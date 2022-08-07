ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Hundreds trapped by floods at Death Valley finally able to leave

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 4 days ago

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Hundreds of hotel guests trapped by flash flooding at Death Valley National Park were able to drive out after crews cleared a pathway through rocks and mud, but roads damaged by floodwaters or choked with debris were expected to remain closed into next week, officials said Saturday.

The National Park Service said Navy and California Highway Patrol helicopters have been conducting aerial searches in remote areas for stranded vehicles but had found none. However, it could take days to assess the damage — the park near the California-Nevada state line has over 1,000 miles (1,609 kilometers) of roadway across 3.4 million acres (1.3 million hectares).

No injuries were reported from the record-breaking rains Friday. The park weathered 1.46 inches (3.71 centimeters) of rain at the Furnace Creek area. That’s about 75% of what the area typically gets in a year, and more than has ever been recorded for the entire month of August.

Since 1936, the only single day with more rain was April 15, 1988, when 1.47 inches (3.73 centimeters) fell, park officials said.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MrB20_0h8BiMOu00
    In this photo provided by the National Park Service, Mud Canyon Road is closed due to flash flooding in Death Valley, Calif., Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. Heavy rainfall triggered flash flooding that closed several Death Valley National Park roads on Friday near the California-Nevada line. The National Weather Service reported that all park roads had been closed after 1.46 inches of rain fell quickly. (National Park Service/Death Valley National Park via AP)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mM62Q_0h8BiMOu00
    In this photo provided by the National Park Service, cars are stuck in mud and debris from flash flooding at The Inn at Death Valley in Death Valley National Park, Calif., Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. Heavy rainfall triggered flash flooding that closed several roads in Death Valley National Park on Friday near the California-Nevada line. The National Weather Service reported that all park roads had been closed after 1 to 2 inches of rain fell in a short amount of time. (National Park Service via AP)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PiHAu_0h8BiMOu00
    In this photo provided by the National Park Service, cars are stuck in mud and debris from flash flooding at The Inn at Death Valley in Death Valley National Park, Calif., Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. Heavy rainfall triggered flash flooding that closed several roads in Death Valley National Park on Friday near the California-Nevada line. The National Weather Service reported that all park roads had been closed after 1 to 2 inches of rain fell in a short amount of time. (National Park Service via AP)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Dwp0v_0h8BiMOu00
    In this photo provided by the National Park Service, Highway 190 is closed due to flash flooding in Death Valley National Park, Calif., Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. Heavy rainfall triggered flash flooding that closed several roads in Death Valley National Park on Friday near the California-Nevada line. The National Weather Service reported that all park roads had been closed after 1 to 2 inches of rain fell in a short amount of time. (National Park Service via AP)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03tD5h_0h8BiMOu00
    In this photo provided by the National Park Service, Highway 190 is closed due to flash flooding in Death Valley National Park, Calif., Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. Heavy rainfall triggered flash flooding that closed several roads in Death Valley National Park on Friday near the California-Nevada line. The National Weather Service reported that all park roads had been closed after 1 to 2 inches of rain fell in a short amount of time. (National Park Service via AP)

Nikki Jones, a restaurant worker who is living in a hotel with fellow employees, said rain was falling when she left for breakfast Friday morning. By the time she returned, rapidly pooling water had reached the room’s doorway.

“I couldn’t believe it,” Jones said. “I hadn’t seen water rising that fast in my life.”

Fearful the water would come into their ground-floor room, Jones and her friends put their luggage on beds and used towels at the bottom of doorways to keep water from streaming in. For about two hours, they wondered whether they would get flooded.

“People around me were saying they had never seen anything this bad before — and they have worked here for a while,” Jones said.

While their room was spared, five or six other rooms at the hotel were flooded. Carpet from those rooms was later ripped out.

Most of the rain — just over an inch — came in an epic downpour between 6 a.m. and 8 a.m. Friday, said John Adair, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Las Vegas.

The flooding “cut off access to and from Death Valley, just washing out roads and producing a lot of debris,” Adair said.

Highway 190 — a main artery through the park — is expected to reopen between Furnace Creek and Pahrump, Nevada, by Tuesday, officials said.

Park employees also stranded by the closed roads were continuing to shelter in place, except for emergencies, officials said.

“Entire trees and boulders were washing down,” said John Sirlin, a photographer for an Arizona-based adventure company who witnessed the flooding as he perched on a hillside boulder, where he was trying to take pictures of lightning as the storm approached.

“The noise from some of the rocks coming down the mountain was just incredible,” he said in a phone interview Friday afternoon.

Lightning fatalities: How common are they and how can you protect yourself?

In most areas water has receded, leaving behind a dense layer of mud and gravel. About 60 vehicles were partially buried in mud and debris. There were numerous reports of road damage, and residential water lines in the park’s Cow Creek area were broken in multiple locations. About 20 palm trees fell into the road near one inn, and some staff residences also were damaged.

“With the severity and wide-spread nature of this rainfall it will take time to rebuild and reopen everything,” park superintendent Mike Reynolds said in a statement.

The storm followed major flooding earlier this week at the park 120 miles (193 kilometers) northwest of Las Vegas. Some roads were closed Monday after they were inundated with mud and debris from flash floods that also hit western Nevada and northern Arizona.

Friday’s rain started around 2 a.m., according to Sirlin, who lives in Chandler, Arizona, and has been visiting the park since 2016.

“It was more extreme than anything I’ve seen there,” said Sirlin, the lead guide for Incredible Weather Adventures who started chasing storms in Minnesota and the high plains in the 1990s.

“A lot of washes were flowing several feet deep. There are rocks probably 3 or 4 feet covering the road,” he said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

Related
WKRG News 5

Viral video of arrest involving Miss. trooper sparks investigation

JACKSON, Miss (AP) — An incident involving a white Mississippi Highway Patrol officer and three Black men is under investigation after a viral video showed the officer putting a handcuffed man into a chokehold and wrestling him into a ditch. The video, captured on Friday in McComb by a man named Packer Lewis, sparked outrage over the […]
JACKSON, MS
WKRG News 5

Alabama woman charged with boyfriend’s murder

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) –  An Opelika woman is facing a Murder charge in the shooting death of her 33-year-old boyfriend. Detectives have not said what the motive was. 38-year-old Shakeisar Peavy was arrested Monday afternoon by Lee County Investigators and is being held in the Lee County jail on a $250,000 bond. Family-Gun-Domestic Violence is […]
LEE COUNTY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
Nevada State
State
Minnesota State
WKRG News 5

New photo of attempted bank robber released

MARY ESTHER, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is looking to identify the man in the photo above accused of trying to rob a bank in Mary Esther on August 8. OCSO said the man demanded money inside the Eglin Federal Credit Union on Hollywood Blvd Monday morning. The man in his 40s […]
MARY ESTHER, FL
WKRG News 5

3 men found with meth, heroin, arrested at Pensacola park

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A homeless man was arrested for trafficking heroin early Tuesday morning and two other Pensacola men were arrested on drug charges after being stopped at Juanita Williams Park. Spencer Barfield, 31, was arrested and charged with trafficking heroin, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia; Jack Daniel Green, […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

‘Dancer’ arrested for burglarizing storage units: Pensacola Police

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — According to Pensacola police, a “dancer” at Lookers in Pensacola, allegedly burglarized three storage units back in July, stealing a variety of items totaling $8,805, including several vintage dresses and solid gold R2-D2 memorabilia. On July 11, Pensacola police officers were dispatched to 195 East Fairfield Drive, Life Storage, in reference […]
PENSACOLA, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Adair
WKRG News 5

Mississippi politicians react to FBI raid at Trump’s Florida home

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Monday, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) executed a search warrant on former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence. The warrant appears to be focused on whether Trump possessed government documents after leaving the White House. Mississippi’s Republican senators and congressmen took to social media to voice their criticism of the […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The National Park Service#Navy#California Highway Patrol
WKRG News 5

Active death investigation on Brill Road: Mobile Police

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police department confirmed they are investigating a death, which occurred early Tuesday morning at the Bayou Bend Apartments, according to a release from the MPD. A 54-year-old man was found “unresponsive” at around 2:08 a.m. Tuesday, August 9 at the 1957 Brill Road, which is Bayou Bend Apartments […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

2 thrown from car in Mobile crash, 3 hospitalized

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department confirmed three people were hospitalized following a car crash Monday afternoon, with two people being thrown from the car. The crash happened Aug. 8, after a car crashed into an oncoming pickup truck trying to make a left turn onto St. Stephens Road. Police were called […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Juvenile shot at I-65 Service Road: Mobile Police

UPDATE (Aug. 11, 11:47 a.m.): Erimontay Armstrong, 20, was arrested. UPDATE (8:35 p.m.): Officers on scene confirmed that a male juvenile was shot. MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department is investigating after a juvenile was shot at I-65 Service Road near Emogene Street.  The shooting happened Wednesday, Aug. 10 around 7:25 p.m. in […]
MOBILE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
WKRG News 5

Man shot by girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department is investigating after a man was shot at the 2100 block of Dickens Street Monday night. Mobile Police were called to a home off Dickens Street Monday, Aug. 8 around 7:31 p.m. for a possible shooting. When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

47K+
Followers
17K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy