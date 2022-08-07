ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Previewing the Top 15 high school football teams in Idaho in 2022: No. 13 Coeur d'Alene

SBLive Idaho is previewing the Top 15 high school football teams in the state ahead of the 2022 season. Here’s an inside look at the Coeur d'Alene Vikings of the 5A Inland Empire Conference – No. 13 in our countdown.

2021 IN REVIEW

6-3 (first place in 5A Inland Empire League); lost in 5A quarterfinals.

COACH’S RESUME

  • Shawn Amos, 26th season.
  • Overall record: 169-88.
  • Assistant coaches: Ron Nelson, Jeff Vesser, Dustin Shafer, Vinny Lupinacci, Tony Carrico, Brian Holgate, Corey Brown (OL), Colin Donovan, Vance Mitchell, Wally Pipp, Mike Vargas, Josh Potter, Ty Holgate, Max Garrick, Dylan Franks.

RETURNING STARTERS

1 on offense and 1 defense.

SEASON OUTLOOK

Shawn Amos isn’t worried.

Not even at the loss of 34 seniors, or the fact that the Coeur d’Alene coach doesn’t remember the last time he looked down at an incoming roster and saw zero all-conference returners. But Amos has also been at this for a long time now. The Vikings find a way to be a factor statewide.

The Vikings have won three state championships, 13 league titles, including the past five in row. They haven’t missed the playoffs since 2008. So, that standard remains the same.

"Honestly, right now we feel really good about the kids we have," Amos said. "The senior leadership has been great. We have kids who have been waiting their turn to step into this role."

One of those kids is Jamison Kizziar. The 6-foot-1, 186-pound junior is looking to be the next great quarterback for a program that has produced the likes of four-star recruit Colson Yankoff (UCLA) and Jack Prka (Carroll College) in recent years. Kizziar was the team’s junior varsity quarterback last season.

"He fits the mold of the guys we’ve had," Amos said. "He’s got all the physical tools that you need to be successful. One of the reasons we’ve been successful is our best players have tended to be our hardest workers, and Jamison certainly is. First guy in the weight room, last guy to leave."

Kizziar is part of a junior class that Amos says has a "lot of big bodies," including Camden DeGraw - who very well might be Cameren Cope 2.0.

Cope was a two-time all-state defensive lineman. But DeGraw is already bigger at 6-foot-5 and 225 pounds.

DeGraw and fellow junior linebacker Shea Robertson, who moved back from California, will be a part of a pretty stout front seven on defense. Seniors Cameron Davey (DL), Angelo Miller (DL) and Branson Whitby (LB), who missed last season with an injury, are the other standouts of a unit that Amos says will be the strength of his team early on.

"I think they are going to be pretty tough," Amos said. "We have a lot of depth there. We have that right kind of physical presence inside. I think that group is going to develop fastest and quickest and the rest of us will have to catch up."

The wide receiving corps is also one to watch out for as well. Amos called senior Caleb Short an "athletic freak," who has a 40-inch vertical; and 6-3 senior Colton Farrar would have played last year if not for a broken collarbone. Junior Nolan Christ started last season and fellow junior Joe Hagel is a name Amos says people will know by season’s end.

But they, along with most everyone else on the roster, just have to go out and prove it now.

"I think we have the guys, but the question is, 'How fast do they adjust to the speed of the game and how do they handle playing against the big boys like a Rocky Mountain that has three D1 guys on their front?'" Amos said. "Being a good varsity football team is different than trying to be a team that gets to play for a state championship."

And around those parts, that is the expectation no matter who is or isn’t on the roster.

"They know what has happened before," Amos said. "No class wants to be the class that doesn’t maintain what we’re doing."

2022 SCHEDULE

Aug. 19 vs. Rigby at University of Montana

Aug. 26 at Rocky Mountain

Sept. 2 vs. Sandpoint

Sept. 16 at Lakeland

Sept. 23 vs. Woodenville (WA)

Sept. 30 vs. Union (WA)

Oct. 8 vs. Lake City

Oct. 14 at Post Falls

Oct. 21 at Lewiston

