Decatur County, TN

Identities released of three killed on Tennessee River

DECATUR COUNTY, Tenn. — The identities of three people killed in a boating incident on the Tennessee River on Saturday have been released. According to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, the individuals have been named as 57-year-old Cherie Denise Arnold from Bath Springs, 19-year-old Bryan Chayse Linton from Scotts Hill, and 18-year-old Chase Rushing Wulfert from Morris Chapel.
TWRA Investigate Boating Accident

Three persons with Henderson County connections perished in a boating accident on the Tennessee River this past weekend. The victims were identified as Cheri Denise Arnold, 57, of Bath Springs, who was found at the scene, and 19-year-old Bryan Chayse Linton from Scotts Hill, and 18-year-old Chase Rushing Wulfert from Morris Chapel whose bodies were recovered Sunday.
