Effective: 2022-08-11 08:58:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-12 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay out of the water and away from dangerous areas like piers and breakwalls. Strong structural and longshore currents are expected. Rip currents are possible. Target Area: Kenosha; Milwaukee; Racine BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING * WHAT...Life threatening waves of 3 to 5 feet and dangerous currents are expected. * WHERE...Beaches along Lake Michigan in Milwaukee, Racine, and Kenosha counties. * WHEN...Through Friday morning. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming conditions are expected due to a combination of dangerous currents and high waves with persistent onshore winds. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... Several beaches that will be most susceptible to the dangerous swimming conditions include Blue Harbor Beach in Sheboygan Doctors Beach in the Village of Fox Point North Beach in Racine Simmons Island Beach in Kenosha

KENOSHA COUNTY, WI ・ 4 HOURS AGO