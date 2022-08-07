Read full article on original website
Beach Hazards Statement issued for Berrien by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-11 10:39:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-12 05:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Do not venture out on piers. Target Area: Berrien BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...High wave action, strong currents, and dangerous swimming conditions expected. Piers will be heavily swamped by waves. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Waves building to 3 to 5 feet this afternoon and continuing into tonight. * WHERE...In Indiana, La Porte county. In Michigan, Berrien county. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Strong currents can pull swimmers into deeper water and high waves can sweep people off piers.
Beach Hazards Statement issued for Kenosha, Milwaukee, Racine by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-11 08:58:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-12 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay out of the water and away from dangerous areas like piers and breakwalls. Strong structural and longshore currents are expected. Rip currents are possible. Target Area: Kenosha; Milwaukee; Racine BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING * WHAT...Life threatening waves of 3 to 5 feet and dangerous currents are expected. * WHERE...Beaches along Lake Michigan in Milwaukee, Racine, and Kenosha counties. * WHEN...Through Friday morning. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming conditions are expected due to a combination of dangerous currents and high waves with persistent onshore winds. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... Several beaches that will be most susceptible to the dangerous swimming conditions include Blue Harbor Beach in Sheboygan Doctors Beach in the Village of Fox Point North Beach in Racine Simmons Island Beach in Kenosha
