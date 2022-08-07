Read full article on original website
UPS Delivery Truck Driver Desperate for Fan Amid Triple Digit Temps Denied Due to Corporate PoliciesSharee B.New York City, NY
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
Heat Wave More Dangerous For Black New Yorkers, City SaysJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Popular discount grocery store chain plans to open another store location in New YorkKristen WaltersBrooklyn, NY
McDonald's Worker Shot Over Cold Fries, Dies In HospitalJeffery MacNew York City, NY
New York City Woman Groped and Punch by Unknown Attacker
NEW YORK, NY – A 23-year-old woman was groped and assaulted while walking along Flatbush...
Video shows collapsed carriage horse on NYC street
A New York City carriage horse collapsed on a Midtown street and needed to be doused with water before being revived by NYPD officers. The horse is now recovering at a stable nearby.Aug. 11, 2022.
NYPD seen dousing distressed carriage horse with water after collapse on hot NYC street
The NYPD came to the rescue of a distressed carriage horse that collapsed on a hot New York City street Wednesday, leading to renewed calls for an end to the controversial tourist attraction. The crowd grew on Ninth Ave. and 45th Street in the Hell's Kitchen neighborhood of Manhattan after...
Manhattan MTA bus stabbing: Victim cut on arm, hand in Harlem
HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man was stabbed during an argument aboard an MTA bus early Thursday in Harlem, police said. The victim, 38, was riding the bus near West 135th Street and Lenox Avenue around 2 a.m. when he became involved in a dispute with another man, according to authorities, who could not immediately […]
fox5ny.com
'I hate Mexicans' - Woman accused of racist subway attack
NEW YORK - The NYPD is looking for a woman accused of a racist attack on a Brooklyn subway train. They say it happened about 8:45 a.m. on Monday morning. A woman got on a northbound "Q" train at the Newkirk Ave. subway station in Park Slope. She sat down...
Caught on video: Laundromat worker attacked with hammer
NEW YORK -- Police say a robbery suspect attacked a 70-year-old laundromat worker with a hammer in Brooklyn. It happened shortly before 5 a.m. last Thursday inside Aqua Wash Laundromat on East 98th Street in Brownsville.Surveillance video shows a man in a green t-shirt peering over the counter early on Aug. 4, eyeing the cleaning products for sale. He lets himself into the back and starts stealing the merchandise when a 70-year-old employee tries stopping him by throwing a hammer. Instead of being scared off, the suspect rushes the counter for the second time. "Disgusting, disgusting," one customer told CBS2's Christina Fan. "I...
Young girls randomly attacked by man on Manhattan street: police
GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man allegedly attacked three pre-teen girls on a Greenwich Village street Tuesday afternoon, according to authorities. Rodney Perry, 34, allegedly accosted the victims, two 12-year-olds and an 11-year-old, near West 11th Street and Washington Street shortly after 5 p.m., police said. Without provocation, Perry allegedly shoved the girls and […]
Family sues New York City funeral home, say loved one's badly decomposed body prevented open casket
What was supposed to be an open casket funeral for a New York mother-of-two who died in her sleep quickly turned into a nightmare when the family discovered maggots crawling on the badly decomposed and unrecognizable body, their attorney said. Regina Lea Christophe, 37, died on June 24 at her...
Man attacks woman, 80, unprovoked aboard Manhattan subway train, police say
UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man repeatedly punched an 80-year-old woman during an unprovoked attack aboard a subway train in Manhattan on Saturday, police said on Tuesday. The suspect hit the victim multiple times in her head, back and shoulder, causing her to fall to the floor of the northbound No. 6 train […]
Man shot while attempting to break up robbery in smoke shop on Upper West Side
A man was shot in the foot while attempting to break up a robbery in an Upper West Side smoke shop.
Man shot trying to stop crooks from robbing Manhattan smoke shop of cash, CBD oils: ‘Bullet went through his leg’
When a crew of crooks robbed an Upper West Side smoke shop of cash and CBD oils early Monday, a friend of the owner intervened — and wound up shot in the foot, police said. The 29-year-old victim was inside Lincoln Convenience on Broadway near W. 72nd St. when the gunman and three accomplices entered and announced a robbery about 4:20 a.m., police said. The victim, a friend of the shop’s ...
$5M in heroin, fentanyl seized from Bronx mill across from elementary school
Six men have been charged in connection with a large-scale heroin and fentanyl packaging mill in the Bronx, worth around $5 million, that officials said Monday was destined for distribution throughout New York City and in Massachusetts.
Man accused of killing 8 people with truck in NYC terror attack will go to trial in October
Federal prosecutors say Sayfullo Saipov carried out the attack five years ago to become a member of ISIS.
Police responding to bomb threat at NJ hospital find cache of weapons
SECAUCUS, N.J. — Police in New Jersey arrested a hospital employee after finding dozens of guns and high-capacity ammunition in a closet while investigating a bomb threat. The bomb threat was determined to be a hoax. In a news release, the Secaucus Police Department said its officers went to...
Teen fatally shot, man wounded in double shooting on Queens street
Police are investigating a double shooting on a Queens street that left a teen dead and another man wounded Sunday evening, authorities said.
New York oysterman on a mission to restore tradition
You might be surprised to learn that oysters were once a popular New York City street food. The carts were omnipresent – and one of the most prominent purveyors was a Black man named Thomas Downing. A century later, Moody, who sells oysters in Brooklyn and on Governors Island, is carrying on that tradition. He's part of a larger push to fight pollution and restore oyster reefs in New York Harbor.Aug. 10, 2022.
'Pokey and Schleppie' awards: These are NYC's slowest, most unreliable bus routes
There is some good news for the slowest and least reliable MTA bus service in the city: except for one line, they’re all faster and more reliable.
NBC New York
Amid Shelter Crisis, NYC Agency Fires Official Who Pushed Back on ‘Lies': Source
The chief spokesperson for New York City's Department of Homeless Services was fired Friday after pushing back against alleged lies and omissions by her boss regarding illegal conditions in the city's homeless shelter system, according to a source familiar with the situation. Email and text messages provided to the News...
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
This is a spotted lanternfly—if you see one in NYC, kill it immediately
Update: They’re back! Spotted Lanternflies have been…well, spotted all around the city this month and we’re still being encouraged to kill ’em. Read on to find out how. First, we were threatened by those horrifically named murder hornets. Then, we were grossed out by the multitude...
New York’s Public Housing May Be On The Verge Of A Climate Breakthrough
In the 1990s, the nation’s largest public housing authority helped popularize energy-efficient refrigerators. Now it’s ready to do the same for heat pumps.
