Queens, NY

ClutchPoints

Yankees star Matt Carpenter drops truth bomb after suffering foot injury

The New York Yankees’ rough stretch was made vastly worse on Monday when Matt Carpenter was removed from the game against the Mariners after getting hit by a pitch in his back foot. It’s a potentially season-ending injury for Carpenter, who had just revived his career with the Yankees, emerging as a key player for the organization. Via ESPN’s Marly Rivera, Carpenter revealed his mindset after sustaining the injury and made clear that he’s going to do whatever possible to get back onto the field this season.
MLB
ClutchPoints

Red Sox turn to former Mets All-Star closer to beef up bullpen

The Boston Red Sox had a bit of a confusing trade deadline. Were they buyers? Were they sellers? Does front office executive Chaim Bloom even know? Those are thoughts that had to be racing through every Red Sox fan’s mind. Well, it’s not going to make any more sense after the move the club just […] The post Red Sox turn to former Mets All-Star closer to beef up bullpen appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Discussing the futures of Marcell Ozuna and Ian Anderson

The SportsTalkATL Podcast is back. This week, Chase Irle, Alex Lord, and Jake Gordon discuss an array of topics, including: — Braves collapse against the Mets — The future of Marcell Ozuna — Ian Anderson‘s demotion — Ronald Acuña’s resurgence — What’s wrong with the Braves — Dejounte Murray’s latest beef — Feleipe Franks’ position change — The future of Jalen Mayfield — Marcus Mariota — And more You can find the SportsTalkATL Podcast wherever you get your favorite podcasts. A video version can also be found on our YouTube channel. Both links are below. Make sure to like and subscribe!
ATLANTA, GA
MLB Trade Rumors

Veteran OF Travis Jankowski elects free agency

The Mariners announced that outfielder Travis Jankowski has passed through waivers unclaimed. He’s refused an outright assignment to Triple-A Tacoma in favor of free agency. As a player with five-plus years of MLB service time, Jankowski can head to the open market while still collecting the remaining guarantees on his contract.
SEATTLE, WA
The Associated Press

Valdez throws 7 scoreless, AL-best Astros beat Rangers 7-3

HOUSTON (AP) — Framber Valdez threw seven shutout innings, Martín Maldonado and Alex Bregman homered with three RBIs each, and the Houston Astros beat the Texas Rangers 7-3 on Thursday. The Astros (72-41) moved one-half game ahead of the slumping New York Yankees for the AL’s best record in manager Dusty Baker’s return after he missed five games with COVID-19. Valdez (11-4) allowed four singles and struck out eight to get his third straight win. Houston roughed up rookie Cole Ragans (0-1) for five runs in 4 1/3 innings.
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

The Mets Have So Far Won The Trade Deadline

The New York Mets were busy at the trade deadline, acquiring three separate bats to help them increase their depth at the designated hitter position. They acquired two solid left-handed bats in trades with the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Cincinnati Reds. Daniel Vogelbach came over from Pittsburgh, while Tyler Naquin...
MLB

