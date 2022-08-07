4Star Politics: Analyzing Kansas, Missouri primary results

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The August 2 Primary elections in Kansas and Missouri beat expectations in several ways.

This week on 4Star Politics, we break down decisions on both sides of the state line. Katie Bernard of the Kansas City Star joins Dave Helling. They discuss how the “vote no” message on the “ Value Them Both ” amendment got through to voters, regardless of their political affiliations.

“It can point to the Libertarian streak we see in Kansas. People who don’t want the government involved in their private lives. I spoke to some Republican lawmakers earlier today who said they spoke to their constituents who are hardcore conservatives. They still didn’t want to see a potential ban that would not make room for the life of the mother and it still caused them to vote no,” Bernard said.

Jason Hancock of the Missouri Independent joins Helling during the second half to discuss the outcome of elections in the Show-Me State.

Voters determined Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt will face beer heiress Trudy Busch Valentine in November’s election as they both hope to represent the state in Washington, D.C.

A recent poll by FOX4, Emerson College, and The Hill , predicted Schmitt’s win in the primary. That poll showed a very different race than polling in June, which predicted disgraced Missouri Governor Eric Greitens would win.

“I think that if it weren’t for his ex-wife’s newest allegations, you know, it might’ve been a different story. A lot of folks that I talked to dismissed everything that came out in 2018, with the hairdresser, stealing from the charity, everything that drove him from office, thought it was old new, fake news. It was a lot harder when the ads came out of his ex-wife talking about child abuse,” Hancock said.

