Buffalo, NY

TMZ.com

Ex-Dallas Cowboys LB Rolando McClain Arrested Again In Alabama

More legal trouble for former Dallas Cowboys player Rolando McClain -- the ex-linebacker has been arrested again in Alabama, TMZ Sports has confirmed. The 33-year-old, who last suited up in the NFL for the Cowboys in the 2015 season, was pulled over in a white 2022 Mercedes around 9:30 PM on Saturday, according to the Moulton Police Dept.
ClutchPoints

Aaron Rodgers receives green light to keep tripping balls

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers made headlines when he admitted to using the powerful psychedelic ayahuasca. Fortunately for Rodgers, while the substance is considered a Schedule I drug by federal law, there is no NFL rule preventing Rodgers from using ayahuasca. Effectively, the NFL has given Rodgers the green light to continue his psychedelic […] The post Aaron Rodgers receives green light to keep tripping balls appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker

An anonymous NFL coach described Chargers' quarterback Justin Herbert as, 'like a bigger Aaron Rodgers'

Justin Herbert's physical gifts have garnered him the label of looking like the, "prototypical" modern quarterback. The 6-foot-6, 236-pound third-year quarterback for the Los Angeles Chargers has turned heads ever since being drafted No. 6 overall in the 2020 NFL Draft. But does he have the career trajectory of a legendary quarterback like Aaron Rodgers?
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Khalil Shakir might become a star for the Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills drafted Khalil Shakir with the 148th pick in the 2022 draft. The Boise State wide receiver will be joining the favorite to win the Super Bowl. Shakir joins star wide receiver, Stefon Diggs, and playoff star, Gabriel Davis. Even with the talent at the receiver position, Shakir has the potential to become a star this season for the Bills.
BOISE, ID
FOX Sports

Odell Beckham Jr. interested in joining Buffalo Bills

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is one of the best players remaining on the NFL free-agent market. Is he interested in signing with the Buffalo Bills?. That's what Beckham hinted at in an Instagram response to linebacker Von Miller, who signed with the Bills this offseason. Miller had posted a...
BUFFALO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bills Mafia#Undrafted Free Agents#American Football#The Buffalo Bills
The Spun

Look: Olivia Dunne's Yankees Game Photo Goes Viral

LSU Tigers gymnast Olivia Dunne continues to enjoy her travels this summer. The prominent collegiate gymnast, who is one of the biggest benefactors of the Name, Image and Likeness era, has millions of followers on social media. Dunne has been updating her followers on her travels this summer. This past...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

Frank Reich makes Matt Ryan decision for Colts’ preseason opener vs. Bills

The Indianapolis Colts are getting ready to start their preseason against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday afternoon. For the fans hoping to see new quarterback Matt Ryan, they are in luck. Head coach Frank Reich announced that he will play briefly. “[Ryan will] play maybe a quarter, maybe a little less,” Reich said, via the […] The post Frank Reich makes Matt Ryan decision for Colts’ preseason opener vs. Bills appeared first on ClutchPoints.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Spun

Texans Have Reportedly Signed Former Alabama Running Back

The Houston Texans have signed former USFL running back B.J. Emmons, according to Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network. Emmons had a workout with the Texans earlier this week. Clearly, that went well. Coming out of high school, Emmons committed to Alabama. In his only season with the Crimson Tide,...
NFL
ABOUT

93.7 WBLK plays the best urban music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Buffalo, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

