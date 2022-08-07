Read full article on original website
MSNBC
Hillary Clinton's response to Mar-a-Lago raid was perfectly petty
When Fox News host Dan Bongino said Monday that people on “the left” would be laughing over federal investigators executing a search warrant on former President Donald Trump’s home, he was pretty on the money. Once you get past the horror of Trump apparently being such an...
'A Family Divided': Melania & Ivanka Trump 'Begging' Donald Not To Run For President In 2024
Donald Trump has made it clear that he wants to run for president again in 2024, but his family is less than pleased about his decision, which is causing a feud between the brood. “They are a family divided,” a source told Radar, adding that Donald's wife is adamant about...
americanmilitarynews.com
US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game
American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
Giuliani caught lying about being unable to fly in attempt to delay grand jury appearance
Former Trump attorney Rudolph Giuliani was caught lying to Georgia prosecutors in an attempt to get out of travelling to Atlanta to appear before a grand jury that is investigating former president Donald Trump’s attempt to pressure Georgia officials into overturning Joe Biden’s 2020 election win there.Last month, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ office issued a subpoena for Mr Giuliani to appear before a special grand jury she convened earlier this year. The panel is probing whether Mr Trump or his associates broke Georgia law by pressuring Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and Governor Brian Kemp to “find”...
Trump and Republicans’ terrible, no good, very bad week is about to get worse
This is a bad week for Donald Trump and the Republican party. Already, the 45th president suffered twin humiliations and a third one looms. On Monday, the FBI enforced a search warrant at Mar-a-Lago, the center of his universe. One day later, a federal appeals court upheld the right of a House committee to his tax returns. Trump is also slated to appear on Wednesday at a court-ordered deposition conducted by New York’s attorney general.
Mushroom cloud erupts at Russian base after ‘first Ukrainian missile strike’ on Crimea sends tourists fleeing from beach
A MUSHROOM cloud erupted in the sky after an attack on a Russian airbase in Crimea that sent tourists running for their lives. Amid speculation the facility had been hit by Ukrainian missiles in the nations first strike, President Zelensky vowed they will "never give up" the annexed region. Shocking...
'Make my day': Texas Gov. Abbott challenges NYC Mayor Adams over migrant busing dispute
The dueling mayors have gone back and forth since the Lone Star State began busing migrants from the Texas-Mexico border to the Big Apple.
HBO’s ‘Escape From Kabul’ Documentary to Tackle Chaotic US Exit from Afghanistan
Click here to read the full article. The 2021 United States dramatic airlift out of Afghanistan is the subject of “Escape From Kabul,” an HBO Original documentary being released on Sept. 21. Directed by Jamie Roberts (“Four Hours at the Capitol”) and executive produced by Dan Reed (“Leaving Neverland”), the docu was filmed over 18 days during the United States military’s withdrawal from Afghanistan’s Kabul International Airport last year. The chaotic airlift ended a two-decade war with the Taliban that began shortly after the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. U.S. Marines were deployed to Kabul on August 13, 2021,...
