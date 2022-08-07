ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muddy Puddles Mess Fest raises money for cancer research

By News 12 Staff
 4 days ago

The ninth annual Muddy Puddles Mess Fest was held on Saturday to raise money for pediatric cancer research.

The event is in memory of Ty Louis Cambell, who died from cancer.

“He dreamed of jumping in muddy puddles when his cancer was cured,” says one woman at the event. “So we celebrate that in childhood by getting messy and having this one fun day in his memory and in honor of the kids.”

Kids are able to be kids – by getting messy from splatter paint, pie throwing and jumping in muddy puddles.

Over 2,000 people took part in the celebration.

