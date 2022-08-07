ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Coyotes are here to stay in North American cities – here’s how to appreciate them from a distance

By David Drake, Nexstar Media Wire, Bret Shaw, The Conversation, Mary Magnuson
WDTN
WDTN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xqu24_0h8Bie5s00

( The Conversation ) – Coyotes have become practically ubiquitous across the lower 48 United States, and they’re increasingly turning up in cities. The draws are abundant food and green space in urban areas.

At first these appearances were novelties, like the hot summer day in 2007 when a coyote wandered into a Chicago Quiznos sub shop and jumped into the beverage cooler. Within a few years, however, coyote sightings became common in the Bronx and Manhattan . In 2021 a coyote strolled into a Los Angeles Catholic school classroom. They’re also appearing in Canadian cities .

People often fear for their own safety , or for their children or pets , when they learn about coyotes in their neighborhoods. But as an interdisciplinary team studying how people and coyotes interact in urban areas, we know that peaceful coexistence is possible – and that these creatures actually bring some benefits to cities.

Adaptable animals

Coyotes can thrive in urban environments because they are incredibly adaptable. As omnivores, coyotes can change their diets depending on the type of food that’s available .

In rural areas coyotes may feed on bird eggs, rabbits, deer and a wide range of nonanimal matter, like plants and fruits. In urban environments they’ll supplement their natural diet with human-provided food sources, such as outdoor pet feeders and garbage cans.

Coyotes prefer to live in packs, and usually do so in rural areas. In urban areas, coyotes live in packs as well, although it may not seem that way because they are often seen individually rather than as a group.

Solitary coyotes not associated with a pack are somewhat common but tend to be transitory animals looking to join a pack or establish a new one in an unoccupied territory. These solitary coyotes can roam many miles per day, which enables them to disperse to new cities in search of food.

Some wild species need very specific types of habitat to survive. For example, the Kirtland’s warbler is a rare North American songbird that breeds only in young jack pine forests in Michigan, Wisconsin and Ontario . In contrast, coyotes are habitat generalists that can live on and around a wide variety of land types and covers.

Many kinds of habitat that coyotes use in rural areas , such as parks, prairies, forest patches and wetlands, are also found in cities. Typically coyotes avoid the urban cores, but in Chicago they inhabit the downtown area and have been able to survive quite well.

Finally, urban coyotes have flexible activity patterns . Most urban coyotes are active mainly between dusk and dawn, when they are less visible than in daylight. However, as coyotes grow used to humans and begin to lose their fear of people, they may be seen more frequently during daylight hours.

Hunting rodents and spreading seeds

Studies show that urban coyotes generally avoid direct interactions with people. A long-term study in Chicago found that these animals are good at adapting to human-built environments and navigating urban areas without being seen by humans. Often people may not realize they’re sharing the urban landscape with coyotes until they see one in their neighborhood.

Despite their trickster portrayal in folklore and popular media , coyotes tend to avoid conflict. They enter urban landscapes because they’re opportunistic. And because cities don’t have apex predators like wolves or bears, there are lots of smaller wild prey species, such as squirrels and rabbits, running around for coyotes to feed on.

A 2021 study conducted in Madison, Wisconsin, found that the vast majority of human interactions with coyotes there were benign . When asked to rank how aggressive coyotes had been during interactions on a scale of 0 (calm) to 5 (aggressive), most of the 398 people in the study chose zero. More than half of the coyotes in the study moved away from the human, indicating that the animals maintained a healthy fear of people.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2caMzS_0h8Bie5s00
Coyotes are present throughout Florida, including in urban areas like Miami and Tampa-St. Petersburg. Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission

And having coyotes around can be useful. In urban areas they are at the top of the food chain and can help regulate populations of prey species such as rabbits, rats and mice. Since coyotes are omnivores, they also eat plant material and spread seeds when they defecate.

Our team is working to learn how people feel about coyotes in their urban communities so that we can identify the best ways to foster positive human-coyote relationships. In Madison, we’ve found that many people appreciate coyotes and are likely to respond positively to messages that highlight coyotes as a valued part of the urban landscape.

Don’t be afraid to haze

If you encounter an urban coyote, it’s OK to enjoy watching it from a safe distance. But then haze it by making noise – for example, yelling and waving your arms to look big.University of Wisconsin wildlife extension specialist David Drake shows how to haze a coyote.

For animal lovers, this might seem harsh, but it’s extremely important to make sure the coyote doesn’t get too close. This teaches the animal to keep away from people. In the rare cases in which urban coyotes have attacked humans, the animals typically had become habituated to human presence over time.

