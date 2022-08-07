ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suspect in Ohio quadruple homicide arrested in Lawrence

By Mike Coutee
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qakql_0h8BjQin00

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Lawrence police arrested a man suspected of killing four people near Dayton, Ohio , Saturday night.

Officers say the arrest happened after a city-wide search when an officer noticed a vehicle matching the suspect’s description in the area of West 23rd Street and Ousdahl Road.

Stephen Marlow, 39, was taken custody without incident.

Police in Montgomery County’s Butler Township said officers were called to the area shortly before noon Friday for a reported shooting.

Chief John Porter said four victims with gunshot wounds were found at “multiple crime scenes” and all were pronounced dead at the scene.

The victims Clyde Knox, 82, Eva Knox, 78, and Sarah Anderson, 41, were identified by officials on Saturday. A 15-year-old teenager was also killed but has not been publicly identified.

“We are working to determine if there is any motive to this horrible tragedy or if mental illness played any role,” Porter said.

He called the shooting “the first violent crime in this neighborhood in recent memory.”

Extradition is being arranged to send Marlow back to Ohio.

