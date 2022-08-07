Read full article on original website
Fun in the Sun at Papi Grande’s Beach BarJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Summer Cuisine and Then Some at Taste of Orchard ParkJ.M. LesinskiOrchard Park, NY
This Man Paid Off the Mortgage for the Family of Someone Killed in the Buffalo ShootingKennardo G. JamesBuffalo, NY
Josh Allen Has Been Named as The Scariest Player for 2022PamKazBuffalo, NY
Dramatic rise of gun violence amid teens and young adults – Treasure Coast resources to help before tragedy strikesEllen ContrerasVero Beach, FL
Tom Brady bought a Bored Ape NFT for $430,000 in April. He's lost at least $194,000 on it since then.
NFL quarterback Tom Brady has lost tens of thousands of dollars on his Bored Ape NFT. He paid 133 ether ($430,000) for it in April, which is $235,436 right now. Its best offer is $136,034. Celebrities have famously hyped up NFTs to the masses, who stand to lose more amid...
Here is why Andy Reid had Michael Vick at Chiefs training camp on Sunday
The Kansas City Chiefs had a special guest out at training camp practice over the weekend. Former NFL QB Michael Vick joined the Chiefs at training camp in St. Joseph, Missouri on Sunday. The team shared a photo of Vick, alongside both Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce breaking the huddle during the course of practice.
TMZ.com
Ex-Dallas Cowboys LB Rolando McClain Arrested Again In Alabama
More legal trouble for former Dallas Cowboys player Rolando McClain -- the ex-linebacker has been arrested again in Alabama, TMZ Sports has confirmed. The 33-year-old, who last suited up in the NFL for the Cowboys in the 2015 season, was pulled over in a white 2022 Mercedes around 9:30 PM on Saturday, according to the Moulton Police Dept.
Aaron Rodgers receives green light to keep tripping balls
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers made headlines when he admitted to using the powerful psychedelic ayahuasca. Fortunately for Rodgers, while the substance is considered a Schedule I drug by federal law, there is no NFL rule preventing Rodgers from using ayahuasca. Effectively, the NFL has given Rodgers the green light to continue his psychedelic […] The post Aaron Rodgers receives green light to keep tripping balls appeared first on ClutchPoints.
An anonymous NFL coach described Chargers' quarterback Justin Herbert as, 'like a bigger Aaron Rodgers'
Justin Herbert's physical gifts have garnered him the label of looking like the, "prototypical" modern quarterback. The 6-foot-6, 236-pound third-year quarterback for the Los Angeles Chargers has turned heads ever since being drafted No. 6 overall in the 2020 NFL Draft. But does he have the career trajectory of a legendary quarterback like Aaron Rodgers?
Attorney urges Goodell to ‘do the right thing’ on Watson
HOUSTON (AP) — A lawyer representing two dozen women who have accused Deshaun Watson of sexual assault or harassment said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has a chance to “do the right thing” now that the league has appealed a six-game suspension for the Cleveland Browns quarterback. “Every...
Yardbarker
Khalil Shakir might become a star for the Buffalo Bills
The Buffalo Bills drafted Khalil Shakir with the 148th pick in the 2022 draft. The Boise State wide receiver will be joining the favorite to win the Super Bowl. Shakir joins star wide receiver, Stefon Diggs, and playoff star, Gabriel Davis. Even with the talent at the receiver position, Shakir has the potential to become a star this season for the Bills.
FOX Sports
Odell Beckham Jr. interested in joining Buffalo Bills
Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is one of the best players remaining on the NFL free-agent market. Is he interested in signing with the Buffalo Bills?. That's what Beckham hinted at in an Instagram response to linebacker Von Miller, who signed with the Bills this offseason. Miller had posted a...
Look: Olivia Dunne's Yankees Game Photo Goes Viral
LSU Tigers gymnast Olivia Dunne continues to enjoy her travels this summer. The prominent collegiate gymnast, who is one of the biggest benefactors of the Name, Image and Likeness era, has millions of followers on social media. Dunne has been updating her followers on her travels this summer. This past...
Frank Reich makes Matt Ryan decision for Colts’ preseason opener vs. Bills
The Indianapolis Colts are getting ready to start their preseason against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday afternoon. For the fans hoping to see new quarterback Matt Ryan, they are in luck. Head coach Frank Reich announced that he will play briefly. “[Ryan will] play maybe a quarter, maybe a little less,” Reich said, via the […] The post Frank Reich makes Matt Ryan decision for Colts’ preseason opener vs. Bills appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Case Keenum hilariously goes undercover, asks Bills teammates for autographs
The Bills dropped a gem of a training camp video starring quarterback Case Keenum. Keenum went undercover following a practice. He put on a hat and sunglasses and asked some of his new Bills teammates for their autograph. He might need some acting classes for the finer touches, but Keenum...
Texans Have Reportedly Signed Former Alabama Running Back
The Houston Texans have signed former USFL running back B.J. Emmons, according to Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network. Emmons had a workout with the Texans earlier this week. Clearly, that went well. Coming out of high school, Emmons committed to Alabama. In his only season with the Crimson Tide,...
Rams Ex Odell Beckham Jr. Asking Von Miller About Buffalo Bills Locker Room
Odell Beckham Jr., who isn't yet ready to play for an NFL team. ... seems to be enjoying the soap-operatic nature of his free agency.