If you have pets, keep them leashed in public parks and watch them when they’re loose in unfenced yards. Keep their food inside as well . To a coyote, a dishful of dog food is an easy free meal, and it may cause coyotes to revisit the area more frequently than they would if human-provided food weren’t accessible.

Based on existing research, we believe urban landscapes have plenty of room for coyotes and humans to coexist peacefully . It starts with each species giving the other enough room to go about its business. To learn more about these amazingly adaptable animals, check out the national nonprofit Project Coyote and the Wisconsin-based Urban Canid Project .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WDTN

Ohio inmate dies two days after being booked into jail

DELAWARE, Ohio (WCMH) — A 54-year-old Ohio inmate in Delaware County died Sunday two days after being booked into jail, the sheriff’s office said. At approximately 4:33 a.m., corrections officers at the Delaware County Jail found Chad Lee Bibler, of Grove City, unresponsive during routine inmate checks, according to a news release from the Delaware […]
Atlas Obscura

Meet Florida’s Most Adorable Rodent and the Superfans Determined to Save It

Wildlife biologist Mike Cove envisioned a romantic career studying big cats in exotic locations. He ended up championing a rat. But not just any rat: one that engineers an entire ecosystem, builds elaborate, six-foot-tall nests in the thick forests of the Florida Keys, and is the leading character in an ongoing drama full of unexpected dangers and bittersweet triumphs, with an unlikely supporting cast of retirees gone rogue.
KEY LARGO, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Florida State
Thrillist

These Are the Most Pet-Friendly Cities in the U.S. This Year

Whoever says pet parents aren't real parents has never had a pet. It might not take as much blood, sweat, and tears as a human child, but trust me, you'll bleed (those puppy teeth!), sweat (the leash pulling!), and cry (ugh, the snuggles!). Why not make it easier on yourself...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Whiskey Riff

Kentucky Deer Hunter Surprised To Find He Shot A Two-Headed Buck

As the old saying goes, two heads are better than one, but I’m not entirely sure if it still holds true when one of the heads has been dead for weeks. According to a post on the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources Facebook page, a Kentucky hunter got more than he bargained for when he took down what he thought was a monster buck.
KENTUCKY STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Urban Areas#Urban Coyote#United States#North American#Catholic#Canadian
Freethink

Bad news for the 2022 hurricane season: The Loop Current is coming

The Atlantic hurricane season starts on June 1, and the Gulf of Mexico is already warmer than average. Even more worrying is a current of warm tropical water that is looping unusually far into the Gulf for this time of year, with the power to turn tropical storms into monster hurricanes.
FLORIDA STATE
TODAY.com

Father says 13-year-old daughter was publicly embarrassed about her weight at waterpark

One father in Illinois is speaking out against a local waterpark after he claimed his daughter was publicly weighed and embarrassed before being turned away from a ride. Andrew Batton spoke to KMOV, a local television station in St. Louis, Missouri, about the incident, which occurred at Raging Rivers Waterpark in Grafton, Illinois. Batton, who is a season ticket holder, said that his 13-year-old daughter was looking forward to riding the newest ride called the Mississippi Monster, but when she got to the top of the hill, the teenager was weighed on a scale in front of everybody because the ride had a weight limit of 200 pounds.
GRAFTON, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Pets
natureworldnews.com

Alligator in Florida Euthanized After Being Found With Knife Sticking on its Head

Wildlife officials euthanized an alligator swimming in a pond in Florida after they found that the reptile has been stabbed with a knife, which is still on its head. According to Orlando news station WESH, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) stated that it opened an investigation into the incident after images of the animal were shared on social media.
FLORIDA STATE
Vice

Will We All Soon Be Drinking Pee and Eating Crickets on a Floating Prison Barge? An Investigation

Mike Adams—the self-proclaimed “Health Ranger,” owner of the conspiracy-addled “health” website Natural News, and a frequent guest on Alex Jones’ InfoWars—churns out articles with admirable frequency; nearly as often, he creates a truly indelible turn of phrase. Natural News is a major hub in the conspiratorial universe, a place where disinformation often trickles from the fringe to the so-called mainstream, and a reliable heat check for what kinds of narratives are gaining traction. Which brings us to one of Adams’ most recent missives, in which he warned his readers, unforgettably: “Welcome to your police state future: You will eat crickets and drink pee on a floating prison barge.” But will we? Let’s dig in.
ANIMALS
WDTN

WDTN

22K+
Followers
14K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy