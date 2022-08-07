Read full article on original website
Augusta Free Press
Twenty-six Virginia health centers to receive $1.7 million in federal funding
The American Rescue Plan will provide $1,768,500 in federal funding for health centers across Virginia. Sens. Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine announced Tuesday that the funding will enable health centers to advance health equity through better data collection and reporting, as well as support data modernization efforts to better identify and respond to patient and community needs through improved data quality.
Augusta Free Press
Food program provides for public school students, lessens burden on food banks
Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) is a federal food program for public schools in the United States. All students receive free and reduced meals in the school system as long as 40 percent of students in a school system are eligible. Waynesboro Schools had a significantly high number of students on...
Augusta Free Press
Data reveals high level of ‘stressflation’ in Waynesboro
The stress is on in the River City. Longer work hours thanks to increased demands at home and the COVID-19 pandemic exposed Americans to a new level of stress since 2020, and residents of Waynesboro are not immune to that stress. Now, two years after the pandemic began, Americans face...
WHSV
UVA Health doctor concerned about ‘fivefold’ increase in Delta-8 THC-related calls
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - UVA Health’s Blue Ridge Poison Center’s Medical Director says staff ‘rarely’ received calls about people suffering from adverse side effects of Delta-8 THC products. Over the last year, there has been a fivefold increase in these calls, with 112 reported between June...
Comment period for connecting Corridor H to VA begins
WARDENSVILLE, W.Va. (WBOY) — Residents of Tucker, Grant and Hardy counties who want to share their thoughts about the completion of Corridor H—which would connect the community of Wardensville with the Virginia state line—with the West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) have the opportunity to do so next week. Last week, talks between the Virginias […]
Augusta Free Press
Waynesboro Schools’ partnership to provide career learning for middle school students
A partnership between Waynesboro Schools and On the Road Collaborative will bring academic coaching and career-enrichment courses to Kate Collins Middle School students. On the Road, a 501c3 nonprofit organization is dedicated to closing the learning gap for youth, according to a press release. The afterschool program available four days each week starting in September, will focus on career exploration, community building and success skills, including time management, teamwork and communication.
Augusta Free Press
New technologies improve 9-1-1 service in Charlottesville, Albemarle region
Real-time video has now joined 9-1-1 telephone calls and text-to-911 as the newest way residents and visitors in the Charlottesville/Albemarle region can request assistance in an emergency. A host of technological upgrades – including video, SMS-based surveys, new telephone equipment, and automated alarm monitoring – have been implemented to support the ECC’s first responders in providing the quickest and best possible 9-1-1 service.
cbs19news
Upcoming hiring event in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Job seekers in Orange County are invited to attend an upcoming hiring event. The Orange County Economic Development Office and the Virginia Career Works Center in Orange County will be hosting the event on Sept. 20 at the Orange Train Depot. Hiring managers from...
C-Ville Weekly
‘He is very sorrowful’
Charlottesville IT analyst Allen Groat was caught on a security camera entering the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2020. Photo: Department of Justice Video. C-VILLE Weekly is Charlottesville’s leading newspaper. Founded in 1989, it’s been the area’s local source for informative (and informed) stories in news, arts, and living for more than 26 years.
Confederate groups may once again stall Charlottesville’s plans for the statue of Gen. Robert E. Lee
The bronze statue of Robert E. Lee that was the rallying point for white supremacists on Aug. 12, 2017 has been out of sight for over a year. But it is far from out of mind. It’s now the centerpiece of Swords Into Plowshares, a community art project led by the Jefferson School African American Heritage Center, which intends to melt the statue down and use the metal for a new public art piece.
Augusta Free Press
Charlottesville rents decline in past month, but still significantly higher than last year
Charlottesville rents have declined 0.7 percent over the past month but are up 9 percent in comparison to the same time last year, according to Apartment List. Currently, median rents in Charlottesville are at $1,165 for a one-bedroom apartment or $1,536 for a two-bedroom, according to the August 2022 Charlottesville Rent Report.
cbs19news
Researchers find 'fingerprint' of nerve cells that may help people dealing with issues swallowing
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Every year, about half a million Americans will have their lives impacted by problems swallowing. These esophageal motility disorders can lead to problems such as dehydration, malnutrition, pneumonia and choking. According to a release, these kinds of disorders affect the way the muscles of the...
WHSV
Former residents of The Hills apartments share mold horror stories
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Some JMU students and their parents have expressed concern over the conditions at The Hills at Southview apartment complex. One student and her family are trying to raise awareness after they said she became ill from mold in her apartment. “I was constantly having colds and...
royalexaminer.com
After 20-month tenure Steven Hicks ousted as Front Royal Town Manager
Following an hour and 40 minutes behind closed doors to open a 6:30 p.m. work session Monday evening, August 8, an unknown portion of that time spent discussing the performance of both Town Manager Steven Hicks and Interim Town Attorney James Cornwell Jr., in a dramatic roll call vote the Front Royal Town Council, with Mayor Chris Holloway casting the tie-breaking vote, by a 4-3 margin terminated the contract of Town Manager Steven Hicks. Following Holloway’s vote, Hicks rose quickly from his seat at the far end of the meeting room table facing the mayor and simultaneously, Councilman Joseph McFadden stood up and stated, “I resign.”
It took five years, but the board of civilians that oversees the Charlottesville Police Department has its first case
Charlottesville’s Police Civilian Oversight Board was formed after the 2017 “summer of hate,” and now, five years later, it has its first case. To be able to schedule a hearing at all, the board had to first establish bylaws, operating procedures and an ordinance. City Council approved the latest ordinance last December, which took effect in March 2022. The hearing, an allegation of excessive force and bias-based policing by the Charlottesville Police Department, was scheduled in July.
theriver953.com
Front Royal terminates the Town Manager’s contract
After a closed meeting of the Front Royal Town Council last night Aug. 8 a vote was taken to terminate the contract of Town Manager Steven Hicks. Immediately following the 4 to 3 vote in favor of the termination Hicks stood announced his resignation from the position and walked out of the room.
WHSV
Shenandoah County prepares for Route 11 Yard crawl
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Route 11 Yard Crawl is over 43 miles of yard sales and business sales along the Old Valley Pike, U.S. Route 11. There is no official starting point for the crawl, however, the official crawl is from New Market (I-81 Exit 264) to Stephens City (I-81 Exit 307). You may start at any point.
NBC 29 News
Petition circulating to recall Greene Co. Circuit Court Clerk
GREENE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - People in Greene County are saying they haven’t seen the Circuit Court Clerk at work in months. Now, there is a petition to have the clerk, Susan Duckworth, recalled. This comes after claims they can’t get what they need from the Clerk’s Office....
WTOP
Where DC-area pandemic homebuyers pushed prices up too much
The pandemic had a lot of Americans looking to get out of cities, for more space and for remote work, including in the Washington region. And some further-out exurbs and rural areas saw prices rise more quickly than ever before. The Maryland and Delaware beach communities have seen sales slow...
WHSV
VDH warns of algal mats on the Shenandoah River
STRASBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia Department of Health is asking water recreators in Shenandoah County to be on alert for potentially toxic algal mats along the North Fork of the Shenandoah River in the Strasburg area. VDH sent out the alert at the end of last week for an...
