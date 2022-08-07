ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jerry Jeudy continues to be praised by Broncos coaches, teammates

By Jon Heath
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
Entering his third season in the NFL, Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy might finally be headed for the breakout year fans have expected since he was a first-round draft pick out of Alabama in 2020.

Jeudy has received strong reviews at training camp this summer, both from teammates and coaches. Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson has praised Jeudy for his work ethic and diligence in the film room, and coach Nathaniel Hackett has given glowing reports as well.

“I love the way he has attacked this training camp,” Hackett said on July 28. “He’s been really great. Just seeing him around more, working harder throughout everything he has been doing. He is just a very focused person.

“He asks great questions at coaches meetings — he calls me out a couple of times, which is awesome. I love that, and that’s just going to show that he’s going to grow more and more. He’s definitely capable of doing a lot of different things.”

Jeudy missed seven games last year due to injuries and COVID-19. In the 10 games he did play in 2021, Jeudy caught 38 passes for 467 yards with Teddy Bridgewater and Drew Lock at quarterback.

Now that he’s healthy again and playing with Wilson, Jeudy will aim to have a big uptick in production this year. Tim Patrick will miss the entire season with an ACL injury, so Jeudy’s set to become the team’s No. 2 receiver behind Courtland Sutton.

By all accounts, Jeudy’s ready for the increased role.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

