Another violent Saturday in Detroit sees at least a dozen people shot, including two mass shootings

DETROIT (WWJ) – Police are investigating after another deadly weekend in Detroit.

At least a dozen people were shot in three separate incidents, including two apparent mass shootings on Saturday.

Saturday morning, officers were called to a vacant home on Saratoga Street, near 7 Mile and Gratiot, where one person was killed and four others were injured .

Authorities are still investigating what led up to the shooting, but officials say the abandoned home was a known drug house.

Police have not arrested a suspect in that shooting.

Late Saturday night, six more people were shot in a mass shooting near Andover and State Fair on the city’s northeast side. One person was killed and five others were injured.

Authorities have not released much information about the shooting,and the non-fatal victims’ conditions were not known Sunday morning.

In a third shooting Saturday, a man was shot and killed on Bradford Street near Hoover and Eight Mile. Circumstances surrounding that shooting were not clear.

The violent Saturday comes as Detroit police and other officials have been pleading with the community to stop the “senseless” violence.

Crime Stoppers Executive Director Dan Dibardino pleaded with the community to help find suspects in all crimes.

“We just want the information that you have,” Dibardino said during a press conference last week. “It is time for us to all take action. Please.”

Anyone who knows something about any crime in the city can report it anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

"Gun violence and violence in this community keeps me up every single night," Detroit Police Chief James White said. "We look at data and we go through our data exercises to see what's working, what's not working, and we're constantly pivoting. So there's no one approach, there's a multi-level approach to fighting crime in the city of Detroit."

White said last week despite recent shootings, the number of murders in the city is down from a year ago.