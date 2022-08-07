ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
4Star Politics: Analyzing Kansas, Missouri primary results

By Heidi Schmidt, Morgan Cormack
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The August 2 Primary elections in Kansas and Missouri beat expectations in several ways.

This week on 4Star Politics, we break down decisions on both sides of the state line. Katie Bernard of the Kansas City Star joins Dave Helling. They discuss how the “vote no” message on the “ Value Them Both ” amendment got through to voters, regardless of their political affiliations.

“It can point to the Libertarian streak we see in Kansas. People who don’t want the government involved in their private lives. I spoke to some Republican lawmakers earlier today who said they spoke to their constituents who are hardcore conservatives. They still didn’t want to see a potential ban that would not make room for the life of the mother and it still caused them to vote no,” Bernard said.

Jason Hancock of the Missouri Independent joins Helling during the second half to discuss the outcome of elections in the Show-Me State.

Voters determined Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt will face beer heiress Trudy Busch Valentine in November’s election as they both hope to represent the state in Washington, D.C.

A recent poll by FOX4, Emerson College, and The Hill , predicted Schmitt’s win in the primary. That poll showed a very different race than polling in June, which predicted disgraced Missouri Governor Eric Greitens would win.

“I think that if it weren’t for his ex-wife’s newest allegations, you know, it might’ve been a different story. A lot of folks that I talked to dismissed everything that came out in 2018, with the hairdresser, stealing from the charity, everything that drove him from office, thought it was old new, fake news. It was a lot harder when the ads came out of his ex-wife talking about child abuse,” Hancock said.

FOX4 and The Kansas City Star are partnering to bring you 4Star Politics , a special venture with new episodes airing on FOX4 every Sunday at 10 a.m. and posted online at FOX4KC.com .

KOLR10 News

Missouri has most Black homicide victims in nation

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Black Americans make up almost 14% of the country’s population but accounted for over half of all homicide victims. Missouri is the state with the worst Black homicide rate. According to a Violence Policy Center study released in July 2022, Missouri had the highest rate of Black homicide victims in 2019. The […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KISS 106

Do You Have To Yield For A Funeral Procession in Missouri?

We all know that Illinois and Missouri are very different from each other, and having to yield during a funeral procession is one of those differences. In Illinois isn't a state law that you have to yield/pull over as a funeral procession is taking place, in Missouri however you do. The law states:
MISSOURI STATE
Roll Call Online

What the national analysis of Kansas left out

ANALYSIS — If you followed the coverage of the Aug. 2 Kansas abortion vote, you probably were surprised by the result, which ended up protecting abortion rights in what was often referred to as a “ruby red” state. But you might not have been so stunned if...
KANSAS STATE
martincitytelegraph.com

Election Recap: Who won, who didn’t

MO US SENATE (R):. A late endorsement from former President Donald Trump for “ERIC” was all both Eric Schmitt and Eric Greitens thought they needed to shake off each other and U.S. Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler for the U.S. Senate Republican nomination. The seat is being retired by Sen. Roy Blunt.
MISSOURI STATE
