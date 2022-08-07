ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travis Scott Holds First Concert Since Last Year's Astroworld Festival

By bignoah256
 4 days ago

Travis Scott made his long-awaited return to headlining his own show with a sold-out crowd at London’s O2 arena.

Source: Burak Cingi / Getty

Travis Scott is slowly making his return to the limelight after his brief hiatus after the deadly Astroworld Festival in November of 2021. Since then Travis has taken the time and decided to help make concerts safe with Project HEAL. We’ve seen him here and there but his low profile has recently slowly started fading away.

During this year’s Billboard Awards, he returned to the spotlight briefly to perform at the request of Diddy. Last month he made a surprise appearance during Rolling Loud but only performed for a few minutes.

Travis Scott Holds First Concert Since Astroworld Festival, Kylie Jenner, Kevin Durant & James Harden Come Out To Support

After almost a year without headlining, Travis Scott finally returned to selling out stadiums with a show at the London O2 area.

The sold-out crowd was beyond ready for Scott’s return and you can feel the energy through the videos posted on social media.

The moment was a huge sign that Travis’s star power is as bright as ever and that his career is far from over despite comments made by detractors. Kevin Durant and James Harden showed up to support Travis and after the show celebrated by drenching him in champagne.

Travis’ partner Kylie Jenner was also in attendance and she brought their daughter Stormi, 4, to London to watch her father perform.

“Best night ever” Kylie captioned a pic from the night.

