middle School Science Teacher of the Year. She held degrees from Piedmont College, North Georgia College, and Clemson University. Mrs. Gallagher dedicated her life to education and professed her greatest legacy was devotion to her family and influencing countless lives in a career of over 40 years.
First Look: Gwinnett Place Mall Redevelopment Plan Aims to Revitalize Community
On August 2, Gwinnett County’s Board of Commissioners officially adopted a priorities outline for the Gwinnett Place Mall Equitable Redevelopment Plan. A developer purchased the mall for $20 million in 2020, and, notably, is a primary filming location for the Netflix series Stranger Things. Only a few stores are...
UNG schedules Starlight Celebration
The Starlight Celebration and fireworks event on the University of North Georgia’s Gainesville Campus is set for Saturday, Aug. 27. “Starlight is a UNG tradition that connects our campus with the community in a meaningful way each year, and I look forward to celebrating the start of the academic year with our students, alumni, faculty, staff and community members,” UNG President Bonita C. Jacobs said.
Local briefs include more dynamite blasting on Athens’ east side
The dynamite blasting that began earlier this week is scheduled to resume this afternoon on Athens’ east side, with the rock blasting that is part of a road project along Lexington Road is set for 3 o’clock. It will take place on Lexington near Gaines School Road. More blasting is scheduled for Friday and City Hall says the work could continue into next week.
Barrow BBQ business seasons up summer grilling
BETHLEHEM, Ga. - School is starting up this week in many districts across Georgia, but summer’s not quite over yet! And as long as the days are long and the temperatures are hot, we’re going to keep firing up our grills and getting barbecue tips from some of the state’s noted experts on the matter!
Eight Students From White County Included In the Latest To Receive Degrees or Diplomas
(Clarkesville)– North Georgia Technical College (NGTC) recently awarded 138 students, including 8 from White County, with degrees or diplomas for the 2022 summer semester. These graduates will be eligible to participate in the next commencement ceremonies scheduled in December for the summer and fall semester graduates. Graduates include:. Banks...
Johnny Wayne Wade
Johnny Wayne Wade, age 66, of Alto, Georgia passed away on Tuesday, August 9, 2022. Graveside Services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, August 12, 2022, at the Alto Congregational Holiness Church Cemetery with Pastor Scott Ledbetter officiating. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Whitfield Funeral Home, South Chapel...
Flooding temporarily closes Pearl Nix Parkway at Dorsey Street
Monday afternoon’s thunderstorms resulted in some street flooding in Gainesville. “We did have Pearl Nix Parkway closed due to flooding across all four lanes,” said Gainesville Fire Department Division Chief Keith Smith. “There were two vehicles that were stuck in the flooded area. One vehicle was pushed out. The second had to be towed. The roadway was closed for about 30 minutes to allow the water to recede.”
Greater Vision to perform free concert at Bethlehem Baptist Church Aug. 21
The popular gospel trio, Greater Vision, will be at Bethlehem Baptist Church on Friday, August 21st, at 5 pm. The community is not only invited––it’s the reason behind the performance. Carley Abner, the force behind the concert, wanted to do something for the people of Habersham County....
Fire destroys Hall County mobile home
Fire destroyed a mobile home in the Lula area late Thursday morning. At approximately 11:30 a.m., Hall County Fire Rescue was dispatched to a residential structure fire in the 8600 block of Forrester Road. “Upon arrival, the trailer was fully engulfed with flames and emitting smoke from all openings,” says...
Carolyn Louise House Bryant
Carolyn Louise House Bryant age 86, of Gillsville entered heaven Sunday August 7, 2022 at Beehive Homes of Gainesville. Carolyn was born February 24, 1936 in Gainesville to the late J.R. “Bob” and Marion Louise Payne House. She started her working career at Citizens Bank in Gainesville. After taking time away for family she returned to work at Hall County and retired with the Hall County Tax Commissioner’s office. She was a charter member of Pine Grove Baptist Church at Gillsville. Carolyn was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Theron “Downey” Bryant, her parents, and her sister, Winnie Jeanette Irvin.
Forsyth County Commissioners approve more than $600k land purchase for new fire station
The Board of Commissioners approved the $627,500 purchase of a parcel of land to be the future home of Fire Station 10(Image by Google Maps) (Forsyth County, GA) The Board of Commissioners approved the $627,500 purchase of a parcel of land to be the future home of Fire Station 10. The deal was voted on during their work session meeting on Tuesday, August 9.
Winder updates rates for water, sewer, and sanitation
The City of Winder has announced updated rates for the city's water, sewer, and sanitation services. These rates will go into effect September 1, 2022. According to a press release, these updated rates are the result of a detailed water and sewer rate study conducted in Spring of 2022. This study was used to predict future needs for the city’s infrastructure and other operations.
A section of highway in Hall County is renamed to honor a fallen officer
A fallen Hall County officer has been honored 24 years after being killed while on duty. Officer Bobbie Hoenie, 29, was hit by a car on Hwy. 53 after stopping to help a stranded vehicle. Now a portion of Highway 53 in Hall County has been named the Officer Bobbie S. Hoenie Memorial Highway. The portion of the highway between the Hall and Forsyth County line and Little Hall Park will serve as a reminder of her sacrifice.
Smith elected to help lead Georgia Fire Investigators Association
State Fire Investigator Brian Smith was recently elected 2nd Vice President of the Georgia Fire Investigators Association at their annual Training Conference in Savannah. Smith, of Habersham County, was elected by fellow fire investigators from across the state. As a state fire investigator, Smith assists local fire and law enforcement...
Local authorities arrest six from metro Atlanta for vehicle theft, entering autos
Hall County deputies arrested six people from metro Atlanta in connection with vehicle thefts and a series of entering autos in the Oakwood area. Three of those arrested are juveniles, the Hall County Sheriff’s Office says. Just before 4 a.m. Wednesday, August 10, deputies responded to Interstate 985 near...
Zoning request on Steve Tate Road ‘not in the best interest of the county’
A public zoning application for rezoning property near the Big Canoe North Gate form NC (Neighborhood Commercial) to HB (Highway Business) will be considered by the Pickens County Planning Commission on August 15 at 6:00 p.m. at the Pickens County Administration Building. In addition to the 36 uses allowed by the current zoning, the new zoning will allow additional auto oriented uses. The new zoning does not meet the county comprehensive plan, according to professional urban planner Michele Mellgren,
