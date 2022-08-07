Read full article on original website
22nd TN boating fatality this year reported over weekend, matching 2021 total
The State of Tennessee has reached the same number of boating fatalities it saw in the entirety of 2021 with several months to go.
WBBJ
Identities released of three killed on Tennessee River
DECATUR COUNTY, Tenn. — The identities of three people killed in a boating incident on the Tennessee River on Saturday have been released. According to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, the individuals have been named as 57-year-old Cherie Denise Arnold from Bath Springs, 19-year-old Bryan Chayse Linton from Scotts Hill, and 18-year-old Chase Rushing Wulfert from Morris Chapel.
Lexington Progress
TWRA Investigate Boating Accident
Three persons with Henderson County connections perished in a boating accident on the Tennessee River this past weekend. The victims were identified as Cheri Denise Arnold, 57, of Bath Springs, who was found at the scene, and 19-year-old Bryan Chayse Linton from Scotts Hill, and 18-year-old Chase Rushing Wulfert from Morris Chapel whose bodies were recovered Sunday.
3 dead in Tennessee River boating accident
Two boaters are missing, and one is dead following a boating accident along the Tennessee River in Decatur County, the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said.
Bodies of missing boaters recovered from Tennessee River in Decatur County
The bodies of two missing boaters were recovered from the Tennessee River Sunday afternoon.
wtva.com
Tennessee man killed in Tippah County crash
(WTVA) - A weekend crash in Tippah County claimed the life of a Tennessee man. According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP), the wreck happened Saturday morning, Aug. 6 on Highway 72. An eastbound SUV collided with a westbound pickup truck. The driver of the SUV, 74-year-old Henry Holt, died....
WSMV
TBI: Unresponsive inmate later pronounced dead at hospital
CENTERVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Buerau of Investigation confirmed the death of a Hickman County Jail inmate on Tuesday. TBI officials said their agents responded to a death at the jail on Saturday night, per the request of the office of the 21st Judicial District Attorney General. Officials confirmed...
WBBJ
2 injured in three vehicle wreck in Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. — Two people were injured in a three vehicle crash Monday evening. The wreck happened at the intersection of Bolivar Highway and Caldwell Street. Our crew was on the scene and saw one person air-lifted in an E-VAC helicopter. According to Randy Hayes with the Jackson Fire...
Chester County Independent
Henderson police confirm discovery of deceased body
The Henderson Police Department confirmed the discovery of a body on Thursday evening Aug. 4, 2022. Officers responded to a grassy area just off the street on Newsome Ave. in Henderson where the body was laying. The body was determined to be male, and investigators believe they have a probable time line for how long the body had been in the field.
radio7media.com
Lawrenceburg Police Respond to Vandalism Call
LAWRENCEBURG POLICE RESPONDED TO A CALL OF VANDALISM OVER THE WEEKEND ON GRANDADDY ROAD. THE INCIDENT OCCURRED ON SATURDAY AND THE COMPLAINANT ADVISED SOMEONE HAD DAMAGED A BALD EAGLE STATUE THAT WAS SITTING NEXT TO THEIR MAILBOX. THE STATUE WAS APPROXIMATLEY 28 INCHES HIGH AND WAS BROKE OFF AT THE BASE. ESTIMATED VALUE 200 DOLLARS. ALSO, LATE LAST WEEK OFFICERS SPOKE WITH A COMPLAINANT WHO ADVISED SOMEONE TOOK THEIR DARK BLUE KENT BICYCLE WITH 20 INCH RIMS ON FRIDAY. THE BIKE WAS CHAINED UP AND THE CHAIN WAS CUT. ESTIMATED LOSS $290. ANYONE WITH INFORMATION IS ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT THE LAWRENCEBURG POLICE DEPARTMENT.
WBBJ
Alert: Missing 18-year-old from Milan
MILAN, Tenn. –Missing 18-year-old from Milan. According to information from Milan Police Department and Gibson County Sheriff’s Department, 18-year-old Steven Yarbrough is missing from the Milan area. Yarbrough left his home this morning traveling with an unknown direction of travel. Yarbrough has medical conditions. Anyone with any information...
WBBJ
2 arrested in ongoing drug investigation in Henderson County
REAGAN, Tenn. — Two people have been arrested following an ongoing drug investigation in Henderson County. According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, 60-year-old Joseph W. Crawford and 55-year-old Darlene A. Pugh are charged with possession of methamphetamine with the intent to sell and distribute, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
WBBJ
Multi-vehicle crash leads to standstill along interstate
MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — A multi-vehicle crash brought eastbound traffic to a standstill along Interstate 40. Officials with the Tennessee Highway Patrol say the crash caused traffic to pile up from Mile Marker 78 to Mile Marker 79. So far, THP has not reported any injuries. THP says crews...
Donations needed after several animals rescued from Dickson County home
The Humane Society of Dickson County is asking for donations after several animals were rescued from a home Saturday evening.
Chester County Independent
Jury finds Henderson County man guilty of trafficking Meth
After a four-day trial, Preston Anton McNeal, 35, was found guilty on four counts of a seven-count indictment. Joseph C. Murphy, Jr., United States Attorney, announced the guilty verdict today. According to information presented in court, from late 2016 until February 2019, McNeal formed and was the leader of a...
radionwtn.com
Governor Bill Lee Hears Hwy. 641 Expansion Concerns
Paris, Tenn.–Tennessee Governor Bill Lee came to State Line Road this morning to hear what Henry Countians have to say about the importance of expanding Hwy. 641 into Henry County. Addressing a large crowd of state and county officials and interested citizens gathered under tents in a cornfield, Governor...
3 TN cities on the list of the cheapest places to live
While Americans continue to feel the sting of inflation, three Tennessee cities are among the cheapest U.S. cities to live in by business and personal finance site Kiplinger.
WBBJ
Former Tennessee police officer charged
LEWIS COUNTY, Tenn. –Former TN police officer arrested. According to information received from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, a now-former officer from Hohenwald Police Department has been arrested. The arrest comes following an investigation, initiated by 21st Judicial District Attorney General Kim Helper, and conducted by special agents with...
WBBJ
Mugshots : Madison County : 08/05/22 – 08/08/22
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 08/05/22 and 7 a.m. on 08/08/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
A new political reality in Nashville? Tennessee District 5 might change
As Maury County Mayor Andy Ogles emerged victorious in the Republican primary for Tennessee's 5th congressional district Thursday night, so too emerged a likely new political reality.
