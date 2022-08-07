ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NESN

Little Leaguer Comforts Opposing Pitcher In Viral Act Of Sportsmanship

The Little League World Series Southwest Region championship game had no shortage of sportsmanship Tuesday. A heartwarming moment started with a scare, as Texas East pitcher Kaiden Shelton drilled Oklahoma’s Isaiah Jarvis in the helmet on a pitch that got away from him. Jarvis spun to the ground and immediately grabbed his head but was okay and took his base once the shock wore off.
BASEBALL
NESN

NESN

Boston, MA
25K+
Followers
43K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.

 https://nesn.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy