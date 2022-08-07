ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gas Price

2 in 3 in new poll say US economy getting worse

WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VwqlP_0h8BiCZe00

Almost 70 percent of Americans said in a new poll that they believe that the U.S. economy is getting worse.

The ABC News/Ipsos poll found that 69 percent of respondents said that they think the U.S. economy is getting worse, compared to 12 percent who said that it is getting better.

Eighteen percent of those surveyed believe that the U.S. economy has remained the same.

US declares monkeypox a ‘public health emergency’

Thirty-four percent of respondents, meanwhile, said they approve of President Biden’s handling of gas prices, a percentage that is up 7 points from a similar poll published in June.

Forty-nine percent of respondents also said they will favor a candidate who supports keeping abortions legal, while 27 percent of respondents said they will support a candidate who supports limiting abortion access. Twenty-two percent of those surveyed said that they don’t care about their preferred candidate’s stance on abortions.

And 75 percent of Republican respondents said they are very enthusiastic about voting in the midterm elections, while 68 percent of Democrats agreed as did 49 percent of independents.

The new ABC News/Ipsos poll was conducted from August 5 to August 6 with a total of 665 respondents participating in the survey. The poll’s margin of error is 4.2 percentage points.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

Related
WKRG News 5

Alabama woman charged with boyfriend’s murder

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) –  An Opelika woman is facing a Murder charge in the shooting death of her 33-year-old boyfriend. Detectives have not said what the motive was. 38-year-old Shakeisar Peavy was arrested Monday afternoon by Lee County Investigators and is being held in the Lee County jail on a $250,000 bond. Family-Gun-Domestic Violence is […]
LEE COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

Viral video of arrest involving Miss. trooper sparks investigation

JACKSON, Miss (AP) — An incident involving a white Mississippi Highway Patrol officer and three Black men is under investigation after a viral video showed the officer putting a handcuffed man into a chokehold and wrestling him into a ditch. The video, captured on Friday in McComb by a man named Packer Lewis, sparked outrage over the […]
JACKSON, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Economics#U S Economy#Nine Percent#Americans#Abc News#Republican#Democrats#Nexstar Media Inc
americanmilitarynews.com

US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game

American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
MILITARY
The Guardian

Trump and Republicans’ terrible, no good, very bad week is about to get worse

This is a bad week for Donald Trump and the Republican party. Already, the 45th president suffered twin humiliations and a third one looms. On Monday, the FBI enforced a search warrant at Mar-a-Lago, the center of his universe. One day later, a federal appeals court upheld the right of a House committee to his tax returns. Trump is also slated to appear on Wednesday at a court-ordered deposition conducted by New York’s attorney general.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
WKRG News 5

Man sentenced to life for mother’s murder in 2017

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A man was sentenced to life in prison Monday, Aug. 8, for strangling his mother and stealing her credit cards. Clark Raines was sentenced to Life Without the Possibility of Parole for the murder of Kay Raines, according to a Facebook post from the Mobile County District Attorney’s Office. Clark […]
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

New photo of attempted bank robber released

MARY ESTHER, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is looking to identify the man in the photo above accused of trying to rob a bank in Mary Esther on August 8. OCSO said the man demanded money inside the Eglin Federal Credit Union on Hollywood Blvd Monday morning. The man in his 40s […]
MARY ESTHER, FL
WKRG News 5

3 men found with meth, heroin, arrested at Pensacola park

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A homeless man was arrested for trafficking heroin early Tuesday morning and two other Pensacola men were arrested on drug charges after being stopped at Juanita Williams Park. Spencer Barfield, 31, was arrested and charged with trafficking heroin, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia; Jack Daniel Green, […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

‘Dancer’ arrested for burglarizing storage units: Pensacola Police

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — According to Pensacola police, a “dancer” at Lookers in Pensacola, allegedly burglarized three storage units back in July, stealing a variety of items totaling $8,805, including several vintage dresses and solid gold R2-D2 memorabilia. On July 11, Pensacola police officers were dispatched to 195 East Fairfield Drive, Life Storage, in reference […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Skeletal remains of missing man found in Southeast Alabama

WICKSBURG, Ala. (WDHN) — The remains of a Wiregrass man last seen in June have been found in a small Houston County town. On Monday morning, an unnamed person found what appeared to be a human bone on the corner of Highway 84 and Highway 123 behind the Marathon gas station in Wicksburg. After seeing […]
WKRG News 5

Mississippi politicians react to FBI raid at Trump’s Florida home

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Monday, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) executed a search warrant on former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence. The warrant appears to be focused on whether Trump possessed government documents after leaving the White House. Mississippi’s Republican senators and congressmen took to social media to voice their criticism of the […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

47K+
Followers
17K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy