Queens, NY

Good Samaritan, 67, struck while tending to crash near Queens home, police say

By Mira Wassef
 4 days ago

RICHMOND HILL, Queens (PIX11) — A 67-year-old woman was struck by a car early Sunday morning while checking on people involved in a car accident near her Queens home, police said.

The good Samaritan had left her home to check on the crash in front of 125-11 103rd Ave. in Richmond Hill around 12:20 a.m., officials said. While she was in the street helping the people involved in the accident, a car driven by a 22-year-old man hit her, police said.

The woman was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, police said. The driver remained at the scene and was not expected to face criminal charges, officials said. The investigation was ongoing.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org , downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

