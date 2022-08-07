ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

‘Luna’ is the most popular dog name in 35 states, according to a new study

By Michael Bartiromo, Nexstar Media Wire
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01ItXy_0h8BiBgv00

(NEXSTAR) – Time for America’s dog owners to start getting more creative.

A new study has determined that “Luna” is the most popular name for dogs in a whopping 35 states. Nationally — and not surprisingly — Luna was also the most common name for dogs in general, followed by Bella, Max, Cooper and Daisy, according to the findings.

Conducted by Bark, a pet-toy company specializing in subscription services for dogs, the study pulled from 10 years of subscriber data and included information on 3.2 million dogs.

Do cloned pets actually look and act like the original?

Of the 15 states that managed to buck the “Luna” trend, there were only two states — Hawaii and Mississippi — where the most popular dog names  were not among the nation’s top 10: Hawaii’s most common name for dogs is Kona (ranked 55th nationally) and Mississippi’s is Sadie (ranked 11th nationally), according to Bark.

“When we analyze the names of dogs by state, the data is surprisingly homogenous,” Bark wrote of its study in a recent blog post. “Regardless of region or political leaning, we have commonality in what we name our pups as Americans, and the most popular name is Luna.”

Bark’s findings on each state’s favored dog name — and the runners-up — are listed below.

State Most Popular Second Third
Alabama Bella Max Cooper
Alaska Bella Willow Blue
Arizona Luna Bella Bear
Arkansas Luna Cooper Bella
California Luna Bella Charlie
Colorado Luna Charlie Bella
Connecticut Luna Bella Tucker
Delaware Luna Finn Bella
Florida Luna Bella Cooper
Georgia Luna Bella Charlie
Hawaii Kona Bella Charlie
Idaho Luna Cooper Daisy
Illinois Bella Luna Charlie
Indiana Luna Charlie Daisy
Iowa Bella Luna Charlie
Kansas Charlie Luna Bella
Kentucky Luna Charlie Bella
Louisiana Luna Charlie Bella
Maine Luna Bella Cooper
Maryland Luna Charlie Bella
Massachusetts Luna Bella Daisy
Michigan Bella Luna Lucy
Minnesota Luna Charlie Nova
Mississippi Sadie Lucy Charlie
Missouri Luna Bella Cooper
Montana Lucy Bella Charlie
Nebraska Luna Charlie Daisy
Nevada Luna Bella Rocky
New Hampshire Charlie Cooper Lola
New Jersey Luna Bella Bailey
New Mexico Balle Luna Bailey
New York Luna Bella Bailey
North Carolina Luna Bella Charlie
North Dakota Bella Bailey Luna
Ohio Luna Bella Charlie
Oklahoma Luna Charlie Bella
Oregon Luna Charlie Bella
Pennsylvania Luna Bella Cooper
Rhode Island Max Luna Bella
South Carolina Luna Cooper Bella
South Dakota Charlie Luna Lucy
Tennessee Luna Bella Bailey
Texas Luna Bella Charlie
Utah Luna Charlie Koda
Vermont Luna Cooper Buddy
Virginia Luna Bella Lucy
Washington Luna Bella Charlie
Washington, D.C. Charlie Max Winnie
West Virginia Luna Bella Sadie
Wisconsin Luna Charlie Bella
Wyoming Daisy Luna Willow

In addition to the most popular dog names by state, Bark gathered data on the some of the most popular names by breed, which included the top name for Shih Tzus (Gizmo) and the breed with the most unique name (Huskies, which were the only breed to have names such as “Ghost,” “Shadow,” “Aspen” and “Storm” within the top 20).

More information from Bark, including the 100 most popular dog names i n the country and the most popular breeds by state, can be found at the company’s official site.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

Related
WKRG News 5

Alabama woman charged with boyfriend’s murder

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) –  An Opelika woman is facing a Murder charge in the shooting death of her 33-year-old boyfriend. Detectives have not said what the motive was. 38-year-old Shakeisar Peavy was arrested Monday afternoon by Lee County Investigators and is being held in the Lee County jail on a $250,000 bond. Family-Gun-Domestic Violence is […]
LEE COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

Viral video of arrest involving Miss. trooper sparks investigation

JACKSON, Miss (AP) — An incident involving a white Mississippi Highway Patrol officer and three Black men is under investigation after a viral video showed the officer putting a handcuffed man into a chokehold and wrestling him into a ditch. The video, captured on Friday in McComb by a man named Packer Lewis, sparked outrage over the […]
JACKSON, MS
Maya Devi

Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral

A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
State
New Hampshire State
State
Hawaii State
WKRG News 5

Man sentenced to life for mother’s murder in 2017

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A man was sentenced to life in prison Monday, Aug. 8, for strangling his mother and stealing her credit cards. Clark Raines was sentenced to Life Without the Possibility of Parole for the murder of Kay Raines, according to a Facebook post from the Mobile County District Attorney’s Office. Clark […]
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

New photo of attempted bank robber released

MARY ESTHER, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is looking to identify the man in the photo above accused of trying to rob a bank in Mary Esther on August 8. OCSO said the man demanded money inside the Eglin Federal Credit Union on Hollywood Blvd Monday morning. The man in his 40s […]
MARY ESTHER, FL
WKRG News 5

3 men found with meth, heroin, arrested at Pensacola park

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A homeless man was arrested for trafficking heroin early Tuesday morning and two other Pensacola men were arrested on drug charges after being stopped at Juanita Williams Park. Spencer Barfield, 31, was arrested and charged with trafficking heroin, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia; Jack Daniel Green, […]
PENSACOLA, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luna
WKRG News 5

‘Dancer’ arrested for burglarizing storage units: Pensacola Police

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — According to Pensacola police, a “dancer” at Lookers in Pensacola, allegedly burglarized three storage units back in July, stealing a variety of items totaling $8,805, including several vintage dresses and solid gold R2-D2 memorabilia. On July 11, Pensacola police officers were dispatched to 195 East Fairfield Drive, Life Storage, in reference […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Skeletal remains of missing man found in Southeast Alabama

WICKSBURG, Ala. (WDHN) — The remains of a Wiregrass man last seen in June have been found in a small Houston County town. On Monday morning, an unnamed person found what appeared to be a human bone on the corner of Highway 84 and Highway 123 behind the Marathon gas station in Wicksburg. After seeing […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baby Names#Dog#Time For America#Bark#Americans
WKRG News 5

Mississippi politicians react to FBI raid at Trump’s Florida home

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Monday, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) executed a search warrant on former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence. The warrant appears to be focused on whether Trump possessed government documents after leaving the White House. Mississippi’s Republican senators and congressmen took to social media to voice their criticism of the […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WKRG News 5

Juvenile shot at I-65 Service Road: Mobile Police

UPDATE (Aug. 11, 11:47 a.m.): Erimontay Armstrong, 20, was arrested. UPDATE (8:35 p.m.): Officers on scene confirmed that a male juvenile was shot. MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department is investigating after a juvenile was shot at I-65 Service Road near Emogene Street.  The shooting happened Wednesday, Aug. 10 around 7:25 p.m. in […]
MOBILE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pets
WKRG News 5

2 thrown from car in Mobile crash, 3 hospitalized

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department confirmed three people were hospitalized following a car crash Monday afternoon, with two people being thrown from the car. The crash happened Aug. 8, after a car crashed into an oncoming pickup truck trying to make a left turn onto St. Stephens Road. Police were called […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Man shot by girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department is investigating after a man was shot at the 2100 block of Dickens Street Monday night. Mobile Police were called to a home off Dickens Street Monday, Aug. 8 around 7:31 p.m. for a possible shooting. When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

47K+
Followers
17K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy