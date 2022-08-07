ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Infamous Bobby Bonilla contract sold for $180K at auction

By John Healy
 4 days ago

Bobby Bonilla is always a trendy name that appears every baseball season on July 1 because that is the day the New York Mets must pay him $1.19 million due to the deferred payments from his 1999 contract with the team.

That infamous contract, which will pay Bonilla through 2035, was recently sold at an auction.

According to an ESPN report , the Bonilla contract was sold on Saturday night via collectibles marketplace Goldin for $180,000.

In addition to the contract, the auction winner will get to join Bonilla on a 30-minute Zoom call as well spend the day with the former slugger in New York, which will include a breakfast and a Mets game at Citi Field where they will take in batting practice and a dinner next season.

The winner also will get a separate call with Bonilla’s agent, Dennis Gilbert, who negotiated the deal that has led to the creation of “Bobby Bonilla Day” and will also receive an autographed baseball from Bonilla, a game-used bat and a 1-of-1 Bonilla contract NFT, of course.

The contract previously belonged to Gilbert since the signing in 1999.

Per ESPN, the lot for the contract was at $22,800 at 9:30 p.m. ET on Saturday and was raised to six figures 15 bids later.

