New York City, NY

Manhattan MTA bus stabbing: Victim cut on arm, hand in Harlem

HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man was stabbed during an argument aboard an MTA bus early Thursday in Harlem, police said. The victim, 38, was riding the bus near West 135th Street and Lenox Avenue around 2 a.m. when he became involved in a dispute with another man, according to authorities, who could not immediately […]
'I hate Mexicans' - Woman accused of racist subway attack

NEW YORK - The NYPD is looking for a woman accused of a racist attack on a Brooklyn subway train. They say it happened about 8:45 a.m. on Monday morning. A woman got on a northbound "Q" train at the Newkirk Ave. subway station in Park Slope. She sat down...
Caught on video: Laundromat worker attacked with hammer

NEW YORK -- Police say a robbery suspect attacked a 70-year-old laundromat worker with a hammer in Brooklyn.  It happened shortly before 5 a.m. last Thursday inside Aqua Wash Laundromat on East 98th Street in Brownsville.Surveillance video shows a man in a green t-shirt peering over the counter early on Aug. 4, eyeing the cleaning products for sale. He lets himself into the back and starts stealing the merchandise when a 70-year-old employee tries stopping him by throwing a hammer. Instead of being scared off, the suspect rushes the counter for the second time. "Disgusting, disgusting," one customer told CBS2's Christina Fan. "I...
Young girls randomly attacked by man on Manhattan street: police

GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man allegedly attacked three pre-teen girls on a Greenwich Village street Tuesday afternoon, according to authorities. Rodney Perry, 34, allegedly accosted the victims, two 12-year-olds and an 11-year-old, near West 11th Street and Washington Street shortly after 5 p.m., police said. Without provocation, Perry allegedly shoved the girls and […]
Man shot trying to stop crooks from robbing Manhattan smoke shop of cash, CBD oils: ‘Bullet went through his leg’

When a crew of crooks robbed an Upper West Side smoke shop of cash and CBD oils early Monday, a friend of the owner intervened — and wound up shot in the foot, police said. The 29-year-old victim was inside Lincoln Convenience on Broadway near W. 72nd St. when the gunman and three accomplices entered and announced a robbery about 4:20 a.m., police said. The victim, a friend of the shop’s ...
New York oysterman on a mission to restore tradition

You might be surprised to learn that oysters were once a popular New York City street food. The carts were omnipresent – and one of the most prominent purveyors was a Black man named Thomas Downing. A century later, Moody, who sells oysters in Brooklyn and on Governors Island, is carrying on that tradition. He's part of a larger push to fight pollution and restore oyster reefs in New York Harbor.Aug. 10, 2022.
